National Girl Child Day 2026: Data Shows Girls Outnumbering Boys In Medical Entrance Exams

Kota: With India celebrating National Girl Child Day today, data from recent NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) has emerged, showing that girls qualifying the medical entrances exams are outnumbering the boys, pointing to a growing presence of women in the medical profession.

Data suggests that girls are dominating the NEET for admission into undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.

Education expert Dev Sharma says that the success rate of female students has been over 57 percent in the past six years. In the exams held between 2020 and 2025, 63.24 lakh students were declared qualified of which around 26.99 lakh were male students while 36.25 lakh were female students. Since the qualifying percentage of the girl students is also high, seats are more easily available for them during counseling. As a result, female students are set to bag more admissions in medical, dental, AYUSH, veterinary science, nursing, paramedical and physiotherapy courses in the coming days.

Sharma stated, "A total of 1.18 crore students registered for the NEET exam between 2021 to 2025 of which 51 lakh were boys and 67 lakh were girls. The difference between the two is 16 lakh. The total number of candidates who took the exam during this same period is 1.12 crore, of which approximately 49 lakh were boys and 63 lakh were girls. The difference between the two is also approximately 15 lakh. In terms of qualifying candidates, 63 lakh candidates qualified, of which girls outnumbered the boys by almost 9 lakh."

Principal of Kota Medical College, Dr Sangeeta Saxena attributes respectability to be the reason for the higher number of female students in the medical field. She said that girls also prefer to work in a comfortable environment while balancing their job and family life. "Women are devoted to service from the beginning. Their nature is such. Therefore, the medical profession is a way of earning a living while serving. Speaking of women, as mothers, daughters, and wives, they have a healing touch. Women are soft-spoken, and their approach is quite gentle when dealing with patients,” she said while pointing out that women are also entering professions that are seen as difficult such as the Army, the Police, pilots and others.