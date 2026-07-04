Nahanga, A Village In Odisha That Sustains Jagannath’s Mahaprasad Tradition Despite Shrinking Palm Trees
For generations, 30 families in Nahanga have handcrafted traditional palm-leaf baskets for Jagannath Temple, blending devotion, livelihood and an enduring cultural legacy, reports Biranjan Mallick.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Nimapara (Puri): Every devotee has his or her own way of offering something to Lord Jagannath. Some visit the Lord and pray, others worship from wherever they are, and there are many, like the members of 30 families, who have have been dedicating years to serving the Lord by making traditional palm-leaf baskets known as bhogei in Odia. It is in these baskets that Mahaprasad (dry and cooked food offered to Lord Jagannath) is packed and sold inside and outside the Sri Jagannath Temple.
Residents of Nahanga, a small village in Odisha’s Puri district, believe that these handcrafted baskets are not merely their livelihood but an offering to Lord Jagannath.
“We have grown up watching our grandparents and parents do this work. We earn our living by serving Mahaprabhu. Can anyone be more fortunate than us? When devotees carry Mahaprasad home in the bhogei made by our hands, it fills our hearts with joy,” says one artisan.
The dried palm leaves are first collected from distant villages, sun-dried, cut into thin strips, and carefully woven into sturdy baskets by skilled hands. Throughout the year, these baskets are supplied to the Jagannath Temple and local markets.
Despite the growing use of plastic packaging, Nahanga’s traditional palm-leaf baskets continue to be the most sought-after for the centuries-old temple rituals. The artisans feel they are preserving both Odisha’s cultural heritage and an eco-friendly craft that has held its ground despite the growing threat of plastic.
Artisan Trinath Behera says their identity is inseparable from the baskets they make as an offering to Lord Jagannath.
“Our identity revolves around Mahaprabhu. It has been passed down to us through generations. Around 25 to 30 families in Nahanga prepare thousands of palm-leaf bhogei every day and send them to the temple. This is our hereditary occupation,” says Behera.
But of late, the work has become increasingly difficult, with challenges mounting with each passing day.
“Getting palm leaves has become a major challenge. We appeal to the government and district administration to ensure a steady supply of palm leaves and promote large-scale plantation of palm trees. Dry Mahaprasad packed in these baskets reaches devotees across Odisha and the country. If more palm trees are planted, this service can continue for generations.”
Bhimasen Behera, who has also sustained his family through this craft, says his family has dedicated itself to the Lord since his grandfather’s time. “We are happy that this work sustains our family. But people are cutting down palm trees. If the government plants more palm trees on public land, future generations will have enough leaves to continue this tradition,” he stresses, while also pointing to rising costs.
“Palm leaves have become expensive. We even have to pay to cut the leaves. Unless the government provides support or accident insurance for artisans like us, we will be in trouble,” he says apprehensively.
For Krishna Behera, the craft is the only source of income. “But given the present situation, it is becoming harder for us to get palm leaves, and our costs are rising. Four or five leaves are used for baskets meant for dry Mahaprasad, while six leaves are required for baskets carrying regular Mahaprasad. We have no farmland for agriculture. With so many roadblocks, our livelihood will be under threat,” he adds.
Pramila Behera echoes similar sentiments. Families have to travel long distances to source the raw material. “We get the leaves from places like Kanas and Tangi-Chandpur before making the baskets. Lord Jagannath has blessed us and we are happy to be born into this tradition,” she says, expressing concern about the future of the craft and their lives.
Environmentalist Saroj Kumar Jena says palm trees are deeply woven into Odisha’s religious and cultural traditions. “Palm trees are closely linked to our culture. Lord Jagannath’s dry offerings are served in palm-leaf baskets and even the rope ladders used during Rath Yatra are made from palm trees. Protecting these trees is essential.”
Welcoming the recent decision of the government to prohibit the indiscriminate felling of palm trees and encourage new plantations, he says it is better late than never.
“Unless palm trees are restored, many traditional temple rituals will eventually face difficulties. Without palm leaves, where will the baskets come from? How will these sacred customs continue?”
In Nahanga, every woven basket feels like an offering to Jagannath. The devotion with which the families make each one reflects their belief in service to the Lord. “We still want to keep this ancient tradition alive for generations. But we have one prayer. Please provide us with enough palm trees so that we can continue serving Lord Jagannath for generations to come,” the villagers say in unison.
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