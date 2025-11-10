No 9 to 5, No Lifelong Jobs: How India’s Gen Z Is Rewriting Workplace Rules
Tier-2 cities are fast becoming Gen Z’s new career hubs, fueled by affordable living, better infrastructure, and a 42 per cent rise in job opportunities.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Like no other generation before, Gen Z in India is transforming workplaces. In this age of rapid digital transformation and AI-driven disruption, Gen Z is asking, why stay the course employed for decades, and why redefine success by tenure instead of purpose, flexibility and financial compensation?
In its report, The Gen Z Workplace Blueprint, Randstad India states that the country’s youngest working generation is redefining workplace standards and prioritizing financial stability, personal freedom, and ongoing learning over the conventional long-term trust.
The report is based on a survey of 11,250 respondents and interpretation of 126 million global job postings, and is one of the most comprehensive investigations to date about how Indian Gen Z workers view work, learning, and life. Their attitudes are ambitious yet practical, full of confidence yet balanced by caution, savvy about technology yet based on values.
"Gen Z is redefining everything we know about work," says Viswanath PS, Managing Director & CEO, Randstad India. "They are a unique blend of ambition, confidence, and adaptability. They want to grow quickly, learn constantly, and embrace new challenges while being uncompromising about their expectations. They view compensation and financial security as foundational, with true engagement dependent on workplace flexibility, purpose, and upskilling opportunities," he said.
Ambition Meets Pragmatism
The data indicates that Gen Z in India is much more entrepreneurial and self-directed compared to their global counterparts. While previous generations valued stability through lifelong jobs, Gen Z is embracing "blended career paths," helping to create a workplace that allows full-time employees to pursue side projects or passion-driven gigs.
“The Indian Gen Z’s overwhelming preference for a ‘full-time job with a side hustle’ is a clear signal to the technology industry,” said Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India. “They are a generation of digital natives who see technology as an enabler for both professional stability and entrepreneurial freedom.”
Shah added that the shift calls for a new approach to talent development, “Companies that actively foster this blend of technical excellence and personal autonomy will secure the next generation of top tech talent.”
Indeed, 43 per cent of Indian Gen Z professionals now aspire to combine a full-time job with side hustles, far higher than the global average of 31 per cent. Experts say this stems not just from ambition but also necessity, as millions of young Indians enter the job market each year amid limited formal employment opportunities.
“We see people with multiple jobs. I was in an Uber car, driven by an IT specialist working in IBM,” observed Noordende, a Randstad global executive quoted in the report. “People have main jobs as well as side jobs to make additional money. That flexibility in time and space fits perfectly with the Gen Z mindset, which is about balancing work and life.”
The End of Tenure-Based Loyalty
Perhaps the most striking insight is Gen Z’s shifting view of loyalty. Only 8 per cent of Indian Gen Z respondents plan to stay with one employer for life, less than half the global average. A substantial 38% expect to leave their jobs within a year, driven primarily by low pay (50%), misaligned values, and poor workplace culture.
“Gen Z is moving from organisations not because they want to move, but because they are looking for opportunities to grow,” said Noordende. “Organisations need to reflect on how they can create learning and growth pathways, a next step, a new challenge, or even intermediary levels to show progress. Flexibility, mentoring, and clear development pathways can go a long way.”
JNU professor, Yogesh Rai, echoed that sentiment, “Thirty-eight percent of Indian Gen Z plan to quit within a year, signaling the end of loyalty based on tenure. In today's environment, relevance is more important than staying power. Companies that stick to old hierarchies risk losing talent altogether unless they are able to offer an opportunity for growth, flexibility and meaningful work."
Pay, Flexibility and Purpose: The New Retention Triad
While pay still matters when it comes to retention alone, it is still not the only thing. The Randstad study found better pay (37 per cent), flexible hours (25 per cent) and work-life balance (22 per cent) to be the top motivators for staying at a job, much more than traditional perks (such as extra leave or retirement).
Interestingly, travel options (18 per cent), and the ability to work remotely abroad (14 per cent) are also growing incentives. “These preferences reflect Gen Z’s global outlook and desire for exposure,” the report notes. “They don’t see themselves staying at jobs to prove loyalty but to pursue growth. They’re not disloyal, they’re driven by purpose and self-development.”
As Viswanath said, “Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is not about tenure. It’s about employers who invest in their growth and respect their need for balance. Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract Gen Z, they’ll build resilient, future-ready businesses.”
From Job Stability to Skill Stability
If previous generations measured success by stable employment, Gen Z measures it by “skill stability.” Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal told ETV Bharat, “Gen Z is not chasing lifetime employers but lifelong employability. In the AI era, stability comes from adaptability. They value ongoing upskilling, cross-domain exposure, and flexible career models where learning never stops.”
The report shows that 52 per cent of Indian Gen Z actively use AI tools for learning, while 47 per cent rely on on-the-job training and 44% on peer learning. They are “down-to-earth digital learners” who prefer fast, practical skilling over traditional programs.
“This down-to-earth, digital-first style fits India’s skilling landscape perfectly,” Randstad’s global head noted. “Organisations need to be clear what to expect from Gen Z, they thrive on immediacy, relevance, and results.”
AI at Work
India’s Gen Z stands at the intersection of optimism and apprehension about artificial intelligence. The report finds that 82 per cent are excited about AI, and 83 per cent already use it for problem-solving, but 44 per cent worry about its long-term impact on jobs, a higher rate than millennials or Gen X.
“Gen Z sees AI as both thrilling and threatening,” said Sakshar Duggal, adding that “companies should position AI as a collaborator, not a competitor. Transparency in AI use and visible investment in reskilling can turn anxiety into aspiration.”
Rajesh Gupta, cybercrime investigator, told ETV Bharat, “Gen Z has grown up in a digital world, for them, AI is not a threat, it’s an opportunity. The key lies in how organizations position AI: not as a tool for replacement, but as a tool for empowerment. When people realize AI is here to enhance their capabilities rather than eliminate their roles, fear turns into curiosity and innovation.”
Cyber law expert Karnnika A. Seth agreed that both employees and companies must adapt quickly, “Gen Z is transitioning to flexible, AI-powered roles and don’t want 9-to-5 jobs anymore. Job markets are evolving fast, with many roles becoming redundant and new ones emerging. Gen Z and corporates can infuse AI for creativity and innovation, building new careers and productive job roles.”
Gen Z’s view
Ashish Sinha, worked with IBM said, “I didn’t quit because I disliked my job, I quit because I stopped growing in it. I was doing the same tasks every day with no learning curve. For my generation, progress matters more than position.”
Vinay Singh, software developer in Pune, told ETV Bharat, “My company offered stability but not flexibility. I was told remote work wasn’t ‘serious.’ For us, flexibility isn’t a perk, it’s respect. If I can deliver from anywhere, why should location define my loyalty?”
Swati Sharma, communications specialist, Mumbai said, “The pay was decent, but the culture was toxic. I want to work where values match action, not just slogans about inclusivity or work-life balance. Gen Z won’t settle for performative workplaces.”
Sarfaraz Khan, digital marketing executive, in Delhi-NCR said, “I want to build a career that allows side projects, maybe my own small business someday. Companies that see that as a threat don’t understand how Gen Z works. We’re not disloyal; we’re multi-dimensional.”
Culture and Purpose as Deal-Breakers
If pay is the foundation, culture and purpose are the pillars of Gen Z’s loyalty. “For Gen Z, culture and purpose aren’t optional, they’re deal-breakers,” said Professor Yogesh Rai. “Companies with rigid hierarchies or performative CSR will lose them quickly. Only those that genuinely live their values, show transparent impact, and practice inclusive leadership can earn Gen Z’s loyalty.”
He added, “Gen Z has shifted from job stability to skill stability, with pay and security now baseline expectations. To retain them, companies need to break roles into flexible, project-based tasks with clear paths for skill growth, rotations, and AI-powered learning. Otherwise, they’ll become just brief stops in these employees’ career journeys.”
Why Tier-2 cities are becoming new magnets for Gen Z professionals
India’s Tier-2 cities are fast becoming Gen Z’s preferred destinations, offering affordable living, growing job opportunities, and a better quality of life, signaling a long-term decentralisation of India’s urban workforce.
Key factors driving Gen Z’s move to Tier-2 cities in India:
|Factor
|Key Details
|Data
|Impact
|1. Growing Job Markets
|Expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT, and BFSI sectors in Tier-2 cities.
|Job openings up 42% in Tier-2 cities vs 19% in metros. Companies like Genpact, HCLTech, Cognizant, Infosys expanding to Nagpur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Melur.
|Increased local employment and reduced migration pressure on metros.
|2. Lower Living Costs & Better Quality of Life
|Affordable housing, less traffic, and cleaner air.
|Salaries 25–35% lower but cost of living 50% cheaper (Deloitte/Nasscom).
|Improved mental and physical well-being; better work-life balance.
|3. Infrastructure & Remote-Work Readiness
|Upgraded internet (5G), coworking spaces, better transport links.
|Improved air connectivity under UDAN, better roads in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Coimbatore.
|Enables hybrid/remote work and corporate decentralisation.
|4. Cultural Vibrancy & Social Engagement
|Rich local culture, festivals, and community life.
|Strong cultural heritage and community networks in Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow.
|Enhances social belonging and lifestyle satisfaction.
|5. Education & Career Growth
|Presence of reputed educational and skill-development institutes.
|Engineering colleges and vocational centres in Jaipur, Pune, Vadodara.
|Encourages youth retention and long-term professional growth.
|6. Government Support
|Policies boosting Tier-2 city development.
|Smart Cities Mission, SEZs, and digital infrastructure initiatives.
|Sustained urban growth and balanced national development.
Gen Z’s learning mindset reflects an urgency and innate curiosity. More than 94% of Indian Gen Zs are inspired by long-term aspirations in their decision-making processes while making career choices compared to 79% globally. Yet, only half see themselves staying in the same role beyond five years.
“Earlier, career security was defined by a stable job; today, it’s defined by relevant skills,” said Rajesh Gupta. “In the AI-driven world, every profession is being reshaped by technology. The ones who succeed are those who continuously learn and adapt.”
He added that in his career path of cybercrime investigator, “success is less to do with experience and more to do with how quickly you can learn new tools, decode new threats that arise, and stay ahead of technology.”
The Road Ahead for Employers
As Gen Z cements its place in India’s workforce, experts agree that the onus now lies on employers to evolve. Rigid hierarchies and outdated HR models are giving way to agile, project-based ecosystems focused on growth and purpose.
“Many organizations are still trapped in traditional hierarchies where innovation takes a back seat,” Gupta noted. “Gen Z, on the other hand, wants to work with purpose, whether it’s contributing to social impact, sustainability, or digital safety. Their definition of ‘career commitment’ is evolving, it’s no longer about loyalty to a company, but loyalty to a cause and continuous growth.”
A Blueprint for the Future Workplace
Viswanath concluded, “This shift is not a challenge but an opportunity for organizations to evolve. Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract and retain Gen Z talent, they will build resilient, future-ready businesses.”
Also Read
Office Frogging: The Gen Z Trend Where Professionals Hop Jobs Faster Than Salary Slips Get Printed