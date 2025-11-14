ETV Bharat / offbeat

New Huskless Barley With Medicinal Properties Developed After 37 Years At Karnal Institute

Karnal: Indian Wheat and Barley Research Institute, Karnal, has achieved a great feat having developing a new variety of huskless barley after a long gap of 37 years. This new variety is useful for making delicious chapatti, poori and dalia and is also very beneficial for health.

The huskless barley will be a unique combination of health and nutrition: This new barley variety contains nutrients that are beneficial in diabetes, high cholesterol, heart and liver diseases. Scientists believe that consumption of this variety will prove to be very beneficial in terms of health, as well as economically beneficial for the farmers.

In the year 1989, a variety of huskless barley was born in the country. Now, after 37 years, scientists have given new hope. Director of the Institute, Dr Ratan Tiwari, said, "This variety will prove to be economically beneficial for the farmers as it is rich in medicinal properties."