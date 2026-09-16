Nalanda Government Employee Sells Property Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Raise Orphaned And Abandoned Children
Nalanda's Sanjeev Kumar Sinha sold property worth Rs 40 lakh to raise abandoned children, educate the poor and support vulnerable families, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Nalanda: Sanjeev Kumar Sinha could not stop himself from lifting a newborn girl left in a sugarcane field with ants biting her body at all places. He picked her up from near a private nursing home on August 3, 2017 and brought her home. After medical examination, he and his wife Anurita started feeding her milk with a cotton dip and then with a dropper until she recovered.
Nine years have passed since, and today Akanksha Sinha is studying in Class 3. Cherished equally by Sanjeev and his wife, Anurita Kumari, Akanksha has been the child whose story was the first chapter in the journey of compassion that Sanjeev continues till date. He reportedly sold property worth Rs 40 lakh in Rajgir to fend for the abandoned children even though he stays in a rented house.
A resident of Chorsua village in Nalanda’s Giriyak block, Sanjeev works as a revenue employee in the Silao circle and lives with his family in Hilsa. Over the years, he and Anurita have opened their home to abandoned, orphaned and impoverished children, often spending their savings and selling ancestral property to fend for their needs and upkeep.
Recollecting how he reached where Akanksha was lying in the sugarcane field, Sanjeev says he was posted at Karayparsaray when he received information about a newborn abandoned in the sugarcane field near the Chiksaura police station area. “When I reached there, I saw ants biting the baby. I immediately picked her up and brought her home,” he recalls.
However, bringing the child home was followed by a difficult encounter with the authorities. According to Sanjeev, the Child Protection Department tried to take the baby away, while he and his wife were made to sit at the Bihar Sharif police station for hours and days. A woman DSP eventually understood their emotional attachment and allowed the child to remain with them.
Now nine, Akanksha studies at an English Medium School in Hilsa. Her education costs the family around Rs 45,000 annually. Sanjeev dreams of training her as a wrestler and watching her win a gold medal someday. “Akanksha is a ‘God’s gift’ to me. She is dearer to me than my own life and is a part of my heart,” Anurita says emotionally.
Their compassion did not end with Akanksha. At the Parwalpur block office, Sanjeev once came across an eight-year-old girl with a disability, Anju Kumari, crying for food. Her parents had allegedly abandoned her because she had been born with a disability.
Sanjeev wiped away her tears, brought her home and raised her like a daughter. He ensured that she studied up to the Intermediate level and later spent Rs 3 lakh on her wedding. Anju now lives with her husband in Kolkata and, according to the family, is leading a happy life.
The couple also helped save the life of Abhishek, the child of one of their neighbours. Sanjeev says the boy had developed severe pneumonia in childhood and doctors had told the family that his chances of survival were extremely poor.
“Abhishek suffered from severe pneumonia when he was a child. Even the doctors had given up and says it would be impossible to save him. But my wife, my children and I did not lose hope. We remained awake day and night caring for him at home,” Sanjeev says.
Abhishek is now 15. Although his biological parents’ financial condition has improved, Sanjeev says the boy continues to regard him and Anurita as his parents.
"My desire to serve others was inherited from my late father, Ramesh Chandra Sinha, who was a gazetted officer, and mother, Binda Devi," he says.
Sanjeev and Anurita have two biological children. Their daughter, Aarohi Kashyap, is married in Patna and currently lives in Delhi. Their son, Shashank Kumar Sinha, studied fashion designing and works with a private company.
According to Sanjeev, neither child ever discriminated between their biological and adopted siblings. Instead, they supported their mother in caring for the children brought into the family. The family says it does not believe in divisions based on caste or religion and follows the principle, “Sabka Malik Ek Hai” - there is one God for all.
Sanjeev’s assistance also reaches children who may never enter his home. To ensure that no poor child in Hilsa discontinues education for want of money, he has made an arrangement with local bookshops. Children unable to afford books can obtain them merely by giving their names and the bills are subsequently paid by Sanjeev.
But his commitment has come at a considerable personal cost. He sold property worth around Rs 40 lakh in Rajgir and parts of his ancestral assets to support children and other people in need. Despite completing around 25 years in government service, he continues to live in rented accommodation because, those close to him say, much of his income has been spent helping others.
Sanjeev also donates blood regularly and has pledged to donate his organs after death. He plans to use his retirement benefits to establish an orphanage and an old-age home where abandoned people can receive genuine care.
“I want to retire as soon as possible so that I can use the money to establish a ‘true’ orphanage and old-age home. These days, many people exploit others in the name of NGOs. I want to create a place where there is no exploitation and where helpless people are served sincerely,” he adds.
His work has earned widespread appreciation among Hilsa residents. Local teacher Abhinav Kumar described Sanjeev as an elder brother who is always ready to respond when someone needs help.
“Sanjeev Sir is like an elder brother and is always at the forefront of social work. Whether a poor girl needs assistance for her wedding or an orphaned child is found on the road, he brings them home without discrimination and ensures that they are educated. People like him are extremely rare,” Abhinav says.
Mohammad Sonu, a resident of Karayparsaray and a mechanic, recalled how Sanjeev once pledged his gold ring because he did not have enough money to help with a poor woman’s wedding.
“I have seen that when he did not have money to help at a poor girl’s wedding, he even mortgaged his gold ring. He has also adopted a girl found during a flood. If even 20 per cent of people became like him, no child in the country would remain an orphan,” Sonu says.
For Sanjeev and Anurita, parenthood has never been determined by blood. It began with a newborn rescued from a sugarcane field, grew each time another helpless child entered their lives and has endured even though it meant depleting savings and selling off property. What remains is the home they created, one that does not sustain with wealth, but by ensuring that children abandoned by others could still call someone their own.
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