For Muslim Artist Nuruddin, Shaping Sankardeva’s Legacy At Batadrava Cultural Project In Assam 'Highest Honour'

Nagaon: For more than five decades now, Nuruddin Ahmed has given shape to Assam’s religious imagination with his hands. Temples, Bhaona stages, Durga Puja idols and cultural landmarks across the state - almost everything carry his signature. But the artist feels, the greatest honour of his long artistic life came not from any award, but from sculpting the spiritual universe of Srimanta Sankardeva at his birthplace.

The visual beauty of the newly inaugurated Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Abhibhav Kshetra, popularly known as the Batadrava Cultural Project, has been hand-crafted by Ahmed, a Muslim master artist, along with his two sons, Raj Ahmed and Deep Ahmed.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated the Rs 217-crore cultural complex to the people of Assam. It is spread across 162 bighas at Batadrava, or Borduwa, in Nagaon district, and the project stands at the birthplace of the revered Vaishnavite saint and social reformer whose Bhakti movement reshaped Assam’s cultural identity.

The structure has been so well made that as visitors step into the complex, they can see the story of Sankardeva unfold through sculptural and visual forms, starting from the ceremonial gateway to the Guru Asana. Be it the Dashavatara of Vishnu, depictions of Gayan-Bayan or intricate devotional motifs central to Assamese Vaishnavite practice which bring Sankardeva’s philosophy to life, behind each of these sacred images lies years of research, craftsmanship and dedication of the Ahmed family.