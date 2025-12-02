Nazi Era Phone Displayed By Rajasthan Antique Collector Is Centre Of Attention At Chandigarh Craft Fair
The device weighing 5 kg was procured by Vinay Sharma of Dausa from Poland
Published : December 2, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: A telephone from the Nazi era that is on display at the ongoing crafts fair at Kala Bhawan in Chandigarh is getting a lot of attention from the visitors. This phone weighing 5 kg, has been brought for exhibiting by antique collector Vinay Sharma of Lalsot in Dausa district of Rajasthan. He had purchased this device during a visit to Poland.
Sharma is showcasing his collection of antiques under the theme of 'Call from the Past'. A visit to the stall revives many memories of the bygone era. Sharma has over 100 vintage phones that he has collected from Germany, Poland, Egypt and other countries.
The phone from the times of the Nazi Dictator Adolf Hitler has been preserved by him with great care. Sharma explained that according to information provided to him, the phone was among those that had been distributed among the Nazi Army during the Second World War.
"The phone had a battery that was charged by rotating a handle. Then, messages were sent by wearing it around the neck. The phone also has a knob that then sends messages. At that time, there were very few means of communication. Such a device was unique. I want to show it to the future generations," he said.
Sharma has installed a complete telephone booth in his stall. The present generation growing up on cell phones is not aware of using a phone from a booth, which used to be an interesting experience till the late 1990s, as one had to wait in long queues to make local, STD or ISD calls, which were quite expensive. One can step inside the booth at the exhibition to revive memories.
Sharma explained that in earlier times, people used to sit inside telephone booths and talk. These booths were covered with glass ensuring the privacy of the user. He said that after his engagement, he himself used to talk to his would be wife from a telephone booth.
"These memories are very important. At that time, people would search for a telephone booth, which was a vital thing. While the people have thrown the booths away, I thought, why not give it some respect, and I brought it to my studio named ‘Ateet Raag,’ where only the past speaks, sings and hums," he said.
Explaining his theme ‘Call from the Past’, he said, "I chose this title because the past wants to speak to us, but we're ignoring it. It wants us to understand its importance. If we understand the importance of the past, we'll also understand the importance of our elders because there are things associated with them."
"I've created a corner in my house where I've kept things associated with my father and grandfather like glasses and pens. Nowadays, we don't remember the names of our great grandfathers. I want everyone to remember their past."
He added that he wants no one to forget the happy times that their parents and grandparents gave them. He wants everyone to preserve the past for a brighter future.
Sharma has been interested in collecting antiques since childhood. He has 300 radios, including rare wall radios, in his collection along with old watches, cameras and many other things. He's collected everything from his childhood to the present.
