Mysuru Cyclists Complete 3,650 Km Kashmir-To-Kanyakumari Ride To Promote Health Awareness

The group, made up of middle-aged individuals between 40 and 55 years old, includes professionals from various fields — doctors, business owners, homemakers, and more. For the past eight years, they have undertaken annual cycling expeditions to different parts of India, celebrating Independence Day on August 15 while promoting unity, fitness, and peace.

Mysuru: A team of 11 cyclists from Mysuru, known as Royal Riders Mysore, recently completed an inspiring journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Among them was Dr Brunda Suhas Godhi, the only dentist in the group, who used the ride as an opportunity to raise awareness about oral health across rural India.

This year, under the theme "One Nation, One Ride," the team began their journey on September 22 from Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 22 days, they covered 3,650 kilometres, cycling nearly 10 hours a day before finally reaching Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. Their route took them through 11 states: Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Brunda shared her experience. “This was a memorable journey for all of us. We trained for eight months and completed the ride in 22 days. It was not just about cycling, but also about learning from the diverse cultures, climates, and food habits across the country. We faced challenges, but the experience was worth it,” she said.

Throughout the journey, Dr Brunda conducted oral health awareness sessions, especially in rural schools and colleges. She also spoke to truck drivers and local communities at roadside eateries about the importance of maintaining dental hygiene. “Regular cycling keeps the body fit, and just like that, regular brushing and care is essential for good oral health. I want today’s youth to stay healthy by embracing fitness and good habits,” she added.

For the Royal Riders Mysore, this ride wasn’t just a physical challenge — it was a mission to promote unity, fitness, and health awareness across the country.