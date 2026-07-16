ETV Bharat / offbeat

Colourful Benches From Plastic Bottle Caps: Mysuru Corporation's Innovative Step A Lesson In Reuse Of Plastic

The initiative has been implemented under the 'Bottles for Change' concept as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme by Bisleri. A total of 19 colourful benches have been installed across MCC offices to encourage the reuse of plastic and reduce environmental pollution.

Mysuru : An innovative step by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has demonstrated how discarded plastic can be transformed into useful public infrastructure. Benches made entirely from recycled plastic bottle caps have been installed at the corporation's head office and nine zonal offices, providing seating arrangements for visitors and simultaneously promoting environmental awareness and recycling.

A bench made from recycled plastic bottle caps is installed at the office of the Mysuru City Corporation. (ETV Bharat)

Each bench has been manufactured using nearly 60 kilograms of plastic bottle caps. The caps are processed and moulded into durable green benches capable of seating three persons. Designed to resemble painted wooden benches, they combine strength, functionality and visual appeal.

Beyond promoting recycling, the benches also carry a unique artistic touch. They feature colourful paintings of plants, the Mysuru Palace and nature, created by differently-abled artists who painted the designs using their feet. Their artwork has added a distinct identity to the project while highlighting the creativity and talent of persons with disabilities.

Explaining the initiative, Suraj, head of Bisleri for the Mysuru region, said the project is intended to encourage the reuse of plastic bottle caps and demonstrate the value of recycling.

A bench made from recycled plastic bottle caps is installed at the office of the Mysuru City Corporation. (ETV Bharat)

"Converting plastic bottle caps into benches promotes recycling and gives discarded plastic a new purpose. These benches are durable, and even if they are damaged in the future, the material can be melted and recycled again to make new benches," he said.

Officials said the initiative not only reduces plastic waste but also creates awareness about cleanliness and responsible waste management among the public.

Madhukar, head of the Environment Division of the Mysuru City Corporation, said the benches have been installed at the corporation's central office and all nine zonal offices under the CSR initiative.

"Each bench requires nearly 60 kilograms of plastic bottle caps. They are environment friendly, sturdy and designed for long-term public use. Visitors coming to the corporation offices can use these benches while waiting for civic services. The paintings created by differently-abled artists make each bench unique and add to their aesthetic appeal," he told ETV Bharat.

By turning discarded plastic into functional public seating, the initiative offers a practical example of how recycling, environmental conservation and social inclusion can come together in everyday civic infrastructure.