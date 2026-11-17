ETV Bharat / offbeat

No Gold, Just Buffaloes: Tamil Nadu Toda Tribe's Unusual Tradition Of Marriage Gifts

Buffaloes remain an important traditional gift in Toda families and practice of gifting the animals is not merely a transfer of wealth but also a means of providing the bride with an economic asset and helping the newly formed family establish its livelihood. ( ETV Bharat )

Ooty: The Toda community, an indigenous tribal group living in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, continues to preserve its distinctive customs and traditions, many of which are closely linked to its close relationship with nature. Among the community's most striking practices is the traditional gifting of buffaloes to brides, reflecting the animal's central place in Toda culture, rituals and livelihood.

Despite the growing prevalence of gold, cash and other valuables in marriage arrangements elsewhere, buffaloes remain an important traditional gift in Toda families. Community members say the practice is not merely a transfer of wealth but also a means of providing the bride with an economic asset and helping the newly formed family establish its livelihood.

Buffaloes occupy a sacred and significant place in Toda society. Their religious institutions, ceremonies and festivals are closely associated with the animals, while buffalo milk has an important role in several rituals.

Pithakuttan, a resident of Ooty Garden Mandu, said buffaloes were traditionally given during marriages and other important family occasions.

"According to our custom, buffaloes are given as gifts during marriages. We prefer giving buffaloes rather than jewellery. They can help the family earn an income. Every village has buffaloes, and no temple can be opened without them. Various pujas are performed using the milk of buffaloes associated with the temple. Without buffaloes, village festivals cannot take place. Buffaloes have been given as gifts on occasions such as marriage and the birth of children since time immemorial," he said.

He explained that the gifting of buffaloes is also connected to ceremonies associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

A Toda woman described the practice of giving a buffalo calf during the Vill Ambu Shastra ceremony, which is held during pregnancy. The family may subsequently gift additional buffaloes, sometimes between five and 10, in the presence of relatives.

"After the marriage is arranged, we go to our husband's house. There is no conventional wedding ceremony. When a woman becomes pregnant, the Vill Ambu Shastra ceremony is conducted. During this ceremony, her parents give her a buffalo calf. Later, they may give more buffaloes. There is no dowry in our society, but giving a buffalo is customary. Buffaloes are part of our lives from birth to death," she said.

No Jobs For Educated Youth

While the community remains committed to preserving its cultural identity, its members are increasingly concerned about employment opportunities, particularly for educated young people.

Nithya, a Toda tribal woman, said the community's population was declining and called for targeted government intervention to improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities.

She said around 1,500 Toda people lived in the Nilgiris, and many young members of the community had completed higher education, including postgraduate degrees, but were unable to secure permanent jobs.

"The lack of suitable employment," Nithya said, "was discouraging young people from pursuing higher studies. Some were returning to plantation work and daily-wage labour despite their educational qualifications." She also pointed to the lack of adequate financial assistance for higher education and vocational training.

"Young people with two degrees are being employed on a temporary basis at tourist destinations, including ticket counters and cleaning work, for salaries of just ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 a month," she said.