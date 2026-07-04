ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nahanga, A Village In Odisha That Sustains Jagannath’s Mahaprasad Tradition Despite Shrinking Palm Trees

Nimapara (Puri): Every devotee has his or her own way of offering something to Lord Jagannath. Some visit the Lord and pray, others worship from wherever they are, and there are many, like the members of 30 families, who have have been dedicating years to serving the Lord by making traditional palm-leaf baskets known as bhogei in Odia. It is in these baskets that Mahaprasad (dry and cooked food offered to Lord Jagannath) is packed and sold inside and outside the Sri Jagannath Temple.

Residents of Nahanga, a small village in Odisha’s Puri district, believe that these handcrafted baskets are not merely their livelihood but an offering to Lord Jagannath.

Nahanga, A Village In Odisha Sustains Jagannath’s Mahaprasad Tradition Amid Shrinking Palm Trees (ETV Bharat)

“We have grown up watching our grandparents and parents do this work. We earn our living by serving Mahaprabhu. Can anyone be more fortunate than us? When devotees carry Mahaprasad home in the bhogei made by our hands, it fills our hearts with joy,” says one artisan.

The dried palm leaves are first collected from distant villages, sun-dried, cut into thin strips, and carefully woven into sturdy baskets by skilled hands. Throughout the year, these baskets are supplied to the Jagannath Temple and local markets.

An elderly woman also weaves palm leaf basket as a service to the Lord (ETV Bharat)

Despite the growing use of plastic packaging, Nahanga’s traditional palm-leaf baskets continue to be the most sought-after for the centuries-old temple rituals. The artisans feel they are preserving both Odisha’s cultural heritage and an eco-friendly craft that has held its ground despite the growing threat of plastic.

Artisan Trinath Behera says their identity is inseparable from the baskets they make as an offering to Lord Jagannath.

“Our identity revolves around Mahaprabhu. It has been passed down to us through generations. Around 25 to 30 families in Nahanga prepare thousands of palm-leaf bhogei every day and send them to the temple. This is our hereditary occupation,” says Behera.