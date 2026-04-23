ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nakoshi Garden: How Old Trees Found New Life In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: What was once considered "nakoshi", or unwanted, has now become a thriving green forest in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the successful launch of an urban replanting initiative.

The term 'nakoshi' is often used for foeticide and declining female births. But it is being redefined in this city to describe an innovative project focused on saving trees uprooted during urban development.

The concept of rescuing large, old trees that were removed for road-widening projects was envisioned by entrepreneur Prasad Kokil. “More than 50 such old trees have been replanted with timely relocation. At least 60 per cent of them have survived, and some new sprouts have appeared,” he said.

These trees, once considered unwanted and often discarded or sold as firewood, now form the Nakoshi Garden, a green haven with over 200 trees. Nearly 60 of these were transplanted from other locations, with an additional 150 newly planted on-site.

Another professional, Lalit Jadhav, who is a chartered accountant, said that under the local development initiative Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First (CSN First), they meticulously transplant trees.

“We get the proper permits, extract the tree safely using cranes, and prepare a pit twice the size of the tree. After planting, we water the tree and add a mixture of pesticides and cocopeat to nurture it,” Jadhav explained.