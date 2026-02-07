Ek Aur Baar: Nivedita Narula's Venture Redefines Wedding Couture In Odisha, Rents Out Dresses To Bride And Grooms
By renting designer wedding outfits instead of selling them, Bhubaneswar’s Nivedita Narula is helping families save lakhs while creating jobs and redefining celebration fashion.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST|
Updated : February 7, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: Weddings, irrespective of the societal status or spending capacity of families involved, have of late, been nothing less than extravagant. Crushing expenses due to designer sarees, lehengas, sherwanis and jewellery worth lakhs, put many families under financial duress even though these garments and ornaments are used for just a few hours. Challenging this costly tradition in Odisha’s capital is Nivedita Narula, a fashion designer, who thought of a practical and affordable alternative - premium wedding and party wear on rent.
Though a popular option in metro cities, the concept of renting expensive wedding attire has now found space in Bhubaneswar, thanks to Nivedita’s initiative. Her studio is not a conventional showroom, but a carefully curated space where bridal, pre-wedding, post-wedding and party outfits are displayed like a celebration wardrobe, meant to be worn, enjoyed and returned for a fee.
Starting from engagement ceremonies and haldi-mehndi functions to weddings and receptions, customers can now avoid splurging Rs 1-1.5 lakh on a single outfit and instead rent designer wear for Rs 10,000- Rs 15,000.
At Nivedita’s rental studio, party wear, bridal dresses, lehengas, sarees, suits, blazers, kurtas and even jewellery are available on rent. The pricing is designed to suit every budget. Rental prices range from Rs 1,500 for simple designs and go upwards till Rs 8,000 for premium outfits. A designer dress that costs around Rs 60,000 in the retail market can be got on rent for Rs 8,000 for 24 hours, making luxury fashion accessible to middle-class families.
“The idea is simple. Why spend lakhs on something you will wear once?” Nivedita questions.
Apart from affordability, the initiative is also generating employment. Nivedita designs many of the outfits herself and employs 10–15 young men and women who stitch, customise and manage the garments.
A professional fashion designer, Nivedita has also worked with the Government of India’s skill development department, where she closely observed the hardships faced by women, particularly the financial pressure during weddings. “That is when I realised how much money gets wasted on clothes and jewellery that are never reused. I wanted to save people’s money and create jobs at the same time,” she explains.
Though wedding attire on rent is still new in Odisha, Nivedita is hopeful that given the rising demand, it will grow even more in the coming days. The venture began on February 21, 2020, but slowed during the Covid pandemic. But now the initiative is gaining momentum again.
Currently, over 600 customers take outfits from her on rent, compared to 300-400 in the initial phase in a year for weddings only. "Then there are other occasions when people take garments on rent," she clarifies.
Clients include locals as well as people from outside Odisha, particularly those attending weddings in the state.
From nirbandha (engagement) to pre-wedding shoots, haldi, mehndi, weddings and receptions, entire wardrobes are rented and returned after the events.
Bhubaneswar resident Rakesh Patnaik (name changed) says the service is a relief for middle-class families. “The dresses are maintained well, cleaned and refurbished many times. Outfits worth thousands are available at a very low cost. It’s practical and convenient,” says Rakesh who had taken the dresses on rent during his wedding.
Sunil Kumar Mishra, a regular customer, admits that some people are still hesitant. “A few friends rejected the idea initially. But when you realise a dress worn for one day is useless later, renting makes complete sense. Slowly, people are accepting it,” he says.
As wedding expenses continue to rise, Nivedita Narula’s rental model offers a sustainable, economical and inclusive alternative, helping families cope with rising costs. For people in Bhubaneswar, this venture is slowly gaining acceptance and redefining the way people shopped for grand celebrations.
