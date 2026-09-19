ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nalanda Volunteers Don Role Of Brothers, Help 52 Women Get Married, Start A New Debt-Free Life

Nalanda: Marriages might be made in heaven, but the actual rituals for a wedding are conducted down here, amid financial ramifications, taking a toll mostly on families who struggle to eke a living with barest minimum expenses. Keeping the fallout of such marriages on the families in mind, some volunteers of Nalanda have taken upon themselves the responsibility of conducting mass marriages and doing the kanyadan, considered the supreme act of charity in Sanatan Dharma.

Taking a lead Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Ben block here, along with a team of young volunteers launched a 'Samuhik (Mass) Kanyadaan' initiative and have facilitated marriages of 52 girls from poor and destitute families, so far. The team ensured that the brides and their families lead a debt-free life.

Community wedding (ETV Bharat)

Working only through mutual cooperation sans government assistance, Saurabh and his team have become an inspiration for many others through this initiative.

"Bidaai, or farewell of a daughter from the family after wedding is the time when she is given gifts in cash or kind. It is here that we stand as a pillar of support. We ensure that whatever little is required to bid the daughter a farewell is given to her. It is usually done by brothers of the bride and we don the role of a 'bhaiya' for the girls from poor families," explains Saurabh.

The team provides everything a brother would typically give during his sister's farewell. Each wedding costs approximately Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. The couple receives a bed, mattress, pillows, an almirah, utensils, new clothes for both the bride and groom, bridal accessories and a trunk filled with household necessities.

A newly wed couple who were helped by Saurabh and his team (ETV Bharat)

The committee also bears the expenditure on food for guests, the wedding pavilion, decorations and other arrangements. The emotional farewell often leaves not only the families but also the volunteers and assembled guests in tears.

Suraj Manjhi, who married Lakshmi at one such community ceremony in 2023, said the marriage was conducted without dowry. “Our wedding took place through the Samuhik Kanyadaan initiative and there was no dowry. My wife’s name is Lakshmi, and we married in 2023. We received a bed and mattress during the wedding. We are happy for the help we were rendered,” Suraj said.

For Saurabh, however, the campaign is the culmination of a promise he made to his late mother, Rampari Devi.

The son of the late Lakhan Mahto, Saurabh completed his MCA from Magadh University in 2019. Unable to get a job, he opened a small computer institute. Around the same time, his mother suggested organising a mahayajna to earn the praise of the Gods. "I asked her to show me a path through which I could earn even greater merit and she immediately said helping a poor family perform their daughter’s kanyadaan was more virtuous than a yajna. I promised her that I would do exactly that,” Saurabh recalled.

Band members playing at the community wedding venue (ETV Bharat)

He had seen fathers borrow heavily to arrange their daughters’ weddings. Some, he said, were left struggling with repayments long after the ceremonies, particularly when family support disappeared.

His mother died in 2020, but her advice remained with him and gradually became his life’s mission. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Saurabh began distributing khichdi among people in need. Several like-minded residents joined him, creating the network that would eventually become the foundation of the community-wedding campaign.