ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mushroom Rock Carved By Two Labourer Friends Has Given Non-descript Bihar Village A New Identity

Gaya: A small, nondescript village in Gaya that suffered from absolute obscurity for years has now come to acquire a unique identity because of the imagination and hard work of two friends.

With just the basic tools of hammer, chisel and iron rod, the two poor labourers from Kachhara village accomplished a feat around a decade and a half ago that has left everyone stunned. Displaying imagination and determination, Shauki Rajvanshi and Vinod Manjhi carved a massive mountain rock in the shape of a mushroom.

This spot has come to be known as ‘Mushroom Mountain’ in the entire region and draws people from far-off places. Kachhara is a small village in the Atari block located around 65 km from the district headquarters of Gaya. The site is located on Jethian-Rajgir Road.

With more and more people visiting the site, a demand is being raised that the place be developed into a state-level tourist destination. It is being pointed out that the entire area is peaceful and located very close to the beautiful and historic hills of Rajgir. Therefore, with a little attention from the administration, this area, located close to the Buddhist circuit, could be developed into a tourist destination.

The two friends used to work as stone cutters for over a decade under a contractor in the mountainous region of Gaya. One day, while breaking the rocks, the two encountered a huge and stubborn rock that they had been asked to break and remove. This more than six feet high and equally wide rock was so strong that it wouldn't crumble under blows. Using a pickaxe, rod, chisel and hammer, the two friends spent day and night using all their physical strength to break this massive rock.

While both Shauki and Vinod were essentially labourers, years of continuous stone breaking and carving had also made them highly sensitive artists. Observing the strength and beautiful natural structure of that massive rock, the friends had a unique and interesting idea. Instead of destroying it completely, they decided to give it a beautiful look that would attract tourists and the general public.

Once the idea of ​​shaping the rock into a mushroom was formulated, they began devoting time to chiselling the rock into shape. Finally, after years of very hard and selfless effort, they managed to give it the shape of a proper mushroom.