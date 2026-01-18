Nalanda Farmer Looks At High Profits By Growing Potatoes Using Zero Tillage Technique
Nalanda: A farmer in Nalanda is using the zero-tillage technique to grow potatoes using straw that is normally consigned to the flames by other farmers. Both 55-year-old Vijendra Chaudhary and his 40-year-old wife, Yashoda Kumari of Kukudbar village in Ekangarasrai block, are associated with the Jeevika group and are always trying something new in their fields.
The zero-tillage technique is a unique method of modern farming that has reduced farming costs and increased profits. The experiment by Vijendra and Yashoda has become a topic of discussion throughout the area. The couple recently attended a training camp organised by the Jeevika group in Rajgir, where they learned about the zero-tillage technique.
Upon returning home, Vijendra took a risk, and instead of using a tractor to sow potatoes in his one-acre field, he directly planted them in the remaining paddy field. He formed lines with ropes, placed fertiliser and seeds on the ground and then, instead of covering them with soil, covered them with 10 inches of paddy straw.
The villagers were astonished by this move, but now that lush potato plants and flowers have emerged from the straw, everyone has become a fan of this technique. The most expensive investment in potato farming is in field preparation, ploughing, and manual labour.
Vijendra has reduced all these expenses to zero with this technique. He said his total cost for cultivating one acre of land was only Rs 1,200. This included 30 kg of Pokraj potato seeds and fertilisers. He didn't spend a penny on tillage.
Vijendra hopes to produce at least 400 kg of potatoes from this one kattha (acreage) and up to 600 kg if the weather is favourable. On the other hand, this technique is quite effective in preventing stubble burning in the fields. Instead, this stubble is put to proper use. Farmers often burn stubble after harvesting paddy, which causes pollution and damages the soil.
Vijendra's model is instrumental in taking care of the stubble in a way that leads to profits. Instead of burning the stubble, he used it for mulching. This kept the field moist and required only one spray irrigation.
After the potatoes are ready, the straw rots in the field and becomes compost, proving a boon for the next crop. Living a happy life with his children studying in matriculation and intermediate, Vijendra is now teaching other farmers that farming isn't a loss-making business. The farmers just need to change their methods.
"We've currently cultivated potatoes in a single plot using the zero-tillage method. We spread straw and sprinkled fertiliser on the field and then sowed the potatoes. The field should be slightly moist for spreading the straw across the entire field and then sowing the potatoes. So far, the results have been quite good. If everything goes well, we'll get a yield of up to 6 quintals of potatoes for a cost of Rs 1,200. If this experiment is successful, we'll do it extensively next year," he said.
In the zero-tillage technique, crop residues are left on the soil and sown directly into the ground using a special drill machine. This method prevents the straw moisture from evaporating and allows the moisture to break down the straw. Biological activity and structure are maintained beneath the straw, preventing soil erosion and conserving water. This water-saving technique reduces farming costs.
This modern technique allows farmers to cultivate potatoes without ploughing, using the stubble left after paddy harvest. This method significantly reduces farming costs, maintains soil fertility and promotes environmental protection.
Women associated with self-help groups are also successfully using this technique, becoming an inspiration for others. According to experts, the zero-tillage method requires less labour and gives relatively higher yields.
Vijendra comes from a middle-class family. Kukudbar village is gaining recognition because of his initiative. It is otherwise popular as the home of the Kargil Military Operation martyr Hardev Prasad Singh.
