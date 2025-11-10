ETV Bharat / offbeat

No 9 to 5, No Lifelong Jobs: How India’s Gen Z Is Rewriting Workplace Rules

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Like no other generation before, Gen Z in India is transforming workplaces. In this age of rapid digital transformation and AI-driven disruption, Gen Z is asking, why stay the course employed for decades, and why redefine success by tenure instead of purpose, flexibility and financial compensation?

In its report, The Gen Z Workplace Blueprint, Randstad India states that the country’s youngest working generation is redefining workplace standards and prioritizing financial stability, personal freedom, and ongoing learning over the conventional long-term trust.

The report is based on a survey of 11,250 respondents and interpretation of 126 million global job postings, and is one of the most comprehensive investigations to date about how Indian Gen Z workers view work, learning, and life. Their attitudes are ambitious yet practical, full of confidence yet balanced by caution, savvy about technology yet based on values.

"Gen Z is redefining everything we know about work," says Viswanath PS, Managing Director & CEO, Randstad India. "They are a unique blend of ambition, confidence, and adaptability. They want to grow quickly, learn constantly, and embrace new challenges while being uncompromising about their expectations. They view compensation and financial security as foundational, with true engagement dependent on workplace flexibility, purpose, and upskilling opportunities," he said.

Ambition Meets Pragmatism

The data indicates that Gen Z in India is much more entrepreneurial and self-directed compared to their global counterparts. While previous generations valued stability through lifelong jobs, Gen Z is embracing "blended career paths," helping to create a workplace that allows full-time employees to pursue side projects or passion-driven gigs.

“The Indian Gen Z’s overwhelming preference for a ‘full-time job with a side hustle’ is a clear signal to the technology industry,” said Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India. “They are a generation of digital natives who see technology as an enabler for both professional stability and entrepreneurial freedom.”

Shah added that the shift calls for a new approach to talent development, “Companies that actively foster this blend of technical excellence and personal autonomy will secure the next generation of top tech talent.”

Indeed, 43 per cent of Indian Gen Z professionals now aspire to combine a full-time job with side hustles, far higher than the global average of 31 per cent. Experts say this stems not just from ambition but also necessity, as millions of young Indians enter the job market each year amid limited formal employment opportunities.

“We see people with multiple jobs. I was in an Uber car, driven by an IT specialist working in IBM,” observed Noordende, a Randstad global executive quoted in the report. “People have main jobs as well as side jobs to make additional money. That flexibility in time and space fits perfectly with the Gen Z mindset, which is about balancing work and life.”

The End of Tenure-Based Loyalty

Perhaps the most striking insight is Gen Z’s shifting view of loyalty. Only 8 per cent of Indian Gen Z respondents plan to stay with one employer for life, less than half the global average. A substantial 38% expect to leave their jobs within a year, driven primarily by low pay (50%), misaligned values, and poor workplace culture.

“Gen Z is moving from organisations not because they want to move, but because they are looking for opportunities to grow,” said Noordende. “Organisations need to reflect on how they can create learning and growth pathways, a next step, a new challenge, or even intermediary levels to show progress. Flexibility, mentoring, and clear development pathways can go a long way.”

JNU professor, Yogesh Rai, echoed that sentiment, “Thirty-eight percent of Indian Gen Z plan to quit within a year, signaling the end of loyalty based on tenure. In today's environment, relevance is more important than staying power. Companies that stick to old hierarchies risk losing talent altogether unless they are able to offer an opportunity for growth, flexibility and meaningful work."

Pay, Flexibility and Purpose: The New Retention Triad

While pay still matters when it comes to retention alone, it is still not the only thing. The Randstad study found better pay (37 per cent), flexible hours (25 per cent) and work-life balance (22 per cent) to be the top motivators for staying at a job, much more than traditional perks (such as extra leave or retirement).

Interestingly, travel options (18 per cent), and the ability to work remotely abroad (14 per cent) are also growing incentives. “These preferences reflect Gen Z’s global outlook and desire for exposure,” the report notes. “They don’t see themselves staying at jobs to prove loyalty but to pursue growth. They’re not disloyal, they’re driven by purpose and self-development.”

As Viswanath said, “Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is not about tenure. It’s about employers who invest in their growth and respect their need for balance. Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract Gen Z, they’ll build resilient, future-ready businesses.”

From Job Stability to Skill Stability

If previous generations measured success by stable employment, Gen Z measures it by “skill stability.” Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal told ETV Bharat, “Gen Z is not chasing lifetime employers but lifelong employability. In the AI era, stability comes from adaptability. They value ongoing upskilling, cross-domain exposure, and flexible career models where learning never stops.”

The report shows that 52 per cent of Indian Gen Z actively use AI tools for learning, while 47 per cent rely on on-the-job training and 44% on peer learning. They are “down-to-earth digital learners” who prefer fast, practical skilling over traditional programs.

“This down-to-earth, digital-first style fits India’s skilling landscape perfectly,” Randstad’s global head noted. “Organisations need to be clear what to expect from Gen Z, they thrive on immediacy, relevance, and results.”

AI at Work