No Gold, Just Buffaloes: Tamil Nadu Toda Tribe's Unusual Tradition Of Marriage Gifts
Buffaloes occupy a sacred and significant place in Toda society. Their ceremonies and festivals are closely associated with the buffalo, discovers S Srinivasan
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Ooty: The Toda community, an indigenous tribal group living in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, continues to preserve its distinctive customs and traditions, many of which are closely linked to its close relationship with nature. Among the community's most striking practices is the traditional gifting of buffaloes to brides, reflecting the animal's central place in Toda culture, rituals and livelihood.
Despite the growing prevalence of gold, cash and other valuables in marriage arrangements elsewhere, buffaloes remain an important traditional gift in Toda families. Community members say the practice is not merely a transfer of wealth but also a means of providing the bride with an economic asset and helping the newly formed family establish its livelihood.
Buffaloes occupy a sacred and significant place in Toda society. Their religious institutions, ceremonies and festivals are closely associated with the animals, while buffalo milk has an important role in several rituals.
TODA TRIBALS #NILGIRIS Toda Tribe is the most ancient and unusual tribe of Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, they have their own language and own secretive customs and regulations. #tamilnadutourism #ttdc #incredibleindia #nilgiris #todatribals https://t.co/suiJEupRq5— Tamil Nadu Tourism (@tntourismoffcl) August 2, 2018
Pithakuttan, a resident of Ooty Garden Mandu, said buffaloes were traditionally given during marriages and other important family occasions.
"According to our custom, buffaloes are given as gifts during marriages. We prefer giving buffaloes rather than jewellery. They can help the family earn an income. Every village has buffaloes, and no temple can be opened without them. Various pujas are performed using the milk of buffaloes associated with the temple. Without buffaloes, village festivals cannot take place. Buffaloes have been given as gifts on occasions such as marriage and the birth of children since time immemorial," he said.
He explained that the gifting of buffaloes is also connected to ceremonies associated with pregnancy and childbirth.
A Toda woman described the practice of giving a buffalo calf during the Vill Ambu Shastra ceremony, which is held during pregnancy. The family may subsequently gift additional buffaloes, sometimes between five and 10, in the presence of relatives.
Experience the rich heritage of the Toda Tribe from the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, at #AadiMahotsav! Discover their exquisite handcrafted embroidery, organic produce, and traditional crafts—a true reflection of their unique culture. #AadiMahotsav2025 #TribalHeritage #prideofindia https://t.co/3dWHOR9rzD— Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India (@TribalAffairsIn) February 23, 2025
"After the marriage is arranged, we go to our husband's house. There is no conventional wedding ceremony. When a woman becomes pregnant, the Vill Ambu Shastra ceremony is conducted. During this ceremony, her parents give her a buffalo calf. Later, they may give more buffaloes. There is no dowry in our society, but giving a buffalo is customary. Buffaloes are part of our lives from birth to death," she said.
No Jobs For Educated Youth
While the community remains committed to preserving its cultural identity, its members are increasingly concerned about employment opportunities, particularly for educated young people.
Nithya, a Toda tribal woman, said the community's population was declining and called for targeted government intervention to improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities.
She said around 1,500 Toda people lived in the Nilgiris, and many young members of the community had completed higher education, including postgraduate degrees, but were unable to secure permanent jobs.
"The lack of suitable employment," Nithya said, "was discouraging young people from pursuing higher studies. Some were returning to plantation work and daily-wage labour despite their educational qualifications." She also pointed to the lack of adequate financial assistance for higher education and vocational training.
Steeped in history & mystery, the #Toda tribe of Nilgiris are keepers of ancient customs & traditions that are waiting to be explored. https://t.co/9xR2IAmxMr— Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India (@TribalAffairsIn) February 29, 2024
"Young people with two degrees are being employed on a temporary basis at tourist destinations, including ticket counters and cleaning work, for salaries of just ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 a month," she said.
Nithya also alleged that people from outside the community were obtaining government jobs using fake certificates claiming Toda identity, thereby depriving genuine members of the tribe of opportunities. She urged the authorities to verify community certificates and ensure that eligible tribal candidates received the benefits meant for them.
The community has sought priority in recruitment to permanent positions in the Forest Department and other government offices.
Concerns Over Toda's Future
Nithya also expressed concern over serious illnesses, including cancer, among members of the community. She said two to three people reportedly died every year from serious diseases and called for proper studies to identify possible causes and address health concerns.
She stressed that improving access to healthcare, education and employment was essential to safeguarding the community's future.
Despite these challenges, Toda families continue to encourage children, particularly girls, to pursue higher education. More young people are moving from their traditional settlements to towns and cities to continue their studies.
However, the gap between educational qualifications and employment opportunities has created growing frustration among graduates. Community members fear that the lack of jobs could weaken the younger generation's interest in education and limit their prospects.
Call For Government Intervention
The Toda community has urged the Tamil Nadu and Central governments to introduce targeted measures to improve access to education, vocational training, healthcare and permanent employment.
Its members say genuine Toda candidates should receive priority in appropriate government recruitment, while safeguards should be strengthened to prevent misuse of tribal community certificates.
For a community whose cultural identity is inseparable from its buffaloes and traditional way of life, preserving its heritage is only one part of the challenge. Ensuring that its younger generation has access to education, decent employment and better living conditions is equally important.
The community hopes that timely government intervention will help protect its distinctive heritage while securing a sustainable future for the generations to come.
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