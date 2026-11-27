ETV Bharat / offbeat

Akanksha Gupta's Home Is Where The Birds Are: Noida Apartment Turns Into A Paradise For Sparrows, Doves & More

New Delhi/Noida: Not every kind of love is loud. Some express it through their flutters, some chirp, lay eggs, while many share your home, fearlessly. That is the kind of love that is in the air in one of the Sector 3, Greater Noida West apartments, the house where animal lover Akanksha Gupta resides with hundreds of birds, three dogs and a seven-year-old son.

With rapid urbanisation and waning of green patches, Akanksha has been making concerted efforts for over three years to develop a home for birds, about 400 of whom fly in and out through the doors and windows of her house at will. Some have created their own nests inside and many get into the artificial ones Akanksha has put in at places.

Bird feed kept all around the house (ETV Bharat)

“When the birds create their own nests, they tend to stay longer, maybe for all times to come. But I have also placed artificial ones so that they get more space to rest,” says the bird and nature lover. Most parts of her house and balcony are filled with greenery, but not randomly. “I carefully choose appropriate plants. They help the birds play, rest and also protect from predators,” she explains.

Though she acknowledges that the government and many good Samaritans are ensuring greenery by planting varieties of plants all around the city, not many of these are bird-friendly. “Birds feel at home amid thorny and bushy plants. For example, the Bougainvillea is all around my place. It allows the birds to hide and enhances the beauty of the place too,” says Akanksha.

For her love of birds, she has ensured that the fans in all the rooms remain off, except, of course, the one in her bedroom, which she keeps switched on when she retires for the day.

The nests and plants at Akanksha's apartment (ETV Bharat)

Inside the house, she has placed different kinds of bird feed, along with water bowls for the birds to quench their thirst. “Most people who love birds arrange nests but not many think about conservation because the sparrows or other breeds are slowly vanishing from the skyline. I have witnessed the birth of at least 300 birds at my home,” says Akanksha, who devotes quite some time to cleaning the house to maintain hygiene.

“When you love, you tend to give it your best. I do the same. Neither do I chase the birds nor disturb them. I keep feeders filled and clean the house of bits and poop at regular intervals. Even three of my dogs do not meddle with the birds at home, they too have learnt to be humane,” says Akanksha with a smile.

Her house accumulates a lot of dust since it remains open, but she makes sure that all of it is cleaned every day.