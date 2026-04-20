NICE School Invites Application For Admission To Orphaned Children
The application process began on March 31 and will continue until the day before the entrance exam.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Narasaraopeta: NICE Educational Institution, an institute established for supporting orphaned children through education, has invited applications for admission in the forthcoming academic year.
The school, founded by Popuri Purnachandra Rao, has been quietly transforming the life of deprived children for over two decades.
Located in Mynampadu in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh, the school follows the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus and provides free facilities including education, accommodation and food.
The campus features separate hostels for boys and girls, along with well-equipped laboratories for Computer Science, Science and Mathematics.
Students are also trained in sports such as basketball, volleyball, tennis and kabaddi.
Inviting applications for the 2026–27 academic year, the management stated, “Our mission is to ensure that children without a support system receive quality education and a chance to rebuild their lives."
Admissions are limited to 50 students every year, 25 boys and 25 girls, in Classes 5 and 6.
Explaining the priority system, the founder of the school, Popuri Purnachandra Rao said, “The first preference is given to children who have lost both parents, followed by those who have lost their mother, and then those who have lost their father.” Students aged 10 years are eligible for Class 5 admissions. The selection will be based on a written examination followed by an interview."
The application process began on March 31 and will continue until the day before the entrance exam.
Depending on the number of applicants, tests will be conducted on the fourth Sunday of May and the first Sunday of June.
“Applicants must submit Aadhaar cards and parents’ death certificates during the process,” he said.
For details, they can contact 63098 81257 or 85198 82247.
“We provide education from Class 5 to 10. After that, if students secure college admissions, we support and guide them through higher education as well,” Rao said.
“Students from any region are welcome. We also invite teachers who are passionate about serving society through education,” he said.
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