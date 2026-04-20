ETV Bharat / offbeat

NICE School Invites Application For Admission To Orphaned Children

Narasaraopeta: NICE Educational Institution, an institute established for supporting orphaned children through education, has invited applications for admission in the forthcoming academic year.

The school, founded by Popuri Purnachandra Rao, has been quietly transforming the life of deprived children for over two decades.

Located in Mynampadu in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh, the school follows the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus and provides free facilities including education, accommodation and food.

The campus features separate hostels for boys and girls, along with well-equipped laboratories for Computer Science, Science and Mathematics.

Students are also trained in sports such as basketball, volleyball, tennis and kabaddi.

Inviting applications for the 2026–27 academic year, the management stated, “Our mission is to ensure that children without a support system receive quality education and a chance to rebuild their lives."

Admissions are limited to 50 students every year, 25 boys and 25 girls, in Classes 5 and 6.