Nazi Era Phone Displayed By Rajasthan Antique Collector Is Centre Of Attention At Chandigarh Craft Fair

Chandigarh: A telephone from the Nazi era that is on display at the ongoing crafts fair at Kala Bhawan in Chandigarh is getting a lot of attention from the visitors. This phone weighing 5 kg, has been brought for exhibiting by antique collector Vinay Sharma of Lalsot in Dausa district of Rajasthan. He had purchased this device during a visit to Poland.

Sharma is showcasing his collection of antiques under the theme of 'Call from the Past'. A visit to the stall revives many memories of the bygone era. Sharma has over 100 vintage phones that he has collected from Germany, Poland, Egypt and other countries.

The phone from the times of the Nazi Dictator Adolf Hitler has been preserved by him with great care. Sharma explained that according to information provided to him, the phone was among those that had been distributed among the Nazi Army during the Second World War.

"The phone had a battery that was charged by rotating a handle. Then, messages were sent by wearing it around the neck. The phone also has a knob that then sends messages. At that time, there were very few means of communication. Such a device was unique. I want to show it to the future generations," he said.

Sharma has installed a complete telephone booth in his stall. The present generation growing up on cell phones is not aware of using a phone from a booth, which used to be an interesting experience till the late 1990s, as one had to wait in long queues to make local, STD or ISD calls, which were quite expensive. One can step inside the booth at the exhibition to revive memories.

Sharma explained that in earlier times, people used to sit inside telephone booths and talk. These booths were covered with glass ensuring the privacy of the user. He said that after his engagement, he himself used to talk to his would be wife from a telephone booth.