ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nalgonda Farmer Works In Harmony With Nature To Transform Farmland Into A Self Sustaining Food Park

Nalgonda: A farmer in Nalgonda has demonstrated that farming can be made sustainable through diversification. Yedulla Anji Reddy from Anneparthi in Nalgonda district has shown that all one needs to do is to go beyond conventional crops. By combining fruit orchards, vegetables, flowers and livestock with natural farming practices, he has transformed his farmland into a thriving ‘food forest’.

His model becomes all the more important at a time when the farmers are struggling with unpredictable rainfall, declining groundwater levels and rising input costs, Anji Reddy has chosen a different path while trusting nature and working in harmony with it.

After retiring from the Excise Department, he decided to take up farming and has been practising natural farming for the last 14 years. His experience has given him confidence that farming can remain sustainable and profitable even when rainfall is inadequate or nature throws unexpected challenges at the farmers.

He believes that farmers need not constantly worry about changing climatic conditions and phenomena such as El Niño if their farming systems are designed to work with nature.

He owns 20 acres of ancestral farmland of which 15 acres have been converted into a food forest. The farm, located alongside the Addanki-Narketpally highway on the outskirts of Nalgonda has remarkable diversity. As many as 24 varieties of mangoes are grown alongside native papaya, jackfruit, sweet lime (battai), seedless oranges, custard apple, guava, bullock's heart (Ramphal), soursop (Lakshmanphal) and drumstick. Vegetables such as tomato, brinjal, broad beans and ridge gourd are also cultivated along with several varieties of flowering plants. The remaining five acres are used to grow low-water-consuming paddy varieties including Black, Red and Bahuroopi.

This land could have been developed commercially to fetch crores of rupees because of its location along the highway. However, Anji Reddy chose to use it for a purpose he considers more valuable, creating a living, self-sustaining food forest.

He follows an integrated farming system where different crops and activities complement one another. Once one crop cycle ends, another begins ensuring that the land remains productive throughout the year.

“The produce is divided according to the needs of the farm and family. A portion is consumed at home, while some is sold in the market. The remaining produce is deliberately left for birds, wildlife, beneficial insects, earthworms and soil microorganisms,” he disclosed.