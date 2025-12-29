ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nine-Year-Old ‘Rubber Doll’ From Uttarakhand Wins Two Medals At International Yoga Championship

Haldwani: She is just nine but Harshika Rikhadi has achieved a feat not many can think of. She has created history for Uttarakhand by winning two medals at the International Yoga Championship 2025 in Delhi. Fondly called the 'Rubber Doll' for her extraordinary flexibility, Harshika achieved a silver medal in traditional yoga and a bronze medal in artistic yoga at the 4th World Yoga Championship, organised by the Universal Yoga Sports Federation (UYSF) on December 27.

Participants from 17 countries competed in the event.

Harshika, a student of Jas Govin Public School, Haldwani, was the only participant from Uttarakhand and proved her capability among many competitors.

Her father, Bhuvan Rikhadi, said Harshika started doing yoga when she was five years old. "When she developed an interest in yoga after watching online videos on a mobile phone, we enrolled her in a yoga academy. She picked up even the most difficult asanas very quickly because she was dedicated from the beginning,” he said.