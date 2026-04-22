Nomads Struggle To Survive As Age-Old Biannual Migration Faces New Challenges In Jammu Kashmir
Nomad of J&K face growing challenges in their centuries-old bi-annual livestock migration due to bureaucratic hurdles and limited grazing, reporters Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Jammu: For centuries, the nomads of Jammu and Kashmir have undertaken a vital bi-annual migration between the plains and highland pastures to move their herds. Once a celebrated tradition supported by simple permits called "Matou", this age-old practice now faces growing challenges from strict regulations, increasing bureaucratic hurdles, and shrinking grazing lands.
The offices of deputy commissioners in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts witness a daily rush of Gujjar and Bakerwal community members waiting for their permissions so that they can start their journey towards the hills without getting caught in any untoward incident or process of law.
‘Matou’ is a kind of permit for the nomadic population of Jammu and Kashmir for taking their cattle to the grazing highland pastures of Ladakh, Kashmir Valley and Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region, and the same permit was valid for them to return before the onset of winters to the plains of Jammu, including Samba and Kathua districts.
Naseeb Ali Kohli, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, said that ‘Matou’ is a permit which was valid in Jammu and Kashmir even before independence and during the times of the British.
“There used to be a simple process of taking a permit from designated authorities during the months of May-June, and Matou was valid for one year. The nomadic population would take their herds of sheep, goats, and cattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway towards the Kashmir Valley and other areas of the Doda and Kishtwar districts without facing any difficulties,” Kohli, who belongs to a Bakerwal family, said.
Kohli had also travelled along with his family from the plains of Jammu to the hills of Jai Valley in the Bhaderwah area of the Doda district along with their cattle in his childhood and can relate to the practice.
“But for the past few years, Matou has been finished, and the nomads have to go through a cumbersome process in various offices to take their herds to pastures on the hills,” he added.
Per the data available with the tribal affairs department of Jammu and Kashmir, which was collected a couple of years ago through a survey which was never published, around 60,000 to 70,000 families (more than four lakh people) are associated with the migration.
The number keeps decreasing now after the restrictions on their movement, having limited grazing land, implementing the Forest Rights Act and associating the movement with bovine smuggling.
More about biannual migration
The Gujjar and Bakerwal are considered the third largest population of J&K, and earlier more than 60 per cent of them were involved in the migration of their cattle, said Kohli.
Starting their journey in the first or second week of April from the plains of the Jammu region, the nomadic movement was going till the month of June. Once each and every herd of cattle used to reach their destinations, their movement was facilitated by the administration, police and locals.
The migration wasn’t limited to one particular area but spanned from the hills of Drass and Kargil in Ladakh to the pastures of Gurez, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Sonarmarg, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Dooru and many other areas of the Kashmir Valley and also the hills of Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts; the Gujjar and Bakerwal community were moving their cattle to upper reaches.
The Gujjar and Bakerwal communities are the third largest population in Jammu and Kashmir, with over 60 per cent traditionally involved in cattle migration, said Kohli, adding that their movement begins early April from the plains of the Jammu region and continues until June.
Each herd’s movement was supported by the administration, police, and local communities. This migration spanned a wide area, from the hills of Drass and Kargil in Ladakh to pastures in Gurez, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Dooru, and other parts of the Kashmir Valley, as well as the hills of Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda districts—where the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities moved their cattle to higher elevations.
Now, there is a decline in the migration, particularly being attributed to the restrictions imposed on the movement, limited grazing land, not having much pasture available en route and particularly being targeted and branded as bovine smugglers.
Altaf Bablu, a Bakerwal from the Jammu district who is preparing for the migration, said that his family was waiting for the permission to start the migration, as this is the time when the nomadic population begins its journey.
“The biggest issue is that we are not getting Matou to travel on foot to the upper reaches from different areas of the Jammu plains. We are being told to take the cattle in vehicles, and nobody will be allowed to move on foot. Not everybody can afford to book trucks for the movement, as the financial condition is not good for that. We will have no option but to sell some of the cattle to book trucks,” he claimed Altaf Bablu.
The movement is not the only concern, but restricting the grazing land on the hills is the much bigger concern for this community. The forest department has installed fences in many areas for the “protection of forests from cattle and nomads".
“The administration has forgotten that the forests and pastures have been ours since ages ago. We are not the destroyers of forests but protectors, and it has been proved time and again that if forests are safe in Jammu and Kashmir, it is because of the nomadic population who protect them like their own property,” claimed Basharat Hussain, a nomad whose family takes the cattle to the Warwan and Marwah areas of Kishtwar district.
He said that his family passes through Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Anantnag districts to reach Kishtwar. But he believes that there is a decline in the trade after restrictions were imposed, as people associated with it feel threatened to continue with their livelihood.
“Many of us have already left the migration and are looking for other options to earn their living. If this continues, time is not far when hills will stop hosting the nomadic population and there will be no one becoming part of the biannual migration,” Hussain added.
There are reports that during the anti-terror operations many temporary sheds (Dhoks or Kulas) were damaged to flush out terrorists and bust their hideouts.
These temporary sheds are the permanent homes for the migrating nomads on the hills during summers, and if they will have no place to reside after reaching there, it will be threatening for their lives and property.
“The Gujjar and Bakerwal community has always supported the government and security to eliminate terrorists and eradicate this menace. We have been the protectors of forests and hills, and we used to guard these areas before security forces could reach them. But when our population will have no place to stay in the forests and on the hills, their lives will be in danger. To rebuild one temporary shed, it will take weeks to find the damaged wooden logs, carry them and construct the shelters,” JNU professor Kohli said.
He said that the forest department should have pre-identified damaged shelters and begun repairs early to prevent difficulties for nomads in the upper areas.
“The government should come up with a policy as to how to promote, facilitate and save the migration which is not only important for the centuries-old traditions but also to save the forests, its flora and fauna and, overall, to save the livelihood of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities," Kohli said.
Kohli stressed the need for planning like the Amarnath yatra registration through which the government also prepares thoroughly to support nomads' biannual migration by establishing a centralised permission system managed by officials from the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, who can effectively communicate with the largely illiterate nomads.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, an officer of the Tribal Affairs department, Abdul Kabir, said that the permission issue was being dealt with by the concerned Tehsil and deputy commissioner offices, and nomads will have to get the permission from there.
About the option of a centralised system, Kabir said that the government was in the process of creating a portal on a pilot basis where all things associated with the migration will be taken care of. But he highlighted a few challenges which need to be taken care of before making the portal functional.
“The community is largely illiterate and is not tech-savvy, and if we shift all the things to online mode, they may not be in a position to take benefit,” the officer said. “The tribal affairs department has been entrusted with the job to implement the Forest Rights Act. We are collecting all the data, and once we get all the details, the department will address and settle the issues in the upcoming days,” he added.
Issues of mobile schools and hospitals
To provide basic education to the children of tribal families who stay in highland pastures and can't attend regular schools, the Jammu and Kashmir government in the past had brought mobile schools for them, and at many places, many nomad children were seen attending these schools. These schools used to shift to Dhoks during the summer and return to their original place after nomads were returning from highland pastures to the plains. But for the past few years, the mobile school concept was stopped, and those schools became stationary ones.
“After that came the concept of seasonal centres of the government of India, where centres were being established in the highland pastures and trainees were being appointed on a temporary basis by giving them an honorarium for the time they used to work. During winters, these centres were closed and trainees were left jobless,” said an official of the education department.
Like education, the nomadic population requires health facilities for themselves and their cattle, and earlier health centres, both for humans and cattle, used to move with the population, but this practice is also not in place at the moment. At a few places, the Indian Army holds medical and veterinary camps for the population but nothing from the government side.
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