Nalanda’s Kheer Mohan: The Sweet From Bihar That Has No Kheer Yet Loved In India And Abroad

By Mahmood Alam

Nalanda: Beyond Silao’s famed Khaja and Harnaut’s Balushahi, if Nalanda’s culinary map is expanding, it is through Kheer Mohan, from the twin villages of Deshna and Dumraon. A traditional sweet, it refuses to fade with time and has been preserved by generations. Much in demand and unique in taste, the sweet is now finding admirers far beyond Bihar.

Deceptive to its name, Kheer Mohan contains no kheer at all. Yet the sweet has travelled widely, reaching cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and even crossing borders to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Despite its growing popularity, the sweet continues to be prepared in the same traditional manner, in village shops where the recipe has been inherited by the makers across generations.

Currently the legacy is being carried forward by 55-year-old Munna Prasad, a resident of Dumraon and a fourth-generation sweet maker. His family has been making Kheer Mohan for decades, passing down the technique through observation and practice since there is no written recipe.

“In our village, there are about five confectionery shops, all run by members of the same family. This sweet is made throughout the year but the demand never wanes,” says Munna Prasad.

What sets Kheer Mohan apart is its long process that needs patience. According to shopkeeper Kundan Prasad Gupta, the preparation time of the sweet is an hour, excluding the time needed to boil milk. “Milk needs to be boiled for two hours first and then cooled on low heat, curdled to make chhena and finally cooked slowly in sugar syrup,” explains Kundan Prasad.