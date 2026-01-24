ETV Bharat / offbeat

National Girl Child Day: Experts Pitch Higher Budget Push For Girls’ Education

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Every year on January 24, India observes National Girl Child Day, reaffirming the country’s commitment to supporting, uplifting and empowering girls across all sections of society.

Launched in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day serves as a reminder of both the progress made and the deep-rooted challenges that continue to confront millions of girls across the country.

The observance comes at a time when policymakers, educators and economists are once again flagging the urgent need for sustained public investment in girls’ education, health and skill development, especially with the Union Budget around the corner.

While social and health indicators have improved over the years, experts stress that gender bias, female foeticide, child marriage, malnutrition, health disparities and unequal access to education remain persistent barriers to true empowerment.

Despite ambitious policy frameworks and flagship schemes, the lived reality for many girls, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns, continues to be shaped by systemic discrimination and limited opportunities in academics, science and technology, sports, defence services and leadership roles.

Former NCERT Director Professor JS Rajput underscored that the biggest missing link remains public investment in education.

“All this will go when the budget provides for 6 per cent of GDP. This is the assurance we have been getting after the Kothari Commission report of 1964–65 and from the National Education Policy of 1968 onwards,” he told ETV Bharat. “Every government has promised 6 per cent of GDP for education, but it has never materialised.”

Rajput emphasised that budgetary commitments must translate into specific provisions for girls. “The budget should include specific provisions for girls. Even if there is only one school, it should have an adequate number of teachers,” he said, pointing to the chronic shortage of teachers across the country. “In our country, many educational institutions, especially colleges, both government and private, suffer from a shortage of teachers.”

Highlighting the importance of women educators, he added that the emphasis should be placed on appointing teachers, particularly female teachers, so that they can interact with our girls and young women, understand their feelings, and instil self-confidence in them. “They should not feel ignored or neglected, and they should not feel dependent on anybody. They must realise their strength,” Rajput said.

He also stressed the need for better training, saying that the country doesn’t have enough well-trained teachers and give more and more training and special coaching to women teachers so that they know what girls need, and girl students can talk freely to them.

“Whatever has been said about the education of girls in the National Education Policy should be released and literally followed in all institutions. There should be no apprehension of any discrimination.”

Recalling a major historical shift, Rajput credited the Kothari Commission and the 10+2 education structure for opening doors for girls in science and mathematics.

“On this day, I would like to recall Dr D.S. Kothari, who for the first time said that up to Class 10, girls and boys would both study science and mathematics,” he said. “Before that, girls were not supposed to be good in mathematics and science and were allowed options like spinning, weaving and home science.”

“It was this great scientist and physicist who said, ‘No, this is incorrect. Girls can do better,’ and they have done better than boys,” he added. “The 10+2 formula allowed all girls to study science and made it compulsory up to Class 10. Since then, girls have marched ahead with confidence and have done wonderfully well in every branch, science, space, nuclear and everywhere.”

Linking education to broader economic outcomes, Professor Seema Sharma from IIT Delhi highlighted gender equity as a prerequisite for inclusive growth. “I strongly believe that the goal of inclusive growth cannot be attained unless gender equity is established at all levels of education,” she said.