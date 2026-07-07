ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pink City's Neighbourhood Of Sculptors Keeps Alive Centuries Old Tradition Of Breathing Life Into Carved Stones

Jaipur: A neighbourhood of sculptors in Jaipur continues to make hand-carved sculptures that are sought all over the world. Located near Chandpole on Khazana Walon Ka Rasta, this neighbourhood keeps alive the centuries-old tradition of carving stones and breathing life into them.

Thousands of artisans living here have been carrying forward their ancestral legacy and taking the art of sculpture to new heights over seven or eight generations. The sound of hammers and chisels resonates from dawn to dusk here as the artisans' fingers and tools, moving across the stones, transform them into statues of gods, animals, birds and human figures in a matter of days. These sculptures are recognised for their craftsmanship.

A sculptor working in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Approximately 5,000 families continue to preserve their heritage while earning their livelihood from this art. Thousands of sculptures made here are exported annually to temples, ashrams, institutions and private collections throughout the country and abroad.

Sculptor Gulshan explained that his family has been doing this work for around 300 years. He said, "Even today, most of the sculpture work is done here by hand. Although some people use machines, the precision required in handcrafts does not come from machines. It takes a little more time, but the precision achieved in handcraft is excellent. My children will also carry on with this legacy."