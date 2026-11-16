Nepal's Shaligram Stones, Gorkha Khukris Draw Visitors At India International Trade Fair
Among the major attractions at his stall are sacred Shaligram stones, traditional Gorkha khukris, Rudraksha beads, wooden vessels and traditional Nepali caps, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Nepal's rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and military history are drawing visitors to the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Som Prasad Mudhbari, an exhibitor from Nepal, is attracting attention with a collection of rare Himalayan artefacts and traditional products that reflect the country's history, faith and natural heritage.
Among the major attractions at his stall are sacred Shaligram stones, traditional Gorkha khukris, Rudraksha beads, wooden vessels and traditional Nepali caps.
One of the most attractive exhibits at the stall is the Shaligram Shila, which is considered sacred and associated with Lord Vishnu. The black stones, displayed in a glass showcase, have naturally formed circular patterns that are believed to be ammonite fossils dating back millions of years.
Mudhbari said the stones are found in the deep waters of the sacred Kali Gandaki River near Muktinath in Nepal. Divers collect them from the river, and no human intervention is involved in shaping them.
He recalled that large Shaligram stones from the same river were transported to Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram Temple.
According to him, keeping a Shaligram at home is believed to bring happiness and well-being. He said the Nepal government banned the extraction of Shaligram stones from the river around 10 years ago to prevent indiscriminate collection and illegal trade. The few pieces displayed at his stall were collected before the ban, he added.
Another major attraction is the traditional khukri associated with the Gorkha Regiment. Mudhbari explained its historical significance by the Anglo-Nepalese War of 1814-1816, when the British East India Company attempted to expand its control over Nepal.
He said Bhimsen Thapa, who was Nepal's prime minister and army chief at the time, led the Gorkhali forces, which fought the British using traditional weapons, including swords, spears and khukris.
The bravery of the Gorkha soldiers impressed the British, who subsequently recruited them into their army, leading to the establishment of the Gorkha Regiment.
Mudhbari said the khukri displayed at the exhibition is entirely handmade. It is crafted from a single piece of steel sourced from the leaf spring of a cargo truck. The handle and cover feature intricate brass and silver work, along with traditional Lalmohar rivets.
The stall also displays two traditional Nepali caps, the Dhaka Topi, also known as the Parliament cap, and the black Bhadgaunle cap. Both represent important aspects of Nepal's cultural, royal and democratic history.
Rudraksha malas are another attraction at the exhibition. Mudhbari said he has 36 Rudraksha trees at his home in Nepal and personally collects the fruits.
He explained that the raw fruits are soaked in water for five to seven days to soften the outer pulp. The beads are then cleaned individually with brushes to reveal their natural lines and faces, known as mukhis.
His collection includes beads with two to 14 mukhis, along with Gauri-Shankar and Ganesha Rudraksha varieties.
Mudhbari said the natural patterns and shapes of the Rudraksha beads and stones are associated with different Hindu deities, including Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Gauri-Shankar and Lord Ganesha.
Wooden glasses and pots made from Vijaysar wood are also attracting visitors. The wood is traditionally associated with Himalayan herbal practices.
Mudhbari said water stored in these vessels overnight develops a deep red colour by morning as the wood releases its natural extract.
The stall at Bharat Mandapam has been drawing visitors interested in Nepal's religious traditions, military history and traditional craftsmanship.
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