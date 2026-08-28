No Arms, So What? Purulia Man Does What Most Cannot Think Of - Fights Food Wastage, Feeds The Hungry
West Bengal's Sulabh Budhia collects surplus food from functions and distributes free meals among hungry people and families staying with hospital patients, reports Samiran Pandey.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Purulia: Years ago, while passing through Purulia town, Sulabh Budhia saw children rummaging through a dustbin with the hope that they will get something to eat. The sight affected him so badly that he decided to do something for the hungry in the streets. His immediate thought was what happens to the unused food that is thrown away at weddings and other functions while many people go to bed hungry.
That thought eventually led him to set up a Roti Bank, an initiative through which leftover food from functions is collected and given to people who need it.
A resident of Chaibasa Road in Purulia town, Sulabh was born without the lower portions of both arms. Life has been cruel to him but without any complaints he completed his graduation in Commerce and now runs a small electrical goods shop. Its earnings support a family that includes his mother, wife, sister, brother and sister-in-law.
Even with limited means and several responsibilities at home, Sulabh has continued his food distribution work through the Roti Bank for nearly eight years.
Whenever there is a wedding, community feast or another large function in the area, he approaches the organisers and requests them not to throw away the surplus food. If it is fit for consumption, it is collected and distributed among people in need. He has also formed a social media group named Roti Bank. People use the group to inform him about cooked food available after a function or to offer rice, pulses and other provisions.
A regular destination for Sulabh is the local medical college and hospital, where families of patients often spend several days away from home. Many struggle to arrange meals while taking care of their loved ones. Sulabh distributes the collected food among them free of cost.
His message to people is simple - take only as much food as you can eat. “Do not put more food on your plate than you need. What you waste could bring a smile to someone who is hungry,” he said.
His work is not confined to food distribution. Sulabh also donates blood for critically ill patients and has helped provide wheelchairs to persons with disabilities. His college and several organisations have honoured him for his social work.
Sulabh credits his mother with teaching him to stand beside people in distress. He also says the work could not have continued without the support of his family and local residents. “Many people contribute according to their ability. No donation is too small for me because there are many people who need food,” he said.
His wife, Mitali Murmu, helps him prepare meals whenever required. “I am proud of what my husband is doing. I help with the cooking whenever I can, and I want him to continue this work,” she said.
Neighbours, too, have watched the initiative grow over the years. Somnath Dutta said Sulabh, whom people in the locality fondly call “Dada”, has been serving meals to patients’ relatives at Purulia Sadar Hospital for nearly eight years. “We are proud of him and try to help whenever possible,” Dutta said.
For the families waiting outside hospital wards, the free meal is a blessing. It reduces one of the many expenses they face during treatment.
Manik Mahato, a resident of the Kenda police station area, had come to the hospital after his daughter was admitted. He stood in the queue on Wednesday as Sulabh distributed meals. “We do not have to pay anything. This food is a great help to us. May he remain well,” Mahato said.
Kalpana Mahato, another recipient, said Sulabh had been feeding patients’ relatives since the Covid-19 period. Anil Kumar of the Jaipur police station area, whose brother was admitted to the hospital, also said the meals had helped him during a difficult time.
Sulabh hopes more banquet halls, marriage venues and other establishments across Purulia district contact Roti Bank whenever they have surplus food. He has assured them that the food will be collected and taken to people who need it.
Keeping the initiative running, however, continues to be difficult. Much of the expense is met from the moeny he earns from his electrical shop and voluntary contributions from residents. Despite the financial strain, Sulabh says he intends to carry on for as long as he can. "Food should not go to the garbage bins. Leftover and unused food should serve the needy and hungry," he said while distributing food at a hospital.
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