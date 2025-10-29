‘No Drugs, No Alcohol’: Story Of UP Village That's Been Drug-Free Over 600 Years
This centuries-old tradition of Mirgpur residents of abstaining from drugs has an interesting story behind it.
Saharanpur: In changing times and lifestyles, the consumption of alcohol or tobacco products has become commonplace. Even in the difficult times exists a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur where no one has consumed intoxicants for the past 600 years.
People of Mirgpur have been abstaining from consuming alcohol, meat, and 36 substances they consider ‘tamasic’ for over 20 generations, nor are any intoxicating products sold here. The state government has also recognised it as a drug-free village.
This village's centuries-old tradition of abstaining from drugs has an interesting story behind it. Residents said the village derives its identity from Baba Fakira Das, a religious figure honoured in the region.
According to a legend shared by 85-year-old Rajpal, a resident of the village, Baba Fakira Das came to the village about 600 years ago. At that time, he said, only one Hindu family was living in the village, consisting of five brothers.
Baba Fakira Das blessed the village with a drug-free life. Since then, no one in the village has consumed any kind of intoxicant. The village, situated about 60 kilometres from the Saharanpur district headquarters, has an estimated population that has grown to over 5,000 today.
Apart from abstaining from intoxicants, the villagers here are vegans. Even in vegetarian food, garlic and onion are strictly avoided. 100-year-old Rajkali tells us that she first ate onion and garlic at her parents' home about 75 years ago. She hasn't touched it since. Another woman from the village, Pali, said that her village cooks delicious vegetables without garlic and garlic.
Among the 50 shops in the village, none sells any kind of intoxicants. “You'll find everyday items here, but no products related to intoxicants or tamasic food,” said a shopkeeper, Rajkaran, bluntly, adding, "Not only tobacco, but even garlic and onions are not available in any shop here. Their buying and selling is completely prohibited. Furthermore, if anyone asks about them, they are also advised to stay away from drugs."
People of Mirgpur are not far from modernity, said a villager. “It's just that they haven't allowed drugs to come near them. Generation after generation moves forward with a resolve to stay away from drugs. Seeing their elders, the children follow in their footsteps,” he added.
The villagers here spend their leisure time listening to and singing bhajans. Villagers said that the ban on drugs is the reason for prosperity.
