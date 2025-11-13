ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mysuru Forest Department Officials Capture 10 Tigers After Three Farmers Killed In Big Cat Attacks

The Forest Department intensifies its tiger capture operation in the forest villages of Bandipur and Nagarholeyat. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: The Forest Department has captured 10 tigers, including five cubs in the last 26 days in Mysuru district. This operation came after three people were killed in a series of tiger attacks in the vicinity of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

The three farmers were killed while another one was injured in a series of attacks that began on October 16 in Saragur, HD Kote and Nanjangud areas of Mysuru district.

These tiger attacks had led to panic among the villagers. This led to the Forest Department officials launching an operation to capture the tigers.

Sources said that on October 16, a tiger attacked Mahadeve Gowda while he was working at his field in Badagalapura village of Saragur taluk. The injured farmer is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru. He is fighting for his life. The government is bearing the cost of his treatment.

After this incident, the Forest Department captured a one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger near Badagalapura village on October 18. Since then, the officials have been carrying out operations to capture more tigers on the basis of their location provided by a drone camera.

On October 26, a tiger attacked Rajashekar near Mullur. The farmer’s demise was followed by the capturing of a couple of tiger cubs from the same spot. These cubs are two months old. They were sent to the Bannerghatta Zoo.

On October 28, the Forest Department personnel captured a seven-year-old female tiger cub near Hiregoudanahundi in Nanjangud taluk.

Meanwhile, on October 31, a tiger attacked Doddalingaiah on his land near Koodagi village, killing him on the spot. This was followed by the capture of a one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger in the forest area of ​​​​Yediyala on November 5.