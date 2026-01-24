ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nalanda Farmer Amesh Vishal Quits Engineering To Build Rs 6 Lakh Exotic Plum Farming Business

Nalanda: When Amesh Vishal, a young farmer from Nalanda, Bihar, left traditional farming and adopted integrated farming, many raised eyebrows. But today, even his adversaries and naysayers have bowed before his determination to achieve success.

Amesh, a resident of Hussaina village in the Tal area of ​​Sarmera block in Nalanda district, left his computer science engineering studies and a job abroad to pursue farming - of exotic seasonal fruits - special plums including Green Apple Plum, Balsundari and Kashmiri Apple Plum, three years ago. These varieties are native to Thailand, but he purchased them from a nursery in Bengal and planted them on his farm.

Nalanda Farmer Amesh Vishal Quits Engineering to Build Rs 6 Lakh Exotic Plum Farming Business (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amesh revealed that Green Apple Plum has a sweet flavour, while Balsundari and Kashmiri Apple Plum are small, apple-like fruits with a sweet and sour taste. These fruits range in size from 60 to 80 grams. His one-acre farm has over 350 trees, including all three varieties.

In normal seasons, a single tree yields up to 50 kg of plums, but this time, weather has impacted production in a big way. This season, there was continuous rain for three days during flowering, causing fungus on the trees and reducing fruit production. While a tree typically yields 50 kg, this time only 5 to 10 kg were produced. As a result, plum arrivals in the market were low. The demand for plums increases during Saraswati Puja, but this time the supply is low, leading to skyrocketing prices.