No More Gossip? This Chhattisgarh Village's Bold Move To End Conflict Will Surprise You!

“There are many people who habitually trigger fights among others by indulging in gossip and backbiting. This has the potential to lead to physical violence. Keeping this in mind, the decision to ban backbiting was made,” said Vishwakant Bhardwaj, a village committee representative.

This decision stems from their experience of minor disputes often escalating into major conflicts due to gossip. While the person indulging in the act often goes unscathed, tensions frequently arise that can lead to violence. Following one such dispute suspected to be rooted in gossip, the villagers held a meeting on Thursday and agreed on this strict measure.

Balod: A village in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district has taken a unique step to prevent conflicts and promote harmony among residents by banning backbiting. The unanimous decision by Medaki residents draws widespread attention and praise.

The committee treasurer, Dinesh Sahu, revealed that a fine of Rs 5,000 will also be imposed on anyone found guilty, based on complaint and proof. He said that banning backbiting is not the only progressive step taken by the villagers.

“A similar rule on alcohol consumption has been in force for five years. A fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed on those selling alcohol in the village and Rs 11,000 on those causing disturbances in public after drinking,” he said.

The village body has also set a reward of Rs 1,000 for anyone providing information about alcohol sellers, the initiative that led to significant improvement in the area.

Villagers have welcomed the latest decision on backbiting, saying that the prohibition will help villagers stay united.

Chhabil Ram Sahu, a resident, termed the rules "very good". "They will make people think twice before doing wrong things,” he said.

Another villager, Bhukan Lal Srivastava, present at the meeting, stated that the decision was for the welfare of the entire community, not targeting any individual.

“Mutual trust in the village, once strong, has suffered due to rumours and misunderstandings. Social media has also contributed", he said. “These new rules are expected to reduce backbiting and provocation while encouraging responsible speech and maintaining peace and harmony,” Srivastava said.