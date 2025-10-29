ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘No Drugs, No Alcohol’: Story Of UP Village That's Been Drug-Free Over 600 Years

Saharanpur: In changing times and lifestyles, the consumption of alcohol or tobacco products has become commonplace. Even in the difficult times exists a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur where no one has consumed intoxicants for the past 600 years. People of Mirgpur have been abstaining from consuming alcohol, meat, and 36 substances they consider ‘tamasic’ for over 20 generations, nor are any intoxicating products sold here. The state government has also recognised it as a drug-free village. A shop in Mirgpur (ETV Bharat) This village's centuries-old tradition of abstaining from drugs has an interesting story behind it. Residents said the village derives its identity from Baba Fakira Das, a religious figure honoured in the region. According to a legend shared by 85-year-old Rajpal, a resident of the village, Baba Fakira Das came to the village about 600 years ago. At that time, he said, only one Hindu family was living in the village, consisting of five brothers.