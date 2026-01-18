ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nari Adalats Mark A New Beginning In Women Empowerment In Bihar

"Women are moving ahead unitedly. In rural areas, issues related to domestic violence, marital disputes, disputes between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, female abandonment, dowry, etc., can be resolved through the Nari Adalat by mutual consent among family members at the village level," she said.

Rambha pointed out that matters of domestic violence can be resolved through a Nari Adalat without the people going to the Police Station or the court.

Rambha Kushwaha, who heads the Paramatiyana Panchayat in Sono block of Jamui and is the Chairperson of the Nari Adalat, disclosed that it is a good initiative for women's empowerment. "Rural residents in remote, backward areas will especially benefit from it," she said while disclosing that the first case at her Nari Panchayat was resolved by the Nyaya Sakhis. It pertained to a marital dispute.

This scheme is being run in 50 Gram Panchayats, each in Assam and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Bihar, Sikkim and Karnataka are the new entrants in this club.

Nari Adalat is also used as a platform for awareness of rights, entitlements, social facilitation and handholding of women-centric organisations.

Nari Adalat is a component of the ‘Sambal’ sub-scheme under Mission Shakti, which aims to provide women with an alternate grievance redressal mechanism for resolving cases of a petty nature (harassment, subversion, curtailment of rights or entitlements) faced by them at the Gram Panchayat level by negotiation, mediation and reconciliation with mutual consent for speedy, accessible and affordable justice.

Jamui: A new beginning has been made with regard to women's empowerment in Bihar in the form of Nari Adalats taking off in Jamui and Begusarai districts of the state.

Nari Adalats have started functioning in five panchayats across five blocks of Jamui district that include Daulatpur, Gopalpur, Itasagar, Paramatiyana and Baradih. In Begusarai, these platforms have been launched in five panchayats.

The Nari Adalat is not just a platform, but an organised voice of women standing up against oppression, ensuring justice through mutual reconciliation and legal understanding at no cost. Five women leaders have been selected to run the Nari Adalat in Jamui, who, along with other members, deliver rational justice through mutual consent.

These Adalats function under prescribed guidelines. If there is any kind of problem in someone's home, the victim must apply the Nari Adalat, following which a team led by the village head brings both parties together for reconciliation. A written undertaking is taken to ensure that such complaints will not arise in the future. The team explains the matter to both parties and obtains their signatures or thumbprints. It also states that if they retract their statements, the case will proceed further, and legal action will be taken against the perpetrator.

One of the villagers, Geeta Devi, disclosed that women are being constantly made aware of the Nari Adalats.

"If there's a fight at home or if the husband beats us, we have to approach the Nari Adalat. Minor disputes that can't be resolved at home have to be brought to the Adalat. An application has to be submitted so that domestic matters can be resolved at the village level itself. This is a very good scheme," she said.

Another woman, Mamta Devi, claimed that women will be more secure because of the Nari Adalat. "They will be saved from becoming victims of violence, and if such problems arise in the family, they will be resolved at the village level itself. There will be no need to visit the Police Station," she said.

Divulging more information about how the Nari Adalat works, District Project Manager at Jamui, Dr Anuja Kumari, explained that first, a Gram Sabha meeting is held where the chairperson (either a woman or a man) can be elected along with seven or nine committee members or Nyaya Sakhis.

"It has just begun in five blocks of the Jamui district. The Nari Adalat is responsible for mediating settlements. They have not been granted legal authority. They cannot undertake any legal process. They can only mediate settlements. If a case arises, both parties are called for counselling. If any party wishes to present witnesses, they are heard. Then, they try to resolve the issue," she said.

If a settlement cannot be reached for any reason at the Nari Adalat, the Nyay Sakhis can report the matter to the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) for administrative monitoring.

The work of the Chairperson and Nyaya Sakhis is to make the women aware and empower them through 'Sakhi Varta' as well as to settle the cases of domestic violence, harassment, etc., through reconciliation.

Officials disclosed that if a woman is economically vulnerable and has been driven out of her home, and her case is filed in the Nari Adalat, she will receive benefits from the rehabilitation fund under the Chief Minister's Nari Shakti Yojana. A sum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 will be provided for her livelihood, and upon the approval by the Nyaya Sakhis, accommodation will also be arranged for her.

An important aspect of the initiative is that the matters coming to Nari Adalat have to be documented at the village level through the Panchayat. Records are to be maintained, and cases are to be resolved under the supervision of the district administration.