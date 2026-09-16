ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nalanda Government Employee Sells Property Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Raise Orphaned And Abandoned Children

Nalanda: Sanjeev Kumar Sinha could not stop himself from lifting a newborn girl left in a sugarcane field with ants biting her body at all places. He picked her up from near a private nursing home on August 3, 2017 and brought her home. After medical examination, he and his wife Anurita started feeding her milk with a cotton dip and then with a dropper until she recovered.

Nine years have passed since, and today Akanksha Sinha is studying in Class 3. Cherished equally by Sanjeev and his wife, Anurita Kumari, Akanksha has been the child whose story was the first chapter in the journey of compassion that Sanjeev continues till date. He reportedly sold property worth Rs 40 lakh in Rajgir to fend for the abandoned children even though he stays in a rented house.

Nalanda Government Employee Sells Property Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Raise Orphaned And Abandoned Children (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Chorsua village in Nalanda’s Giriyak block, Sanjeev works as a revenue employee in the Silao circle and lives with his family in Hilsa. Over the years, he and Anurita have opened their home to abandoned, orphaned and impoverished children, often spending their savings and selling ancestral property to fend for their needs and upkeep.

Recollecting how he reached where Akanksha was lying in the sugarcane field, Sanjeev says he was posted at Karayparsaray when he received information about a newborn abandoned in the sugarcane field near the Chiksaura police station area. “When I reached there, I saw ants biting the baby. I immediately picked her up and brought her home,” he recalls.

However, bringing the child home was followed by a difficult encounter with the authorities. According to Sanjeev, the Child Protection Department tried to take the baby away, while he and his wife were made to sit at the Bihar Sharif police station for hours and days. A woman DSP eventually understood their emotional attachment and allowed the child to remain with them.

Now nine, Akanksha studies at an English Medium School in Hilsa. Her education costs the family around Rs 45,000 annually. Sanjeev dreams of training her as a wrestler and watching her win a gold medal someday. “Akanksha is a ‘God’s gift’ to me. She is dearer to me than my own life and is a part of my heart,” Anurita says emotionally.

Their compassion did not end with Akanksha. At the Parwalpur block office, Sanjeev once came across an eight-year-old girl with a disability, Anju Kumari, crying for food. Her parents had allegedly abandoned her because she had been born with a disability.

Nalanda Government Employee Sells Property Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Raise Orphaned And Abandoned Children (ETV Bharat)

Sanjeev wiped away her tears, brought her home and raised her like a daughter. He ensured that she studied up to the Intermediate level and later spent Rs 3 lakh on her wedding. Anju now lives with her husband in Kolkata and, according to the family, is leading a happy life.

The couple also helped save the life of Abhishek, the child of one of their neighbours. Sanjeev says the boy had developed severe pneumonia in childhood and doctors had told the family that his chances of survival were extremely poor.

“Abhishek suffered from severe pneumonia when he was a child. Even the doctors had given up and says it would be impossible to save him. But my wife, my children and I did not lose hope. We remained awake day and night caring for him at home,” Sanjeev says.