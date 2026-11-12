ETV Bharat / offbeat

National Bird Watching Day: Once He Kept Birds in Cages, Now Lucknow’s ‘Birdman’ Helps Them Fly Again

Lucknow : As a child, Syed Ali Hasnain Abdi thought keeping a bird meant buying one, bringing it home and putting it in a cage. The Nakkhas market was nearby and birds were easy to find. But when the birds he brought home started dying, he grew cautious and began reading about them. What he learnt changed his relationship with them.

“I used to think that since Nakkhas was close by, I could buy any bird, keep it in a cage and raise it. But they would come home and die,” he recalls in a conversation with ETV Bharat. Today, Abdi, known locally as the ‘Birdman’, helps injured birds recover and returns them to the open sky. He says he has been involved in rescue work for three decades, working with government veterinarians and seeking help from the forest department when needed.

Ask him the number of birds he has saved, Abdi does not have a precise count. “We do not have accurate figures. We have been working for three decades and have saved countless birds. Various departments seek our help. We cannot do everything because we do not have sufficient resources, but we try to save as many lives as possible,” he says.

Syed Ali Hasnain Abdi demonstrates how birds are released to fly again after recovering from injury (ETV Bharat)

His work draws attention to the birds that live in Lucknow throughout the year. The Gomti riverbanks, Kukrail forest, old gardens, university campuses and trees at the Residency provide shelter. So do the ventilators of old buildings and the banyan and peepal trees in neighbourhoods.

But as construction spreads and old trees disappear, these shelters face increasing pressure. For Abdi, the consequences often result in a bird with a damaged wing or one too weak to fly.

National Bird Watching Day: Once He Kept Birds in Cages, Now Lucknow’s ‘Birdman’ Helps Them Fly Again (ETV Bharat)

One of the recurring injuries he encounters is caused by kite string. During the conversation, he points to a bird whose wing was injured and whose feathers have yet to grow back. He says attention must extend beyond what is commonly called Chinese manjha to other dangerous strings, including those coated with glass.

“This deadly kite string is injuring birds. We rescue them, get them treated and release them,” he says, showing the new growth of feathers in the injured bird.

Glass-fronted buildings present another concern. Abdi recalls rescuing a vulture near Mama Chauraha during the summer. The bird had become confused by the glass and collided with it. “It was so thirsty that it had lost the strength to fly,” he says.

National Bird Watching Day: Once He Kept Birds in Cages, Now Lucknow’s ‘Birdman’ Helps Them Fly Again (ETV Bharat)

With assistance from the forest department, the bird was subsequently released in the Kukrail range, he adds.

Treating such birds requires help beyond the rescue itself. Abdi says he works under veterinary supervision and receives assistance from government doctors, including municipal veterinarian Dr Abhinav Verma. “Treatment is carried out with the help of government doctors. Over the past two or three decades, I have also learnt to provide some assistance myself. This is done under a doctor’s supervision,” he says.