ETV Bharat / offbeat

No Arms, So What? Purulia Man Does What Most Cannot Think Of - Fights Food Wastage, Feeds The Hungry

Sulabh Budhia of Purulia feeding the hungry ( ETV Bharat )

Purulia: Years ago, while passing through Purulia town, Sulabh Budhia saw children rummaging through a dustbin with the hope that they will get something to eat. The sight affected him so badly that he decided to do something for the hungry in the streets. His immediate thought was what happens to the unused food that is thrown away at weddings and other functions while many people go to bed hungry. That thought eventually led him to set up a Roti Bank, an initiative through which leftover food from functions is collected and given to people who need it. A resident of Chaibasa Road in Purulia town, Sulabh was born without the lower portions of both arms. Life has been cruel to him but without any complaints he completed his graduation in Commerce and now runs a small electrical goods shop. Its earnings support a family that includes his mother, wife, sister, brother and sister-in-law. Sulabh Budhia of Purulia (ETV Bharat) Even with limited means and several responsibilities at home, Sulabh has continued his food distribution work through the Roti Bank for nearly eight years. Whenever there is a wedding, community feast or another large function in the area, he approaches the organisers and requests them not to throw away the surplus food. If it is fit for consumption, it is collected and distributed among people in need. He has also formed a social media group named Roti Bank. People use the group to inform him about cooked food available after a function or to offer rice, pulses and other provisions. A regular destination for Sulabh is the local medical college and hospital, where families of patients often spend several days away from home. Many struggle to arrange meals while taking care of their loved ones. Sulabh distributes the collected food among them free of cost. Sulabh Budhia with his wife Mitali Murmu (ETV Bharat)