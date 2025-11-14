New Huskless Barley With Medicinal Properties Developed After 37 Years At Karnal Institute
The new barley will be useful for making delicious chapatti, poori, dalia and is beneficial for health.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Karnal: Indian Wheat and Barley Research Institute, Karnal, has achieved a great feat having developing a new variety of huskless barley after a long gap of 37 years. This new variety is useful for making delicious chapatti, poori and dalia and is also very beneficial for health.
The huskless barley will be a unique combination of health and nutrition: This new barley variety contains nutrients that are beneficial in diabetes, high cholesterol, heart and liver diseases. Scientists believe that consumption of this variety will prove to be very beneficial in terms of health, as well as economically beneficial for the farmers.
This new variety contains nutrients that are useful in treating diabetes, high cholesterol, heart and liver disease. According to scientists, its consumption also reduces the chances of forming kidney stones.
In the year 1989, a variety of huskless barley was born in the country. Now, after 37 years, scientists have given new hope. Director of the Institute, Dr Ratan Tiwari, said, "This variety will prove to be economically beneficial for the farmers as it is rich in medicinal properties."
Dr Ratan Tiwari further explained that, "Beta-glucan present in barley is helpful in healing intestinal wounds and it controls diabetes, cholesterol, liver and brain diseases. It acts as a neuro-protector and liver-saver and reduces the chances of kidney stones.”
The chief scientist of the institute, Dr Anil Kumar, said, "The amount of beta-glucan in this new variety is 6 to 8 per cent, while protein is found to be more than 12 per cent. It contains about half the gluten of wheat, making it a better choice for gluten-sensitive people as well."
This barley variety has 44 ppm of iron and 48 ppm of zinc, which is the highest among all wheat and barley varieties released so far.
Scientist Dr Lokendra Kumar said, "Chapatti, puri and dalia made from this barley are not only nutritious but also very tasty. This variety has been approved for cultivation in Haryana, Punjab, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Better yield, higher market price and increasing health awareness are making it a profitable crop for farmers."