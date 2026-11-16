ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nepal's Shaligram Stones, Gorkha Khukris Draw Visitors At India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: Nepal's rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and military history are drawing visitors to the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Som Prasad Mudhbari, an exhibitor from Nepal, is attracting attention with a collection of rare Himalayan artefacts and traditional products that reflect the country's history, faith and natural heritage.

Among the major attractions at his stall are sacred Shaligram stones, traditional Gorkha khukris, Rudraksha beads, wooden vessels and traditional Nepali caps.

Som Prasad Mudhbari (ETV Bharat)

One of the most attractive exhibits at the stall is the Shaligram Shila, which is considered sacred and associated with Lord Vishnu. The black stones, displayed in a glass showcase, have naturally formed circular patterns that are believed to be ammonite fossils dating back millions of years.

Mudhbari said the stones are found in the deep waters of the sacred Kali Gandaki River near Muktinath in Nepal. Divers collect them from the river, and no human intervention is involved in shaping them.

He recalled that large Shaligram stones from the same river were transported to Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Nepal's Shaligram Stones, Gorkha Khukris Draw Visitors At India International Trade Fair (ETV Bharat)

According to him, keeping a Shaligram at home is believed to bring happiness and well-being. He said the Nepal government banned the extraction of Shaligram stones from the river around 10 years ago to prevent indiscriminate collection and illegal trade. The few pieces displayed at his stall were collected before the ban, he added.

Another major attraction is the traditional khukri associated with the Gorkha Regiment. Mudhbari explained its historical significance by the Anglo-Nepalese War of 1814-1816, when the British East India Company attempted to expand its control over Nepal.

Nepal's Shaligram Stones, Gorkha Khukris Draw Visitors At India International Trade Fair (ETV Bharat)

He said Bhimsen Thapa, who was Nepal's prime minister and army chief at the time, led the Gorkhali forces, which fought the British using traditional weapons, including swords, spears and khukris.

The bravery of the Gorkha soldiers impressed the British, who subsequently recruited them into their army, leading to the establishment of the Gorkha Regiment.

Mudhbari said the khukri displayed at the exhibition is entirely handmade. It is crafted from a single piece of steel sourced from the leaf spring of a cargo truck. The handle and cover feature intricate brass and silver work, along with traditional Lalmohar rivets.