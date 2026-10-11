ETV Bharat / offbeat

Navratri Special: Transgenders Here Offer First Chunri To Goddess Danteshwari For Greater Good Of Society

During a rally by transgenders. ( ETV Bharat )

Jagdalpur: A unique spectacle of devotion towards Goddess Danteshwari — the revered deity of Bastar — unfolded on the first day of Navratri. Members of the transgender community arrived at the Danteshwari Devi temple, a historic 14th-century Hindu shrine located in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, around 1 am to offer a “chunri” (sacred stole) to the Goddess and pray for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Bastar.

The day prior, the community had organised a rally through various city streets. Accompanied by music and fanfare, they reached the temple singing and dancing, fulfilling this tradition with great enthusiasm.

Members of the transgender community arrived at the Danteshwari Devi temple (ETV Bharat) Members of the transgender community said that people from the neighbouring state of Odisha, as well as from other districts within the state, travelled to Jagdalpur to participate in this event. They noted that, just as in previous years, the “chunri” was offered to the Goddess this year as well. During the ceremony, they prayed for the residents of Bastar, specifically wishing for the blessing of children for childless families. Prayers were also offered to “Mata Rani” to remove obstacles in marriages and help people settle down with families. Additionally, they prayed for prosperity in the businesses of local traders and for the continued peace and happiness of the city. As part of the tradition of being the first to offer the “chunri” to the Goddess, two members of the transgender community observe a “nirjala” fast (a fast without water). These two individuals travel to the temple in a carriage, carrying the “chunri” and a “suhag” set (traditional items symbolising marital bliss). Upon arrival, they perform the worship of Goddess Danteshwari according to prescribed rituals and offer the “chunri” to the deity. For the community, this event is not merely a religious ritual but a symbol of faith and mutual bonding. There is immense enthusiasm among the community members regarding this annual procession. Members of the transgender community arrived at the Danteshwari Devi temple (ETV Bharat)