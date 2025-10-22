ETV Bharat / offbeat

Music Matters: How Teenaged Mishka Aswani Is Bringing Tunes & Rhythm To India's Under-Resourced Schools

Mumbai: In many Indian schools, where something as basic as electricity is a luxury, music education is naturally, relegated to the back burner. But for 19-year-old Mishka Aswani from Los Angeles, music was never optional, it was the base of her existence and in her words, her heartbeat. And she couldn’t bear the thought that millions of children in her home country were growing up without it.

With an aim to change that, Mishka founded a non-profit called the Music Matters Project, through which she started donating musical instruments to under-resourced schools in India. So far, she has been able to reach 75,000 students, giving them not just instruments, but an inspiration to pursue music.

Music Matters: How Mishka Aswani Is Bringing Tunes & Rhythm To India's Underprivileged Schools (ETV Bharat)

She conceived the idea during one of her visits to Mumbai a few years ago. Mishka had gone to see her mother’s old primary school, a place filled with fond memories when she was disturbed with the thought that the institution was devoid of any musical instrument. “There were no instruments, no teachers, no plans for teaching music. I was shocked,” she recalls.

Having learned piano since childhood, Mishka realised how much music had shaped her sensibilities, and how deeply unfair it was that other children did not have the same opportunity. “I could not accept the fact that these kids had no access to music that is so important for humans and filled me with joy,” she says.

That is when the change shaped up.

Back in Los Angeles, Mishka began fundraising. What started as a small initiative in the ninth grade, soon became the purpose of her life. With the help of her family, especially her grandparents in Mumbai, she started sending instruments to India.