ETV Bharat / offbeat

He Painted Houses, Now Rajasthan’s Suraj Saini Eyes MBBS Seat With 99.15 Percentile In NEET UG

Kota: For Suraj Saini, July 16, 2026 turned out to be a milestone in his life. For Suraj, who worked as a painter, whitewashing and painting houses to help support his financially struggling family, the NEET UG medical entrance examination results declared on the day turned into the most memorable so far. A resident of Kapren town in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, Suraj scored 583 marks in the NEET UG examination and secured an All India Rank of 16,569. He also got 7,800th rank in the OBC category and scored 99.1593559 percentile overall, emerging as an inspiring example of determination and perseverance for millions like him.

Now, Suraj is on the path to becoming a doctor and the first member of his family to enter the medical profession. Importantly, with a strong NEET score and rank, Suraj is likely to secure admission in a government medical college.

Since his family was passing through tough times due to financial constraints, Suraj was not sure how to go ahead with his medical entrance preparations. All day long, he used to whitewash homes so that the family could get enough for decent sustenance. However, his admission to a reputed coaching institute in Kota got going under the ‘Shiksha Sambal’ programme, which ensured he received free coaching, accommodation and food and allowed him to focus on his studies.

Suraj Saini has cracked the NEET UG with a 99.15 Percentile (ETV Bharat)

With biology as his favourite subject, Suraj cracked the NEET in his very first attempt.

“Shiksha Sambal proved to be the real turning point in my life. If this programme had not existed, I could never have even imagined coming to Kota and preparing for NEET at such a major institution. My family could neither afford coaching fees nor bear the cost of living and food in Kota,” said Suraj.

The guidance of experienced faculty at the LN Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas and ALLEN Career Institute, Kota helped him prepare well and crack one of the toughest exams in the country.