Mysuru’s 9-Year-Old Pruthu P. Advaith Selected As India’s Youngest Representative For PILF 2026

Mysuru: Achieving a literary milestone, nine-year-old Pruthu P. Advaith from Mysuru has emerged as India’s youngest representative for the Panorama International Literature Festival (PILF) 2026, a global platform that brings together writers from nearly 100 countries.

A Class 4 student, Pruthu's six-poem Kannada series titled Prithvi (The Earth Series), later translated into English, impressed the international editorial board. Written on 'Prithwi' (Earth) element, which happens to be this year’s festival theme, the poems, judges felt, reflect an unusual depth of environmental sensitivity for a child of his age.

Mysuru’s 9-Year-Old Pruthu P. Advait Selected As India’s Youngest Representative For PILF 2026 (ETV Bharat)

According to the organizers, the jury appreciated his poetic expression and detailed thematic introduction submitted along with the series. Of the 10 poems sent by Pruthu, six have been selected for presentation at the international level.

“We could sense Pruthu’s sensitivity towards the environment at an early age, which is nothing less than extraordinary. His concern for nature is genuine and reflects voice of his inner self. It is our responsibility to encourage him and nurture such rare voices on a global scale,” said his father, G. Puneeth and mother N. Pooja, residents of Srirampur.

The Writer's Capital Foundation, an international non-profit, non-political and non-religious literary organisation for writers across the world, is planning to publish his writings as a multilingual anthology in five languages. His work has also been considered for the Panorama International Book Award 2026, according to Puneeth.