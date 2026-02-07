ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ek Aur Baar: Nivedita Narula's Venture Redefines Wedding Couture In Odisha, Rents Out Dresses To Bride And Grooms

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Weddings, irrespective of the societal status or spending capacity of families involved, have of late, been nothing less than extravagant. Crushing expenses due to designer sarees, lehengas, sherwanis and jewellery worth lakhs, put many families under financial duress even though these garments and ornaments are used for just a few hours. Challenging this costly tradition in Odisha’s capital is Nivedita Narula, a fashion designer, who thought of a practical and affordable alternative - premium wedding and party wear on rent.

Though a popular option in metro cities, the concept of renting expensive wedding attire has now found space in Bhubaneswar, thanks to Nivedita’s initiative. Her studio is not a conventional showroom, but a carefully curated space where bridal, pre-wedding, post-wedding and party outfits are displayed like a celebration wardrobe, meant to be worn, enjoyed and returned for a fee.

Nivedita Narula's couture being presented at a fashion show (ETV Bharat)

Starting from engagement ceremonies and haldi-mehndi functions to weddings and receptions, customers can now avoid splurging Rs 1-1.5 lakh on a single outfit and instead rent designer wear for Rs 10,000- Rs 15,000.

At Nivedita’s rental studio, party wear, bridal dresses, lehengas, sarees, suits, blazers, kurtas and even jewellery are available on rent. The pricing is designed to suit every budget. Rental prices range from Rs 1,500 for simple designs and go upwards till Rs 8,000 for premium outfits. A designer dress that costs around Rs 60,000 in the retail market can be got on rent for Rs 8,000 for 24 hours, making luxury fashion accessible to middle-class families.

“The idea is simple. Why spend lakhs on something you will wear once?” Nivedita questions.

Apart from affordability, the initiative is also generating employment. Nivedita designs many of the outfits herself and employs 10–15 young men and women who stitch, customise and manage the garments.