ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nomads Struggle To Survive As Age-Old Biannual Migration Faces New Challenges In Jammu Kashmir

Representational Image | Nomads on horses on way to their homes as part of seasonal migration during winters, in Jammu on Nov 07, 2021. ( File/ANI )

Jammu: For centuries, the nomads of Jammu and Kashmir have undertaken a vital bi-annual migration between the plains and highland pastures to move their herds. Once a celebrated tradition supported by simple permits called "Matou", this age-old practice now faces growing challenges from strict regulations, increasing bureaucratic hurdles, and shrinking grazing lands. The offices of deputy commissioners in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts witness a daily rush of Gujjar and Bakerwal community members waiting for their permissions so that they can start their journey towards the hills without getting caught in any untoward incident or process of law. ‘Matou’ is a kind of permit for the nomadic population of Jammu and Kashmir for taking their cattle to the grazing highland pastures of Ladakh, Kashmir Valley and Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region, and the same permit was valid for them to return before the onset of winters to the plains of Jammu, including Samba and Kathua districts. Naseeb Ali Kohli, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, said that ‘Matou’ is a permit which was valid in Jammu and Kashmir even before independence and during the times of the British. “There used to be a simple process of taking a permit from designated authorities during the months of May-June, and Matou was valid for one year. The nomadic population would take their herds of sheep, goats, and cattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway towards the Kashmir Valley and other areas of the Doda and Kishtwar districts without facing any difficulties,” Kohli, who belongs to a Bakerwal family, said. Kishtwar nomads leading a flock of cattle to warmer plains at the onset of winter season, in Kishtwar on Sep 23, 2024 (File/ANI) Kohli had also travelled along with his family from the plains of Jammu to the hills of Jai Valley in the Bhaderwah area of the Doda district along with their cattle in his childhood and can relate to the practice. “But for the past few years, Matou has been finished, and the nomads have to go through a cumbersome process in various offices to take their herds to pastures on the hills,” he added. Per the data available with the tribal affairs department of Jammu and Kashmir, which was collected a couple of years ago through a survey which was never published, around 60,000 to 70,000 families (more than four lakh people) are associated with the migration. The number keeps decreasing now after the restrictions on their movement, having limited grazing land, implementing the Forest Rights Act and associating the movement with bovine smuggling. More about biannual migration The Gujjar and Bakerwal are considered the third largest population of J&K, and earlier more than 60 per cent of them were involved in the migration of their cattle, said Kohli. Starting their journey in the first or second week of April from the plains of the Jammu region, the nomadic movement was going till the month of June. Once each and every herd of cattle used to reach their destinations, their movement was facilitated by the administration, police and locals. The migration wasn’t limited to one particular area but spanned from the hills of Drass and Kargil in Ladakh to the pastures of Gurez, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Sonarmarg, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Dooru and many other areas of the Kashmir Valley and also the hills of Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts; the Gujjar and Bakerwal community were moving their cattle to upper reaches. The Gujjar and Bakerwal communities are the third largest population in Jammu and Kashmir, with over 60 per cent traditionally involved in cattle migration, said Kohli, adding that their movement begins early April from the plains of the Jammu region and continues until June. Each herd’s movement was supported by the administration, police, and local communities. This migration spanned a wide area, from the hills of Drass and Kargil in Ladakh to pastures in Gurez, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Dooru, and other parts of the Kashmir Valley, as well as the hills of Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda districts—where the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities moved their cattle to higher elevations. Representational Image | Gujjar community in discussion with authorities in Jammu (File/ANI) Now, there is a decline in the migration, particularly being attributed to the restrictions imposed on the movement, limited grazing land, not having much pasture available en route and particularly being targeted and branded as bovine smugglers.