Nine-Year-Old ‘Rubber Doll’ From Uttarakhand Wins Two Medals At International Yoga Championship
Defying age and illness, nine-year-old Harshika Rikhadi from Uttarakhand returned from hospital days before competition to win two medals at an international yoga championship.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Haldwani: She is just nine but Harshika Rikhadi has achieved a feat not many can think of. She has created history for Uttarakhand by winning two medals at the International Yoga Championship 2025 in Delhi. Fondly called the 'Rubber Doll' for her extraordinary flexibility, Harshika achieved a silver medal in traditional yoga and a bronze medal in artistic yoga at the 4th World Yoga Championship, organised by the Universal Yoga Sports Federation (UYSF) on December 27.
Participants from 17 countries competed in the event.
Harshika, a student of Jas Govin Public School, Haldwani, was the only participant from Uttarakhand and proved her capability among many competitors.
Her father, Bhuvan Rikhadi, said Harshika started doing yoga when she was five years old. "When she developed an interest in yoga after watching online videos on a mobile phone, we enrolled her in a yoga academy. She picked up even the most difficult asanas very quickly because she was dedicated from the beginning,” he said.
The championship victory for Harshika holds special meaning as she had been hospitalised with viral fever a few days before the event and was discharged only four days before the competition. Despite her health condition, she remained determined to participate and went on to win two medals on the international stage.
Already a familiar name in competitive yoga circles, Harshika has won over 30 medals, including 15 gold medals, across six national-level championships. Her performances at the state and national events have also earned her the nickname 'Rubber Doll' in Haldwani.
With her latest international success, the young yogini has fulfilled her dream of winning medals for the country and emerged as a promising face of India’s growing yoga movement.
Also Read: