ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muzaffarpur Activist To Walk Red Carpet At Cannes Film Festival

Muzaffarpur: Social activist from Bihar, Renu Paswan, has received a special invitation to walk the Red Carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. This is the first time a woman from Bihar has received this honour at the prestigious platform.

The President of Tejaswini Bharat Foundation will present Bihar's social identity while focusing on the themes of women empowerment and upliftment of girls at the Cannes Film Festival in France, to be held from May 12 to 23. International media and world-renowned personalities will be in attendance at the event. Renu has been selected on the basis of her social work and her struggles to reach the level where she stands today.

Talking about the invitation, she said, "This is a proud moment not just for me, but for the entire country, especially the people of Bihar. Cannes is an international platform where eminent personalities from all over the world participate. Getting an opportunity to represent Bihar there is a big thing," she added.

She related that since childhood, she has been working for women's empowerment and the upliftment of children.

Members of Tejaswini Bharat Foundation (ETV Bharat)

Renu’s journey has been marked by struggles right from her childhood. Hailing from the Malighat Dhav area of ​​Muzaffarpur, she protested against child marriage at the age of 14. She quit her job and gave priority to education. She first educated herself and now raises awareness among other women.

"I ran away from marriage and gave importance to education. I was aware that as a woman, if I didn’t study, what example could I set for others? I continue to take myself to new levels," she underlined.