He Painted Houses, Now Rajasthan’s Suraj Saini Eyes MBBS Seat With 99.15 Percentile In NEET UG
Manish Gautam meets Suraj, who has cleared NEET UG with 583 marks in the first attempt, and looks forward to a career in medicine.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Kota: For Suraj Saini, July 16, 2026 turned out to be a milestone in his life. For Suraj, who worked as a painter, whitewashing and painting houses to help support his financially struggling family, the NEET UG medical entrance examination results declared on the day turned into the most memorable so far. A resident of Kapren town in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, Suraj scored 583 marks in the NEET UG examination and secured an All India Rank of 16,569. He also got 7,800th rank in the OBC category and scored 99.1593559 percentile overall, emerging as an inspiring example of determination and perseverance for millions like him.
Now, Suraj is on the path to becoming a doctor and the first member of his family to enter the medical profession. Importantly, with a strong NEET score and rank, Suraj is likely to secure admission in a government medical college.
Since his family was passing through tough times due to financial constraints, Suraj was not sure how to go ahead with his medical entrance preparations. All day long, he used to whitewash homes so that the family could get enough for decent sustenance. However, his admission to a reputed coaching institute in Kota got going under the ‘Shiksha Sambal’ programme, which ensured he received free coaching, accommodation and food and allowed him to focus on his studies.
With biology as his favourite subject, Suraj cracked the NEET in his very first attempt.
“Shiksha Sambal proved to be the real turning point in my life. If this programme had not existed, I could never have even imagined coming to Kota and preparing for NEET at such a major institution. My family could neither afford coaching fees nor bear the cost of living and food in Kota,” said Suraj.
The guidance of experienced faculty at the LN Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas and ALLEN Career Institute, Kota helped him prepare well and crack one of the toughest exams in the country.
With the dream to become a doctor since childhood, Suraj studied hard to secure 87 per cent in Class 10 and 85 per cent in Class 12. However, his family’s financial difficulties became a major challenge. To help his mother and contribute to household expenses, Suraj began working at a young age alongside studying.
During holidays and after completing his studies, he worked on painting and whitewashing houses. He used his earnings to help his family while continuing his education.
His mother, Gheesi Bai, and younger sister, Garima, worked as labourers in the fields to support the family. "I could have given up, but I chose to face the hardship and take responsibility for my family. I felt really bad when my younger sister, Garima had to discontinue her education after Class 8 since we did not have money to fund her studies," Suraj added.
Due to a lack of further educational facilities in the village and the family’s financial difficulties, Suraj thought it would become impossible for him to study medicine. "But I believe I am lucky and destined to change the future of my family," he said.
Naveen Maheshwari, Director of ALLEN and Trustee of the L N Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas, said that the Shiksha Sambal programme provides students with free NEET preparation as well as free food and accommodation.
“Our goal is to build the careers of children. Efforts are being made towards this, including supporting Hindi-medium students from government schools who fall behind due to lack of facilities. We are now seeing positive results,” he said.
For Suraj, his admission into a government medical college will not only pave the way for him to become a doctor but also help his sister resume her studies. "I would like Garima re-enrolled in school and help her resume her studies so that she can also fulfil her dreams," said the brother, standing next to Garima and their mother.
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