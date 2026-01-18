ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nalanda Farmer Looks At High Profits By Growing Potatoes Using Zero Tillage Technique

Nalanda: A farmer in Nalanda is using the zero-tillage technique to grow potatoes using straw that is normally consigned to the flames by other farmers. Both 55-year-old Vijendra Chaudhary and his 40-year-old wife, Yashoda Kumari of Kukudbar village in Ekangarasrai block, are associated with the Jeevika group and are always trying something new in their fields.

The zero-tillage technique is a unique method of modern farming that has reduced farming costs and increased profits. The experiment by Vijendra and Yashoda has become a topic of discussion throughout the area. The couple recently attended a training camp organised by the Jeevika group in Rajgir, where they learned about the zero-tillage technique.

Upon returning home, Vijendra took a risk, and instead of using a tractor to sow potatoes in his one-acre field, he directly planted them in the remaining paddy field. He formed lines with ropes, placed fertiliser and seeds on the ground and then, instead of covering them with soil, covered them with 10 inches of paddy straw.

The villagers were astonished by this move, but now that lush potato plants and flowers have emerged from the straw, everyone has become a fan of this technique. The most expensive investment in potato farming is in field preparation, ploughing, and manual labour.

Vijendra has reduced all these expenses to zero with this technique. He said his total cost for cultivating one acre of land was only Rs 1,200. This included 30 kg of Pokraj potato seeds and fertilisers. He didn't spend a penny on tillage.