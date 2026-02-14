'My Caste Is Human': Maharashtra Village Adopts Resolution Declaring Itself 'Caste-Free'
The resolution by the Saundala Gram Panchayat has pledged to end discrimination based on caste and creed while citing the Constitution of India.
Ahilyanagar: Reminiscent of the famous 'Tell me which one is Hindu's blood and which is Muslim's' Nana Patekar dialogue in the 1994 Bollywood film 'Krantiveer', Sarpanch Sharad Argade held a blood donation camp at Saundala village of Ahilyanagar where residents cutting across caste and religious lines donated blood. The message was humanitarian: The blood of all human beings is red irrespective of caste and creed! What followed after the blood donation camp on February 5 is more heartening. The village Gram Panchayat adopted a resolution declaring Saundala a 'Caste-free Village”!
Talking to ETV Bharat, Argade confirmed that the Gram Sabha, Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat members and villagers gathered and unanimously approved the resolution of 'caste-free village' in a bid to ease communal tensions and give a message of peace and fight social injustice caused due to caste discrimination in the country particularly Maharashtra where periodical episodes of caste atrocity and communal disharmony have been reported.
“Also, the main objective of the resolution is to stop the violation of human rights. The village residents resolved to accept freedom, equality and fraternity by fighting against caste discrimination,” Sarpanch Argade said.
The Resolution
The resolution in Marathi, which invokes the Constitution of India and the Preamble, said that the resolution was passed for creating a united, humane society by eliminating caste discrimination, untouchability and justice in the village according to the values of liberty, equality and fraternity of the Indian constitution.
“There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, creed or face in the village. All citizens of the village are equal and the sentiment of 'My Caste is Human' is being adopted. Public places, government services, water sources, temples, crematoriums, schools, social programs etc will remain equal and open to all,” the resolution read.
“There will be no untouchability, social boycott and caste injustice in the village and no one in the village will post anything on social media that will create caste divisions. If it is found that the village is not a caste free village, the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sabha will take necessary action, Henceforth, Saundala village is declared a caste-free village,” it added.
The Gram Sabha said that the resolution is inspired by the equality and humanitarian thoughts of Bharat Ratna, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, Kranti Surya Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi.
“Also, the concept and guidance of this initiative have been derived from the work of social activist Shri Pramod Jinjade and the Gram Sabha expresses its special gratitude to him. This resolution has been unanimously approved and should be sent to the government for further record and action”.
Saundala village has a population of about 28 thousand people and is populated by citizens of all castes and religions. While the Indian Constitution has provided the fundamental rights of equality, liberty, fraternity and human dignity to all citizens, caste discrimination, untouchability and social inequality are still prevalent in the society.
In Maharashtra, under the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958, the Gram Sabha has been vested with the power to take decisions on issues related to social, educational and moral development as well as public interest. Village leaders in Saundala have constructively used their powers to change the society for good.
Social Utility Programs
Saundala Gram Panchayat in Nevasa Taluk, which runs various social utility programs, has already taken many important decisions. Sarpanch Sharad Argade said that the Gram Panchayat intervened in recent damage to crops due to heavy rains by adopting the guardianship of the girls of affected farmers in a bid to lighten the burden of their educational expenses.
Taking a tough stand against dowry takers in the village, a resolution has been unanimously passed in the Gram Sabha for a reward of Rs 5000 to anyone who informs the village body about the dowry taker. Sarpanch Argade said that the resolution will not only help in stopping the dowry practice but also help in preventing domestic violence.
Nation First Concept
The Gram Panchayat has started another initiative to instill the idea of 'Nation First' among the citizens. To instill a patriotic feeling, the national anthem is played on the village loudspeaker every morning at exactly 10 am. As soon as the national anthem starts, citizens working in the fields and passing by on the road stop wherever they are and stand to honor the national anthem.
The Saundala Gram Sabha's latest resolution to make the village caste-free is being appreciated everywhere.
