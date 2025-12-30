For Muslim Artist Nuruddin, Shaping Sankardeva’s Legacy At Batadrava Cultural Project In Assam 'Highest Honour'
For more than five decades, Nuruddin Ahmed has sculpted faith into form. His latest and most defining work stands at Batadrava, birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Nagaon: For more than five decades now, Nuruddin Ahmed has given shape to Assam’s religious imagination with his hands. Temples, Bhaona stages, Durga Puja idols and cultural landmarks across the state - almost everything carry his signature. But the artist feels, the greatest honour of his long artistic life came not from any award, but from sculpting the spiritual universe of Srimanta Sankardeva at his birthplace.
The visual beauty of the newly inaugurated Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Abhibhav Kshetra, popularly known as the Batadrava Cultural Project, has been hand-crafted by Ahmed, a Muslim master artist, along with his two sons, Raj Ahmed and Deep Ahmed.
On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated the Rs 217-crore cultural complex to the people of Assam. It is spread across 162 bighas at Batadrava, or Borduwa, in Nagaon district, and the project stands at the birthplace of the revered Vaishnavite saint and social reformer whose Bhakti movement reshaped Assam’s cultural identity.
The structure has been so well made that as visitors step into the complex, they can see the story of Sankardeva unfold through sculptural and visual forms, starting from the ceremonial gateway to the Guru Asana. Be it the Dashavatara of Vishnu, depictions of Gayan-Bayan or intricate devotional motifs central to Assamese Vaishnavite practice which bring Sankardeva’s philosophy to life, behind each of these sacred images lies years of research, craftsmanship and dedication of the Ahmed family.
Practicing art for over five decades, Nuruddin Ahmed is considered one of Assam’s most experienced sculptors and visual artists whose work spans Vaishnavite Bhaona traditions, temple sculptures, Durga Puja idols, large-scale pandals, and contemporary cultural installations across the state. He has also crafted pieces outside the state. He studies scriptures and translates philosophy into form. Ahmed has long been sought after for projects demanding theological accuracy and cultural sensitivity because of his in-depth knowledge.
When the construction of the Batadrava Cultural Project began in 2021, it was no ordinary assignment for Ahmed. Along with his sons, he immersed completely in the Bhagavata, Kirtan, illustrated Bhagavata manuscripts, and Sanchi Pat texts. Nearly two years were spent by him researching and conceptualising each sculptural element before it took shape.
“An artist has no religion because art is our faith,” Ahmed told ETV Bharat. “In my 50 years as an artist, working at the birthplace of Guru Sankardeva is the greatest honour I have got in my life. As it is believed, art must serve culture and never divide society, every piece we create is dedicated to the culture of the place concerned,” he adds.
While conceived as a celebration of Assam’s Vaishnavite heritage, the Batadrava Cultural Project reflects something larger - it sums up the region’s composite cultural ethos. Moreover, that a Muslim artist and his sons have brought to life the spiritual legacy of Sankardeva lends the space a resonance which transcends religious identity.
Today when visitors walk through Batadrava Than, they encounter not only the iconography of Vaishnavism, but a living expression of Assam’s cultural inheritance. After the inauguration of the redevelopment project, the artistic contribution of Nuruddin Ahmed, Raj Ahmed, and Deep Ahmed has been widely appreciated, reaffirming that in Assam, like in most places of India, art remains the most inclusive faith of all.
