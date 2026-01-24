National Girl Child Day 2026: Data Shows Girls Outnumbering Boys In Medical Entrance Exams
Experts say the success rate of female students in medical entrance exams has been over 57 percent in the past six years.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Kota: With India celebrating National Girl Child Day today, data from recent NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) has emerged, showing that girls qualifying the medical entrances exams are outnumbering the boys, pointing to a growing presence of women in the medical profession.
Data suggests that girls are dominating the NEET for admission into undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.
Education expert Dev Sharma says that the success rate of female students has been over 57 percent in the past six years. In the exams held between 2020 and 2025, 63.24 lakh students were declared qualified of which around 26.99 lakh were male students while 36.25 lakh were female students. Since the qualifying percentage of the girl students is also high, seats are more easily available for them during counseling. As a result, female students are set to bag more admissions in medical, dental, AYUSH, veterinary science, nursing, paramedical and physiotherapy courses in the coming days.
Sharma stated, "A total of 1.18 crore students registered for the NEET exam between 2021 to 2025 of which 51 lakh were boys and 67 lakh were girls. The difference between the two is 16 lakh. The total number of candidates who took the exam during this same period is 1.12 crore, of which approximately 49 lakh were boys and 63 lakh were girls. The difference between the two is also approximately 15 lakh. In terms of qualifying candidates, 63 lakh candidates qualified, of which girls outnumbered the boys by almost 9 lakh."
Principal of Kota Medical College, Dr Sangeeta Saxena attributes respectability to be the reason for the higher number of female students in the medical field. She said that girls also prefer to work in a comfortable environment while balancing their job and family life. "Women are devoted to service from the beginning. Their nature is such. Therefore, the medical profession is a way of earning a living while serving. Speaking of women, as mothers, daughters, and wives, they have a healing touch. Women are soft-spoken, and their approach is quite gentle when dealing with patients,” she said while pointing out that women are also entering professions that are seen as difficult such as the Army, the Police, pilots and others.
She disclosed that tuition fees for women are waived off in the state's medical colleges, making the fees for girls much lower than that for the boys. However, still, of the 250 students admitted to Kota Medical College in 2025, 156 are boys and 94 are girls, she added.
Meanwhile, Dev Sharma believes that Biology is a favourite subject among the girls, while male students are more interested in mathematics. "It (Mathematics) is required in the fieldwork in engineering and boys are more likely to pursue it. In addition to MBBS, dental, AYUSH, and nursing courses, biology also opens avenues in paramedical, physiotherapy and veterinary sciences. This is why female students are more interested in the subject," he added.
Sharma pointed out that engineering requires on-site visits and hard work. The environment there can be a bit uncomfortable for women. "However, women find work in the medical field comparatively easy. The environment here is perfectly suited for them. Working in this field is relatively comfortable for them," the expert stated.
He said just a few years back, NEET had more male applicants and qualifiers but now the statistics have changed significantly. "Female students have taken the lead. With more female students entering the biology field, their number is also on the rise among NEET qualifiers. Their entry in the medical field is a positive sign when it comes to treating the women patients as the latter are more confident in discussing their problems with female doctors," Sharma added.
