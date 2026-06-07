Non-Availability Of Kerosene Takes Sheen Off The Kota Doria Saree
The weavers are forced to use water, which has halved the pace of work and doubled their financial losses.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Kota: The non-availability of kerosene has taken the sheen off the famous Kota Doria saree that is made by skillful weavers using silk threads along with gold and silver wire. Unavailability of kerosene has forced the weavers to use water, which has halved the pace of work and doubled the weavers' financial losses.
The Kota Doria saree is a status symbol worldwide. However, it now stands in crisis and is fast losing its charm as the kerosene, which is used to clean and protect the silk threads from breakage during spinning and weaving on handlooms is missing from the market. Despite being included in the central government's ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, thousands of weavers in Kota district are currently facing severe distress due to the unavailability of kerosene.
Former Chairperson of Kota Doria Hadoti Foundation and a national award-winning weaver, Nasruddin Ansari disclosed, “The warp and weft are not strengthening due to the lack of kerosene. While cotton threads are strengthened by applying a strong starch such as onion juice, rice or flour, silk threads cannot be strengthened by starch. The starch weakens the lustre. Kerosene is used to maintain this shine.”
Ansari explained that around 2,500 to 3,000 sarees are produced in Kaithun every month for which the weavers require around 500 litres of kerosene. He added that the government is recommending the use of Eri silk from the northeastern states in the coming days.
“This silk is thinner and less durable than the silk from Bangalore which will increase the problem. There is a dire need for kerosene,” he underlined.
One of the weavers, Afroz Bano said that since kerosene is not available in Rajasthan, they often have to bring it from the other states. “It's also quite expensive. Previously, we could get it for Rs 30 to Rs 40 a litre but now it's costing over Rs 300 a litre and we even have to cover the transportation costs. Most weavers still get it,” she said.
Ansari claims that he has taken up this matter from the district to right up to the national level and has even spoken to the officials of the Textile Ministry but no solution has been found till now. He said that the state government officials say the public distribution system (PDS) is under the central government.
“We demand that the weavers of Kota district be provided this benefit under the PDS system so that the shine of the sarees here does not fade. The shine of the silk thread is currently fading on immersion in water,” he said.
Another weaver from Kaithun, Akhtar Hussain said that around 1 litre of kerosene is required to make five sarees. “However, making five sarees takes a lot of time. It takes 15 days to one and a half months to make one saree. During this time, the kerosene also evaporates. Silk thread becomes strong only with kerosene. It also gives shine. After filling the silk thread in the bobbin, it is dissolved in kerosene and then dried in the sun so that it gets a good shine. After this, the thread does not get tangled and also does not stick together,” he explained.
Afroz Bano explained that in the absence of kerosene, they make do with water, which causes many problems. “The thread on the loom gets tangled and breaks. The sarees lose their shine. A lot of kerosene is needed to make good sarees,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kota’s District Logistics Officer Kartikeya Meena claimed that no one has contacted him regarding this matter yet. The state government has banned kerosene throughout Rajasthan kerosene-free which is why kerosene supply is not being provided.
“Kota Doria is also included in the One District One Product (ODP) scheme. If weavers or any of their organizations contact us, we will discuss this with higher officials. Perhaps a solution will be found. But no one has contacted me yet,” he said.
The weavers claim that the lack of basic necessities like kerosene is hindering the growth of this cottage industry. The administration must soon provide them with a sustainable and scientific alternative at the earliest.
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