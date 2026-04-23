Nakoshi Garden: How Old Trees Found New Life In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Nakoshi Garden is a green haven with over 200 trees, which were once considered unwanted and often discarded or sold as firewood.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: What was once considered "nakoshi", or unwanted, has now become a thriving green forest in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the successful launch of an urban replanting initiative.
The term 'nakoshi' is often used for foeticide and declining female births. But it is being redefined in this city to describe an innovative project focused on saving trees uprooted during urban development.
The concept of rescuing large, old trees that were removed for road-widening projects was envisioned by entrepreneur Prasad Kokil. “More than 50 such old trees have been replanted with timely relocation. At least 60 per cent of them have survived, and some new sprouts have appeared,” he said.
These trees, once considered unwanted and often discarded or sold as firewood, now form the Nakoshi Garden, a green haven with over 200 trees. Nearly 60 of these were transplanted from other locations, with an additional 150 newly planted on-site.
Another professional, Lalit Jadhav, who is a chartered accountant, said that under the local development initiative Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First (CSN First), they meticulously transplant trees.
“We get the proper permits, extract the tree safely using cranes, and prepare a pit twice the size of the tree. After planting, we water the tree and add a mixture of pesticides and cocopeat to nurture it,” Jadhav explained.
Jadhav also shared fascinating observations from the project, like peepul tree shoots sprouting from a banyan trunk or different species emerging from other host trees. “It's fascinating,” he said.
While the project has faced criticism due to previous failures in similar efforts, Kokil's team remains committed. “Transporting these trees has to be done meticulously, with utmost care,” Jadhav stressed.
The initiative also faces difficulties beyond logistics, including in retrieving trees.
DS Deshmukh, a team member, recounted an incident where armed forces detained many volunteers due to the trees' location in a cantonment area. “After explaining the authorisation, the Brigadier commended our efforts and released us,” he recounted.
Some people and hoteliers seeking firewood have also posed obstacles, but the team remains determined to expand their work despite these challenges, as they believe that sustainable practices can ultimately benefit both the community and the environment. These efforts and spirit make Nakoshi Garden a hopeful model for balancing development with environmental preservation.
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