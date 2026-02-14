ETV Bharat / offbeat

'My Caste Is Human': Maharashtra Village Adopts Resolution Declaring Itself 'Caste-Free'

Ahilyanagar: Reminiscent of the famous 'Tell me which one is Hindu's blood and which is Muslim's' Nana Patekar dialogue in the 1994 Bollywood film 'Krantiveer', Sarpanch Sharad Argade held a blood donation camp at Saundala village of Ahilyanagar where residents cutting across caste and religious lines donated blood. The message was humanitarian: The blood of all human beings is red irrespective of caste and creed! What followed after the blood donation camp on February 5 is more heartening. The village Gram Panchayat adopted a resolution declaring Saundala a 'Caste-free Village”!

Talking to ETV Bharat, Argade confirmed that the Gram Sabha, Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat members and villagers gathered and unanimously approved the resolution of 'caste-free village' in a bid to ease communal tensions and give a message of peace and fight social injustice caused due to caste discrimination in the country particularly Maharashtra where periodical episodes of caste atrocity and communal disharmony have been reported.

“Also, the main objective of the resolution is to stop the violation of human rights. The village residents resolved to accept freedom, equality and fraternity by fighting against caste discrimination,” Sarpanch Argade said.

A view of Saundala Gram Panchayat in Ahilyanagar (ETV Bharat)

The Resolution

The resolution in Marathi, which invokes the Constitution of India and the Preamble, said that the resolution was passed for creating a united, humane society by eliminating caste discrimination, untouchability and justice in the village according to the values of liberty, equality and fraternity of the Indian constitution.

“There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, creed or face in the village. All citizens of the village are equal and the sentiment of 'My Caste is Human' is being adopted. Public places, government services, water sources, temples, crematoriums, schools, social programs etc will remain equal and open to all,” the resolution read.

“There will be no untouchability, social boycott and caste injustice in the village and no one in the village will post anything on social media that will create caste divisions. If it is found that the village is not a caste free village, the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sabha will take necessary action, Henceforth, Saundala village is declared a caste-free village,” it added.