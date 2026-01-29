ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muzaffarpur Artist Ipsa Pathak Recreates Hanuman Chalisa In Mithila Style, Draws Global Attention

She also explains that aligning colour, symbolism and composition with the essence of each verse was the most difficult part of the project.

“My aim was to connect common people, particularly the younger generation, with Sanatan Dharma through art. If a person begins the day by seeing a divine image, the mind automatically turns positive. Art can become a medium for spiritual awakening,” Ipsa says.

Every verse of the Hanuman Chalisa carries a distinct emotion - strength, humility, surrender, protection or wisdom. Ipsa says translating these layered meanings into visual form demanded more than technical skill. One has to be deeply and spiritually engaged with the text, she further explains.

Ipsa shouldered the responsibility of recreating the entire Hanuman Chalisa in traditional Mithila style, illustrating each chaupai through symbolic imagery while at the same time engraving the name of Lord Shri Ram after every couplet. The work seems like a rare fusion of scripture and folk art, attracting attention from art connoisseurs, devotees and cultural scholars too.

These opening lines from the sacred Hanuman Chalisa no longer remain confined to a recitation ritual. They now unfold visually through the intricate Mithila painting, reimagined and recreated by local artist Ipsa Pathak. She has transformed the revered hymn into a living canvas of devotion.

“Each chaupai is different and so is its spirit and message. Expressing all of it through lines and colours was extremely challenging. But I accepted it with patience and complete dedication and was successful,” she adds.

The Mithila Hanuman Chalisa took approximately 25 days to complete. Ipsa adhered strictly to the grammar of traditional Mithila painting - using natural pigments, detailing, balanced symmetry and filled spaces - ensuring that the folk identity of the art form does not get diluted while preserving the sanctity of the sacred text.

Special attention was paid to colour harmony, motifs and iconography so that the visual narrative complemented the devotional flow of the 40-verse sacred text. Once it was completed, the artwork quickly drew attention and gained popularity, drawing widespread appreciation.

A personal artistic experiment of Ipsa soon turned into a global conversation. "I never thought I would get orders for the framed Mithila Hanuman Chalisa from across India, including Mumbai and Bengaluru. Also Indians living abroad wanted to have one, like the gentleman from Sudan. Such interest underlines the emotional pull of faith-based traditional art beyond national boundaries," says the artist.

Currently, Ipsa prices the framed artwork at around Rs 4,000, making it affordable for everyone who has a bent towards the spiritual besides cultural connection.

Encouraged, Ipsa plans to depict other religious texts and themes through Mithila painting, with the aim of carrying this folk tradition to newer generations.

Ipsa Pathak’s artistic resurgence is closely tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, when she lost her job. It was during the crisis, she turned towards art and never looked back since. She now runs her own venture, Aavaran, from Muzaffarpur’s Purani Bazaar. She produces hand-painted bags, bracelets, calendars, masks, bedsheets and curtains in various art forms. Her products have found buyers from all parts of the globe.

Ipsa completed her schooling in Muzaffarpur, passing matriculation in 1997 and intermediate in 1999. She later pursued graduation in Sikkim, during which she worked in a private bank. Alongside her job, she completed her post-graduation in Human Resources and Marketing from Pune.

In 2008, she got married and after briefly working with an NGO, she decided to chart her own path. Her husband is an engineer in a private company and the couple has a daughter.

Mithila painting is known for its use of natural colours like turmeric for yellow, indigo for blue, vermilion for red and rice powder for white. The style avoids empty spaces, filling them with floral patterns, birds and geometric forms. Double lines add definition, while large, expressive eyes create its distinctive visual identity. The tradition encompasses five major styles - Bharni, Kachni, Tantric, Godna and Kohbar. Through her Mithila Hanuman Chalisa, Ipsa Pathak has not only preserved these traditions but infused visual representations which even the younger masses, not much spiritually inclined, can relate to.