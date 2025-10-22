Music Matters: How Teenaged Mishka Aswani Is Bringing Tunes & Rhythm To India's Under-Resourced Schools
For the 19-year-old, music is a necessity. She came from Los Angeles and founded Music Matters Project to introduce melody to silent classrooms of India.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST
Mumbai: In many Indian schools, where something as basic as electricity is a luxury, music education is naturally, relegated to the back burner. But for 19-year-old Mishka Aswani from Los Angeles, music was never optional, it was the base of her existence and in her words, her heartbeat. And she couldn’t bear the thought that millions of children in her home country were growing up without it.
With an aim to change that, Mishka founded a non-profit called the Music Matters Project, through which she started donating musical instruments to under-resourced schools in India. So far, she has been able to reach 75,000 students, giving them not just instruments, but an inspiration to pursue music.
She conceived the idea during one of her visits to Mumbai a few years ago. Mishka had gone to see her mother’s old primary school, a place filled with fond memories when she was disturbed with the thought that the institution was devoid of any musical instrument. “There were no instruments, no teachers, no plans for teaching music. I was shocked,” she recalls.
Having learned piano since childhood, Mishka realised how much music had shaped her sensibilities, and how deeply unfair it was that other children did not have the same opportunity. “I could not accept the fact that these kids had no access to music that is so important for humans and filled me with joy,” she says.
That is when the change shaped up.
Back in Los Angeles, Mishka began fundraising. What started as a small initiative in the ninth grade, soon became the purpose of her life. With the help of her family, especially her grandparents in Mumbai, she started sending instruments to India.
Every visit to home became a time of affirmation. “When I see the children playing the instruments we have donated, their happiness is visible on their faces. It is the most beautiful experience of my life. Music has given me so much, now I am giving it back,” Mishka shares.
When it was about music, Mishka could not just stop in India. In 2024, when devastating wildfires swept through parts of Los Angeles, destroying schools and their musical instruments, she launched a 'local redistribution system' to collect and donate instruments to affected schools across the U.S.
Her organisation soon became a bridge connecting donors and schools, ensuring that music never went silent.
According to Sachin Gawli, Mumbai division coordinator for Music Matters and vice president of the Brihanmumbai Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals’ Association, “Mishka Aswani is providing musical instruments worth Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh to schools completely free of cost. So far, around 50 aided and needy schools in Mumbai have benefited from her efforts.”
Gawli adds that the principals of these schools have expressed deep gratitude, saying the instruments have transformed how children engage with learning. “For many, who had never opened up about their interest in music, it has been life changing. For some, is is the first time they have ever held a guitar or keyboard. It is magical,” he says.
For Mishka, the mission is simple to keep music alive in everyone's heart. “Music connects people, it heals, it teaches empathy. Every child deserves that chance, no matter where they live," she says.
Be it any place across the globe, Mishka is firm on her belief that music should be a part of growing up years. Through her Music Matters Project, she plans to do as much as she can and prove that music, knows no borders. "So if music can be a therapy, it can be a reason for creating compassionate humans," she concludes.
Also Read: