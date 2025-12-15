ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Glider Man' From Noida Proves Spirit Of Innovation Cannot Be Determined By Formal Education

Faridabad: Boundaries of formal education cannot bind innovative spirit. This has been proved by Noida resident Ravi Gurjar who despite having studied only up to Class 8 has been making hang gliders from scrap. His innovation is the centre of attraction at the ongoing Gurjar Festival at the venue of the Surajkund International Crafts Fair here in Haryana.

It took 15 years for Ravi to make his first glider. The inspiration behind his enterprise was the old Bollywood film 'Yaarana' that showcased hang gliding.

"Although I am not educated much, I thought of doing something unique and different. I saw the film Yaarana that featured gliders. It featured Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan flying a glider and that's where the idea came from," he shared.

Having got the idea from the movie, he started working on it by collecting items from scrap one by one. The glider made by him was supported by the engine and meter of a motorbike.

"The wheels installed were those of an auto rickshaw. The glider was developed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. The wings installed on it cost Rs 20,000. Their cost would have run into lakhs if I had imported them," he said while disclosing that the glider can fly for 10 minutes by consuming 1 litre of petrol. He claims to have carried out several flights using it.