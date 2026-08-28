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Alwar Girl’s Unfinished AIIMS Dream Becomes Brother’s Raksha Bandhan Gift For Her

Alwar Girl’s Unfinished AIIMS Dream Becomes Brother’s Raksha Bandhan Gift For Her ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: This year, Raksha Bandhan was special for Anuja Sangwan. Her brother Gaurav, secrued All India Rank 9 in NEET and gained admission to the country’s premier medical institute and that she believed, was the rakhi gift he gave her. This emotion behind Anuja's story speaks of a story that began in Kota a few years ago. When Anuja arrived in the Kota, the coaching hub in 2019, to prepare for medical entrance, she was accompanied by her younger brother Gaurav and mother Seema Devi. Their father, Rajesh Sangwan, is a Subedar Major in the Army. In 2023, Anuja scored 640 marks in her first NEET attempt and secured a rank of around 9,000. She wanted to study at AIIMS Delhi, but her rank did not qualify her for the premier institute. She eventually joined the MBBS programme at ESIC Medical College in Alwar. Anuja and Gaurav with their mother (ETV Bharat) Since she could not fulfil her dream of studying at AIIMS Delhi, she guided and encouraged Gaurav to clear the entrance with rank 9. "Instead of allowing the disappointment to stay with me, I decided to make it my goal to guide my younger brother. Now it feels as if years of hard work paid off. Gaurav has got a rank that makes him eligible for AIIMS," says Anuja. For her, Gaurav's achievement is the most precious Raksha Bandhan gift she could have received. The Sangwans belong to Ganduwas village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Anuja tying rakhi to Gaurav (ETV Bharat)