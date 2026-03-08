ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nature's Healer: The Legacy Of Lakshmikutty Amma Kerala's 'Forest Grandmother'

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tribal settlement in the forest region of Mottamoodu in Kerala, lies the ‘Shivajyothi Poison Treatment Centre’ that is the abode of Kerala’s ‘Vanamuthassi’ (Forest Grandmother), who is lovingly known as Lakshmikutty Amma. This 82-year-old healer has remedies for almost every ailment.

She has been providing yeoman’s service for more than 60 years. In 2018, she received the Padma Shri. Lakshmikutty Amma’s mother was a traditional midwife who used to handle childbirth in the homes of tribal families in Mottamoodu. Lakshmikutty Amma recalls the time when, at 20, she first treated someone.

“One day, my mother’s elder sister returned home after being bitten by a Shankhuvarayan (a type of venomous snake). My mother asked me to examine her. That was the first time I prepared medicine for treating someone bitten by a poisonous snake, and the patient recovered. The word spread, and soon people began arriving one after another seeking treatment,” she recalled.

Since then, victims of bites from creatures ranging from ants to the deadly cobra come here for treatment. Those who come for treating poisonous bites are usually asked to stay at the house for one or two days during the treatment, as the healer’s constant observation is necessary.

However, she does not treat rabies infection. “Preparing medicine for rabies requires a special type of medicinal plant called ‘Ithil’, which grows high on large trees and bears blue flowers. Since it is difficult to collect, the medicine for treatment can’t be prepared,” she said.

After she received the Padma Shri, the then Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan visited her home with his wife Reshma to congratulate her. During the visit, the Governor mentioned that his wife had been suffering from chronic migraine.