Nagra Juttis Of Sumerpur Have Stood Test Of Time

Hamirpur: The Nagra Jutti of Sumerpur has stood the test of time and continues to be the favourite of its customers, young and old.

Sumerpur, which is located around 15 km from Hamirpur city still resonates with the smell of leather and the thump of hammers. The hand-stitched, sturdy and durable shoes popularly known as Nagra Jutti were specifically made for soldiers and farmers during British rule. While time has given way to machine-made fashion, this traditional art of Sumerpur remains alive.

Sources disclosed that the interest of the people in these shoes has risen ever since it became a part of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme that is aimed at promoting balanced regional development by identifying and supporting a specialised product in each district.

Historian Nandkishore Yadav disclosed, "Nagra Juttis have been a symbol of Bundelkhand's tradition. Before independence, shoes were specially made and sent from Sumerpur for kings, emperors, and soldiers. Nagara shoe's greatest strengths are its durable make and simplicity".

Sumerpur resident Bharosha Verma explained that shoemaking began here almost a century ago. During that period, leather tanning was also done in Sumerpur which led to the development of this industry.

Senior artisan Vijay Kumar related that Harnayan was a famous shoemaker whose shoes were a favourite of former President Giani Zail Singh who used to have his shoes made on special orders from Sumerpur.

Another artisan Shyam Babu related that the Nagara Jutti is made from animal skin brought from Kanpur, Agra and Jalandhar. "Previously, there was a leather tanning unit here which has been closed for two decades. The Nagara shoe manufacturing process involves stages of leather preparation, cutting, stitching, finishing and polishing. Each pair is completely handmade, giving each shoe its own distinct identity," he said.

Shoemaker Rakesh said that first the upper portion is made and then the sole after which they are stitched by hand. Then, the shoes are molded.