ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mussoorie Starts Christmas And New Year Preparations With A Cake-Mixing Ceremony

Mussoorie: With the onset of winter, the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie, has started preparing for Christmas and New Year celebrations with the traditional cake mixing ceremony held at a prestigious hotel on Sunday.

The event saw the Municipal Council President Meera Saklani and the hotel’s General Manager Gautam Valli, along with some others, create a special mixture for the traditional Christmas cake by mixing dried fruits, candied peels, aromatic spices and select spirits. Held amidst the beautiful views of the winterline, this ceremony ushered in the festive atmosphere of Christmas in Mussoorie.

The venue was decorated in the traditional green, red and golden colours. The central lawn was marked with beautiful decorations of dried fruits, raisins, candied fruit peels and aromatic spices. The guests participated enthusiastically in mixing all the ingredients. This traditional mixture will be preserved for several weeks to mature, allowing the nuts, spices and other ingredients to fully absorb each other's flavours and aromas. It will then be used to prepare traditional Christmas cakes and other special dishes.

“Mussoorie's identity isn't limited to tourism and natural beauty; its cultural diversity and tradition of celebrating various festivals together are also hallmarks of the town. Events like Christmas convey the message of mutual love, brotherhood and unity. Such events also give Mussoorie a new identity and connect visitors from India and abroad with the town’s beautiful traditions,” underlined author Ganesh Saili.

Meanwhile, Meera Saklani pointed out that Mussoorie has a tradition of celebrating every festival with enthusiasm and harmony. Activities like the Christmas cake mixing ceremony add to the city's festive atmosphere. She said, “Mussoorie's natural beauty, winter landscape and hospitality offer a unique experience for tourists. Such events not only promote local tourism but also strengthen the town’s cultural identity.”