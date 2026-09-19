Nalanda Volunteers Don Role Of Brothers, Help 52 Women Get Married, Start A New Debt-Free Life
Inspired by his late mother, Saurabh Kumar and his team have organised debt-free community weddings for 52 disadvantaged women in Bihar’s Nalanda, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Nalanda: Marriages might be made in heaven, but the actual rituals for a wedding are conducted down here, amid financial ramifications, taking a toll mostly on families who struggle to eke a living with barest minimum expenses. Keeping the fallout of such marriages on the families in mind, some volunteers of Nalanda have taken upon themselves the responsibility of conducting mass marriages and doing the kanyadan, considered the supreme act of charity in Sanatan Dharma.
Taking a lead Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Ben block here, along with a team of young volunteers launched a 'Samuhik (Mass) Kanyadaan' initiative and have facilitated marriages of 52 girls from poor and destitute families, so far. The team ensured that the brides and their families lead a debt-free life.
Working only through mutual cooperation sans government assistance, Saurabh and his team have become an inspiration for many others through this initiative.
"Bidaai, or farewell of a daughter from the family after wedding is the time when she is given gifts in cash or kind. It is here that we stand as a pillar of support. We ensure that whatever little is required to bid the daughter a farewell is given to her. It is usually done by brothers of the bride and we don the role of a 'bhaiya' for the girls from poor families," explains Saurabh.
The team provides everything a brother would typically give during his sister's farewell. Each wedding costs approximately Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. The couple receives a bed, mattress, pillows, an almirah, utensils, new clothes for both the bride and groom, bridal accessories and a trunk filled with household necessities.
The committee also bears the expenditure on food for guests, the wedding pavilion, decorations and other arrangements. The emotional farewell often leaves not only the families but also the volunteers and assembled guests in tears.
Suraj Manjhi, who married Lakshmi at one such community ceremony in 2023, said the marriage was conducted without dowry. “Our wedding took place through the Samuhik Kanyadaan initiative and there was no dowry. My wife’s name is Lakshmi, and we married in 2023. We received a bed and mattress during the wedding. We are happy for the help we were rendered,” Suraj said.
For Saurabh, however, the campaign is the culmination of a promise he made to his late mother, Rampari Devi.
The son of the late Lakhan Mahto, Saurabh completed his MCA from Magadh University in 2019. Unable to get a job, he opened a small computer institute. Around the same time, his mother suggested organising a mahayajna to earn the praise of the Gods. "I asked her to show me a path through which I could earn even greater merit and she immediately said helping a poor family perform their daughter’s kanyadaan was more virtuous than a yajna. I promised her that I would do exactly that,” Saurabh recalled.
He had seen fathers borrow heavily to arrange their daughters’ weddings. Some, he said, were left struggling with repayments long after the ceremonies, particularly when family support disappeared.
His mother died in 2020, but her advice remained with him and gradually became his life’s mission. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Saurabh began distributing khichdi among people in need. Several like-minded residents joined him, creating the network that would eventually become the foundation of the community-wedding campaign.
Among those closely associated with the initiative is Daulati Devi of Azadnagar in Mainjra panchayat. A cook at a school, she is married to daily-wage labourer Vijay Manjhi. The couple has six daughters and a son.
Daulati had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from a group to arrange her daughters’ weddings. Years of repaying the instalments placed the entire family under enormous financial strain. When she met Saurabh during the pandemic, she decided that no other poor parent should have to endure the humiliation and hardship she had faced.
She now travels through villages and neighbourhoods looking for families in distress, homes where there is barely enough food, where a father struggles with alcoholism or where parents cannot afford to arrange the marriage of an adult daughter. Through her efforts, 14 young people, 10 women and four men, from Azadnagar and villages in Nawada and Hilsa have married through the community platform.
“Saurabh Babu is like God to me. The couples are given several household items at their weddings. We identify families and help the prospective bride and groom complete the forms. Arranging a daughter’s marriage earlier involved many difficulties, but this campaign has resolved those problems. Had I known about it before, I would not have taken loans for my daughters’ weddings,” Daulati said.
According to her, the ceremonies are generally organised three times a year, during the monsoon months, around Mahashivratri and in November during the traditional wedding season following Dev Uthani Ekadashi, locally referred to as Jethan. An event is usually held after at least five couples have registered.
The families themselves select the matches. The committee does not decide who should marry whom. It only steps in after the bride’s and groom’s families have agreed. The ceremonies are held near the pond at the Ben block headquarters. Registration is mandatory, and applicants are required to submit Aadhaar cards and photographs of the prospective couple and their families. Alternatively, five villagers may verify that the woman is of legal marriageable age and eligible for the programme.
A week before the wedding, the committee arranges clothes for both sides. From meals and decorations to the wedding rituals and exchange of garlands, it takes responsibility for nearly every aspect of the celebration, saurabh informed.
Alcohol is strictly prohibited. Organisers make it clear beforehand that nobody from either the bride’s or groom’s family will be allowed to attend the ceremony in an intoxicated condition. The rule, they say, reinforces the campaign’s wider message against alcohol abuse and wasteful expenditure.
Behind every ceremony is a core committee of seven to eight volunteers, each contributing according to his skills and resources.
Ramesh Kumar, who has worked as a videographer since 2012 and is also completing the final year of his BA, records the weddings without charging the couples. “I provide the camera, drone and staff for every wedding entirely free of cost. These services would normally cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000,” Ramesh said.
Mantu Pandit, who runs a hotel, takes responsibility for catering, cooking and utensils, handling the arrangements as though a wedding were taking place in his own family.
Pappu Ram and farmer Shivdhari Prasad oversee the venue, tents and physically demanding work on the day of each ceremony.
“Many activities are carried out in society merely for display, but there is no greater service than saving the life and future of a poor person,” Shivdhari said.
Local resident and Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Awadhesh Prasad described the initiative as a lifeline for families crushed by poverty and social expectations. He said the birth of a daughter still causes anxiety in many households because parents fear the financial burden of her marriage.
“Saurabh’s campaign is unique and its social contribution is commendable. It could help prevent deaths and violence associated with dowry. Even after selling everything, some fathers are unable to secure a happy life for their daughters. No amount of praise for Saurabh’s work would be enough,” said Dr Prasad, who also supports the initiative.
While the campaign cannot by itself eliminate dowry-related violence, child marriage or indebtedness, the volunteers believe collective action can help families resist these pressures.
For Saurabh and his companions, the wedding pavilion is not merely a venue where rituals are performed. It has become a symbolic maternal home for 52 women, a place where volunteers who once entered their lives as strangers now promise to stand beside them as brothers.
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