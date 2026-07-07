Pink City's Neighbourhood Of Sculptors Keeps Alive Centuries Old Tradition Of Breathing Life Into Carved Stones
Each statue manufactured here that reaches the outside world is a testament to the artist's dedication.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Jaipur: A neighbourhood of sculptors in Jaipur continues to make hand-carved sculptures that are sought all over the world. Located near Chandpole on Khazana Walon Ka Rasta, this neighbourhood keeps alive the centuries-old tradition of carving stones and breathing life into them.
Thousands of artisans living here have been carrying forward their ancestral legacy and taking the art of sculpture to new heights over seven or eight generations. The sound of hammers and chisels resonates from dawn to dusk here as the artisans' fingers and tools, moving across the stones, transform them into statues of gods, animals, birds and human figures in a matter of days. These sculptures are recognised for their craftsmanship.
Approximately 5,000 families continue to preserve their heritage while earning their livelihood from this art. Thousands of sculptures made here are exported annually to temples, ashrams, institutions and private collections throughout the country and abroad.
Sculptor Gulshan explained that his family has been doing this work for around 300 years. He said, "Even today, most of the sculpture work is done here by hand. Although some people use machines, the precision required in handcrafts does not come from machines. It takes a little more time, but the precision achieved in handcraft is excellent. My children will also carry on with this legacy."
Meanwhile, Vishnu Jaimini, who has been carving sculptures for 30 years, pointed out that while some sculptures are created by having a look, others are made with exact measurements. "I am the sixth-generation sculptor from my family,” he said proudly.
Another sculptor, Jairam Sharma, said that four generations of his family have been in this work. “Makrana marble and white stone from Ambaji in Gujarat and Vietnam are primarily used in the sculptures here. Marble sculptures are the most in demand. In addition to deities, a large number of animals, bird, human figures and decorative artefacts are also produced here," he said.
The new generation is also taking to the vocation with enthusiasm. Nikhil Sharma is one of them who has been involved in this art for the last five years. "Sculpting is not just a profession, but a legacy. Demand for handmade sculptures is constantly increasing, and the government is also encouraging artisans in handicrafts and sculpture through various schemes. Handcrafts never become obsolete," he said.
Explaining the process of making a sculpture, Lokesh Sharma explained that first, a Plaster of Paris (POP) dummy is made, and the stone is measured and carved accordingly. “Once the statue is complete, it is painted with watercolours, poster colours and oil colours to give a final touch. Gold work is also applied to many statues. If the statues are properly maintained, the colours can last for 20 years,” he said.
Even in the modern machine age and changing technology, this Chandpole neighbourhood of sculptors continues to keep alive its traditional art, unparalleled craftsmanship and a legacy passed down the generations. The hard work of these artisans is elevating Jaipur's cultural identity as a centre of Indian craftsmanship and tradition. Each statue that reaches the outside world is a testament to the artist's dedication.