ETV Bharat / offbeat

Non-Availability Of Kerosene Takes Sheen Off The Kota Doria Saree

Kota: The non-availability of kerosene has taken the sheen off the famous Kota Doria saree that is made by skillful weavers using silk threads along with gold and silver wire. Unavailability of kerosene has forced the weavers to use water, which has halved the pace of work and doubled the weavers' financial losses.

The Kota Doria saree is a status symbol worldwide. However, it now stands in crisis and is fast losing its charm as the kerosene, which is used to clean and protect the silk threads from breakage during spinning and weaving on handlooms is missing from the market. Despite being included in the central government's ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, thousands of weavers in Kota district are currently facing severe distress due to the unavailability of kerosene.

Former Chairperson of Kota Doria Hadoti Foundation and a national award-winning weaver, Nasruddin Ansari disclosed, “The warp and weft are not strengthening due to the lack of kerosene. While cotton threads are strengthened by applying a strong starch such as onion juice, rice or flour, silk threads cannot be strengthened by starch. The starch weakens the lustre. Kerosene is used to maintain this shine.”

Ansari explained that around 2,500 to 3,000 sarees are produced in Kaithun every month for which the weavers require around 500 litres of kerosene. He added that the government is recommending the use of Eri silk from the northeastern states in the coming days.

“This silk is thinner and less durable than the silk from Bangalore which will increase the problem. There is a dire need for kerosene,” he underlined.

Weavers use kerosene for cleaning of silk yarn used in the Kota Doria fabric. (ETV Bharat)

One of the weavers, Afroz Bano said that since kerosene is not available in Rajasthan, they often have to bring it from the other states. “It's also quite expensive. Previously, we could get it for Rs 30 to Rs 40 a litre but now it's costing over Rs 300 a litre and we even have to cover the transportation costs. Most weavers still get it,” she said.