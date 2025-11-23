ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mushroom Farmer In Morni Sets An Example In Agricultural Entrepreneurship

Virendra Bajwan receiving an award for his achievement in mushroom cultivation ( ETV Bharat )

Panchkula: Over the last few decades, mushrooms have acquired the status of being a magical and medicinal edible commodity. An enterprising farmer in Badiyal village near Morni in Haryana has diverted from traditional farming to the cultivation of Ganoderma mushrooms. Besides enhancing his income, Virendra Bajwan is contributing towards making the lives of people disease-free while increasing their immunity. Ganoderma mushrooms are also known as Lingzhi or Reishi mushrooms and have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. They grow on decaying wood and contain numerous nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamin D and protein. Virendra Bajwan (ETV Bharat) Originally from Gohana, Bajwan received training from the Directorate of Mushroom Research at Solan in Himachal Pradesh. He received an incentive of Rs 15 lakh and specialised training under the ‘Safal Yojana’, a startup program offered by Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University at Hisar. His enterprise of cultivating Ganoderma mushrooms has earned him a lot of fame in India as well as abroad. He explained that special attention is paid to controlling temperatures during the process of cultivating the mushrooms. "Products made from the Ganoderma mushroom are considered beneficial for controlling sugar, cancer, inflammation, ulcers, bacterial infections and skin diseases," he disclosed. Medicinal products made by Virendra Bajwan's firm (ETV Bharat) This mushroom contains various compounds, including ganoderic acid, lucidinic acid, ganoleucidic acid, triterpenoids, triterpenes, polysaccharides, phenolic components, sterols and long-chain fatty acids. Each compound has its own unique properties in healing the body. Furthermore, Ganoderma contains a variety of vitamins, including A, B, C and D vitamins, besides being rich in potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium.