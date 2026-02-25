Mysuru’s 9-Year-Old Pruthu P. Advaith Selected As India’s Youngest Representative For PILF 2026
At just nine, Pruthu becomes India’s youngest PILF 2026 representative, earning global recognition for his environmental poetry series 'Prithvi' written in Kannada.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Mysuru: Achieving a literary milestone, nine-year-old Pruthu P. Advaith from Mysuru has emerged as India’s youngest representative for the Panorama International Literature Festival (PILF) 2026, a global platform that brings together writers from nearly 100 countries.
A Class 4 student, Pruthu's six-poem Kannada series titled Prithvi (The Earth Series), later translated into English, impressed the international editorial board. Written on 'Prithwi' (Earth) element, which happens to be this year’s festival theme, the poems, judges felt, reflect an unusual depth of environmental sensitivity for a child of his age.
According to the organizers, the jury appreciated his poetic expression and detailed thematic introduction submitted along with the series. Of the 10 poems sent by Pruthu, six have been selected for presentation at the international level.
“We could sense Pruthu’s sensitivity towards the environment at an early age, which is nothing less than extraordinary. His concern for nature is genuine and reflects voice of his inner self. It is our responsibility to encourage him and nurture such rare voices on a global scale,” said his father, G. Puneeth and mother N. Pooja, residents of Srirampur.
The Writer's Capital Foundation, an international non-profit, non-political and non-religious literary organisation for writers across the world, is planning to publish his writings as a multilingual anthology in five languages. His work has also been considered for the Panorama International Book Award 2026, according to Puneeth.
Appreciating Pruthu's work, the Writer's Capital Foundation, in a Facebook post stated:
"A young voice has spoken of the Earth, and the world has chosen to listen. What began in a child’s lines now travels across languages, carrying the same quiet sincerity from one shore to another. We are pleased to announce the publication of Prithwi: A Tribute to Mother Earth by Pruthu P. Advaith, now released by Writers International Edition as a unique five-language edition — Kannada (original), English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Greek. The poems move from wonder to awareness, from human neglect to quiet responsibility, and finally to a personal vow of care for the living world. In every language the sentiment remains unchanged: the Earth is not an idea to be discussed, but a presence to be remembered. With this edition, the book is no longer limited to one region or readership. A young voice from Mysuru now speaks to readers across continents, allowing the same verses to be read, felt, and understood by many cultures without losing their innocence or sincerity."
Pruthu’s literary journey began early while studying at Poornachethana Public School. He had submitted a poem to the school's e-magazine. A Kannada teacher, recognizing his potential, encouraged him to pursue writing seriously. Over the past year, his interest in literature deepened and culminated in international recognition.
Apart from writing poetry, Pruthu has recited 150 verses in 30 minutes without looking at the written text. He is equally committed towards the environment and plants trees every year on his birthday as part of his personal 'Green Resolution.'
He has also received an honorary doctorate from a Delhi-based Magic and Art University and the World Culture and Environment Protection Commission.
“I am highly grateful to the Panorama International Literature Festival for accepting and appreciating my writings at the global level and taking those to the Writers International Editions for publishing my work in five languages. I originally wrote in Kannada, translated the poems into English and dedicated them to this platform,” Pruthu said.
He submitted his poems and essays online on February 12, the results of which were announced on February 17. The festival authorities are yet to finalize the date and venue for the physical presentation, which will be communicated to Pruthu in the coming days.
Also Read: