Mysuru Forest Department Officials Capture 10 Tigers After Three Farmers Killed In Big Cat Attacks
Four safari centres have been shut down by the authorities probing the reason behind the attacks.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Mysuru: The Forest Department has captured 10 tigers, including five cubs in the last 26 days in Mysuru district. This operation came after three people were killed in a series of tiger attacks in the vicinity of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.
The three farmers were killed while another one was injured in a series of attacks that began on October 16 in Saragur, HD Kote and Nanjangud areas of Mysuru district.
These tiger attacks had led to panic among the villagers. This led to the Forest Department officials launching an operation to capture the tigers.
Sources said that on October 16, a tiger attacked Mahadeve Gowda while he was working at his field in Badagalapura village of Saragur taluk. The injured farmer is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru. He is fighting for his life. The government is bearing the cost of his treatment.
After this incident, the Forest Department captured a one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger near Badagalapura village on October 18. Since then, the officials have been carrying out operations to capture more tigers on the basis of their location provided by a drone camera.
On October 26, a tiger attacked Rajashekar near Mullur. The farmer’s demise was followed by the capturing of a couple of tiger cubs from the same spot. These cubs are two months old. They were sent to the Bannerghatta Zoo.
On October 28, the Forest Department personnel captured a seven-year-old female tiger cub near Hiregoudanahundi in Nanjangud taluk.
Meanwhile, on October 31, a tiger attacked Doddalingaiah on his land near Koodagi village, killing him on the spot. This was followed by the capture of a one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger in the forest area of Yediyala on November 5.
Meanwhile, a farmer named Dandanayak of Hale Heggudi village was killed and dragged away by a tiger while he was working in the field. This incident took place on November 7.
The Forest Department intensified its tiger capture operation in the forest villages of Bandipur and Nagarholeya and captured a 12-year-old male tiger on November 9. On the same day, a four-year-old mother tiger and her three cubs were captured in the Kalli and Padagur limits of Gundlupet taluk.
''The operation to capture tigers seen in the forest villages of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve is continuing. The public should cooperate and should not roam alone in their fields. They should inform the Forest Department immediately if they see a tiger,'' said the Deputy Conservator of Forests at Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.
In the wake of these tiger attacks, the Karnataka government has banned wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarhole. The farmers’ leaders and wildlife experts have welcomed the government's move.
There are four safari centres within the Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks. These include Bandipur, Dammanakatte, Veeranahosahalli and Nanahachcha safari centres near Kodagu. Safaris were being conducted daily in the morning and evening at these four places where vehicles from private resorts that included buses and Jeeps were used for a fee ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 750 per person. Around 3000 persons used to book online for these trips on a daily basis. The number increased on weekends.
Farmers’ leader Badagalpura Nagendra told ETV Bharat, “We had told the government to shut down the safari. In my opinion, there should not be any resorts within 20 km of the edge of the forest. The shutting down of the safaris will reduce the pressure inside the forest.”
He said the safari trips were leading to the wild animals coming out of the forest. Even wildlife photographer Madhusudan approved the move to shut down the safaris. He said, "If the safaris are shut down for a year, the real reason behind the tiger attacks will be known. Tigers always come out of the forest only when there is a territorial fight inside the forest or when they are unable to hunt. Tigers do not always attack humans. They attack only when they are scared."
Read more