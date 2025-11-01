Nagra Juttis Of Sumerpur Have Stood Test Of Time
Once a favourite with the elders, these shoes are now being sought by the youth as well
Hamirpur: The Nagra Jutti of Sumerpur has stood the test of time and continues to be the favourite of its customers, young and old.
Sumerpur, which is located around 15 km from Hamirpur city still resonates with the smell of leather and the thump of hammers. The hand-stitched, sturdy and durable shoes popularly known as Nagra Jutti were specifically made for soldiers and farmers during British rule. While time has given way to machine-made fashion, this traditional art of Sumerpur remains alive.
Sources disclosed that the interest of the people in these shoes has risen ever since it became a part of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme that is aimed at promoting balanced regional development by identifying and supporting a specialised product in each district.
Historian Nandkishore Yadav disclosed, "Nagra Juttis have been a symbol of Bundelkhand's tradition. Before independence, shoes were specially made and sent from Sumerpur for kings, emperors, and soldiers. Nagara shoe's greatest strengths are its durable make and simplicity".
Sumerpur resident Bharosha Verma explained that shoemaking began here almost a century ago. During that period, leather tanning was also done in Sumerpur which led to the development of this industry.
Senior artisan Vijay Kumar related that Harnayan was a famous shoemaker whose shoes were a favourite of former President Giani Zail Singh who used to have his shoes made on special orders from Sumerpur.
Another artisan Shyam Babu related that the Nagara Jutti is made from animal skin brought from Kanpur, Agra and Jalandhar. "Previously, there was a leather tanning unit here which has been closed for two decades. The Nagara shoe manufacturing process involves stages of leather preparation, cutting, stitching, finishing and polishing. Each pair is completely handmade, giving each shoe its own distinct identity," he said.
Shoemaker Rakesh said that first the upper portion is made and then the sole after which they are stitched by hand. Then, the shoes are molded.
"After this, finishing is done by applying polish and sinter. Then these shoes are ready for sale. It takes about six to seven hours to make a pair of shoes. Their manufacturing cost goes up to Rs 500 while they are sold in the market for up to Rs 1000," he said.
Young artisan Himanshu Gupta said that Nagara Juttis were once worn by the elderly but are now being worn by the youth. "With the advent of new designs and colours, they have become a fashion. Their demand has increased through social media," he said.
Meanwhile, local entrepreneur Rajendra Singh related that now, women are also contributing to the sewing and decoration of these shoes. Businessman Vijay Sharma has been in the shoe business for 45 years. He vouches for the durability, lightweight and affordable traits of these shoes whose designs are tailored to customer needs. He shared that the orders are now being received online.
Meanwhile, the District Industries Department has revitalised this traditional industry by including it in the ODOP scheme in 2018.
District Industry Promotion Officer, Ravi Verma disclosed that so far, 35 to 40 beneficiaries have been provided loans amounting to approximately Rs four crore at various subsidy rates. The annual turnover has gone up from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
“In the last one year, around 250 artisans have been trained. The ODOP is being promoted through stalls at major fairs," Verma added.
There are 14 shops in Sumerpur town selling Nagra Juttis. Due to space constraints, there are around 25 families making these shoes at home. While 40 to 50 artisans are directly employed in the local market, around 60 of them are making shoes at home. Presently there are around 100 people engaged in this traditional occupation.
