Nalanda’s Kheer Mohan: The Sweet From Bihar That Has No Kheer Yet Loved In India And Abroad
In Deshna and Dumraon villages of Nalanda, generations of a family preserve the culinary legacy of Kheer Mohan, carrying forward a British-era sweet tradition.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
By Mahmood Alam
Nalanda: Beyond Silao’s famed Khaja and Harnaut’s Balushahi, if Nalanda’s culinary map is expanding, it is through Kheer Mohan, from the twin villages of Deshna and Dumraon. A traditional sweet, it refuses to fade with time and has been preserved by generations. Much in demand and unique in taste, the sweet is now finding admirers far beyond Bihar.
Deceptive to its name, Kheer Mohan contains no kheer at all. Yet the sweet has travelled widely, reaching cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and even crossing borders to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Despite its growing popularity, the sweet continues to be prepared in the same traditional manner, in village shops where the recipe has been inherited by the makers across generations.
Currently the legacy is being carried forward by 55-year-old Munna Prasad, a resident of Dumraon and a fourth-generation sweet maker. His family has been making Kheer Mohan for decades, passing down the technique through observation and practice since there is no written recipe.
“In our village, there are about five confectionery shops, all run by members of the same family. This sweet is made throughout the year but the demand never wanes,” says Munna Prasad.
What sets Kheer Mohan apart is its long process that needs patience. According to shopkeeper Kundan Prasad Gupta, the preparation time of the sweet is an hour, excluding the time needed to boil milk. “Milk needs to be boiled for two hours first and then cooled on low heat, curdled to make chhena and finally cooked slowly in sugar syrup,” explains Kundan Prasad.
Priced at Rs 10 per piece or Rs 220 per kilogram, Kheer Mohan has a steady market. On regular days, shops sell about four to eight kilograms, while festivals and wedding seasons are marked by bulk orders. Even then, artisans earn only Rs 25 - Rs 50 per kilogram in profit. Even then, the sweet making families believe in continuing the tradition rather than looking at the profit margin.
Local resident Pinku Raut, a long-time customer, believes the sweet’s biggest strength lies in its simplicity. It looks like 'rasagola' but the taste is completely different and it easy on the stomach. "Even if someone eats 10 pieces, it does not upset the stomach. That is why people always carry it when they return to destinations in other states and abroad,” he adds.
The shelf life of Kheer Mohan is a week in winter and two to three days in summer but the packing has to be done properly in order to store it.
The origin of the sweet dates back to the British era, according to historian Murshid Deshnavi of Deshna village. He reminisces how a local 'halwai' named Mohan experimented with leftover cow and buffalo milk to create something new and thus emerged Kheer Mohan.
“When villagers tasted it, they liked it immediately. Soon, people visiting the area began demanding it. The sweet came to be known as ‘Kheer Mohan’ and gradually spread to other parts of the district and state,” Deshnavi says.
Deshna village also has a deeper cultural footprint. It houses Bihar’s oldest Urdu library, the Al-Islah Library, which is currently in a dilapidated condition. While some rare manuscripts have been preserved at Khuda Bakhsh Library in Patna, the others remain neglected. The village was also home to renowned scholar Syed Suleman Nadvi and known for hosting eminent personalities from across the country.
In Deshna and Dumraon, Kheer Mohan is more than a sweet. It has resisted erasure in an age of fast flavours that come and go. Given its demand, Kheer Mohan seems to have made a permanent place on the dessert plates, for years to come.
