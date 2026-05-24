Mushroom Rock Carved By Two Labourer Friends Has Given Non-descript Bihar Village A New Identity
With more and more people visiting the site near Kachhara village, a demand is being aired that the place be developed into a tourist destination
Published : May 24, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Gaya: A small, nondescript village in Gaya that suffered from absolute obscurity for years has now come to acquire a unique identity because of the imagination and hard work of two friends.
With just the basic tools of hammer, chisel and iron rod, the two poor labourers from Kachhara village accomplished a feat around a decade and a half ago that has left everyone stunned. Displaying imagination and determination, Shauki Rajvanshi and Vinod Manjhi carved a massive mountain rock in the shape of a mushroom.
This spot has come to be known as ‘Mushroom Mountain’ in the entire region and draws people from far-off places. Kachhara is a small village in the Atari block located around 65 km from the district headquarters of Gaya. The site is located on Jethian-Rajgir Road.
With more and more people visiting the site, a demand is being raised that the place be developed into a state-level tourist destination. It is being pointed out that the entire area is peaceful and located very close to the beautiful and historic hills of Rajgir. Therefore, with a little attention from the administration, this area, located close to the Buddhist circuit, could be developed into a tourist destination.
The two friends used to work as stone cutters for over a decade under a contractor in the mountainous region of Gaya. One day, while breaking the rocks, the two encountered a huge and stubborn rock that they had been asked to break and remove. This more than six feet high and equally wide rock was so strong that it wouldn't crumble under blows. Using a pickaxe, rod, chisel and hammer, the two friends spent day and night using all their physical strength to break this massive rock.
While both Shauki and Vinod were essentially labourers, years of continuous stone breaking and carving had also made them highly sensitive artists. Observing the strength and beautiful natural structure of that massive rock, the friends had a unique and interesting idea. Instead of destroying it completely, they decided to give it a beautiful look that would attract tourists and the general public.
Once the idea of shaping the rock into a mushroom was formulated, they began devoting time to chiselling the rock into shape. Finally, after years of very hard and selfless effort, they managed to give it the shape of a proper mushroom.
What used to be an eerie and desolate place is now bustling with people, particularly in the mornings and evenings. The site has also emerged as a popular ‘selfie point’ amongst the youth, where many can be seen making small videos and reels.
The presence of a massive and ancient banyan tree adds to the beauty of the mushroom rock. Encouraged by the steady influx of people, the local villagers have stepped in to clear the area of wild and thorny bushes, making the area completely safe and suitable for tourists to visit and enjoy.
"I may be less educated, but I possess a unique talent gifted by God. The great Baba Dashrath Manjhi, who cut through the mountain to make a road, is my greatest source of inspiration,” said Vinod Manjhi, who has studied up to Class 9 and has a passion for art. He aspires to achieve global fame like Baba Dashrath Manjhi.
His eyes welled up with tears at the memory of his best friend Shauki, who is no more. “He passed away ten years ago, leaving me alone," he said.
Talking about the idea of creating the mushroom rock that had germinated in their brain, he said, “ It was around 15 years ago that we gave the rock a beautiful shape so that people keep looking at it." He recalled that giving the shape to the umbrella at the top was the most difficult part of the exercise.
Sudhir Kumar, a visitor from Rajgir, disclosed, “Whenever we go out towards Gaya, we definitely stop here because its beauty is worth seeing."
“Two friends from our Kachhara village built it and gave it this unique look. This makes us very proud of our village. We also feel good that people have started coming here and spending time around our village," said a local youth, Akash Kumar.
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