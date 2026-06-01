Mumbai Man Turns Empathy Into Profession And People Pay To Share Their Problems
Prithviraj Bohra has a rate card to help people pour out their problems, and one category is for him to cry with the customer
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Mumbai: There scarcely is a single person in this world who is entirely free of any sorrow. Often, people wonder, with whom can they unburden their grief? Would you pay a fee to a person who is not a psychiatrist, but is willing to listen to your sorrows?
One such person is Prithviraj Bohra, a Mumbai resident who is seen holding a banner 'If anyone wants to share their burdens, light ones for Rs 250, Rs 500 for bigger and Rs 1000 for something serious.' He is seen in Mumbai suburbs like Juhu and Bandra.
In today's world, where one's own people don't have time for others, here is a person who makes a living by listening to people's sorrows.
He 'listens', something that is a rarity in the modern world of Instagram reels and instant gratification. In a city where everyone is on the move, he allows a person to pause and listen to their troubles in exchange for money.
Bohra, interestingly, has become a subject of intense discussion across social media platforms. He shared with ETV Bharat his journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai.
"I am originally from Rajasthan and currently reside in Mumbai to earn my livelihood. Initially, when I came here, I did all sorts of odd jobs and even tried my hand at running businesses. During COVID-19 in 2020, a large number of people suddenly found themselves to be completely lonely. Many were consumed by sorrow since they had no one to talk to," he said.
"I observed that this isolation and loneliness caused many significant mental distress. At that time, I thought it was time to give a patient hearing to people and help them unwind their sorrows. I began doing this work out of service," he added.
Eventually, Bohra turned this around into a small-scale business. Even today, people come to him to share their troubles. "I make a living out of listening to other people's sorrows," he said.
"There are times people cannot afford to pay. It is not that I charge every single person. Many people genuinely do not have money and are tremendously sad. I do provide my services completely free of charge. Many individuals first share their sorrows, and only when they feel a sense of relief, do they pay me at a later date," he said.
Of course, in this city of dreams, there are many who also choose to pay more than Bohra's rate card. "There are people who respect this service, I do."
Understanding sorrow
Though there is some fee involved, money isn't the driving point. When a person is facing some hard times and is down in the dumps, even one's own loved ones feel distant or estranged. In those low times, just the fact that there is someone willing to listen and help unwind one's sorrows is reassuring, giving a sense of comfort.
"In today's world, people are becoming increasingly lonely. Often, family members are absent during both their moments of joy and in times of sorrow. In such situations, people feel isolated. They then come to me. A large number want to discuss their family-related issues. While there are some who have suffered losses in their business or those facing difficulties in their jobs, they come to me to share their problems," said Bohra.
Experts have often warned bottled up emotions can lead to stressful situations that can lead to physical and psychological repercussions. Bohra said, "I, too, make it a point to engage in meaningful dialogue with them. I typically meet with three to four people each day, so as not to burden myself."
Bohra strongly believes that changing the situation is in the hands of every individual. "One can move forward from any adverse situation. Our mind is our most precious asset. It is always the right choice to express one's sorrow openly rather than choosing a destructive or wrong path. If negative thoughts begin to take root in your mind, you must actively cast them aside. For ultimately, a human being possesses the resilience to move ahead and emerge stronger from any difficulty or adverse situation," Bohra shared.
Bohra even charges a fee to cry with any person whose sorrows he is listening to. Interestingly, in Rajasthan, women who have historically earned a living by crying professionally are known by the specific term "Rudali." There was also a leading Hindi film, Rudali, which was an adaptation of the novel Rudali by the renowned author Mahasweta Devi. The film was written by Gulzar and directed by Kalpana Lajmi, in which the erstwhile actor, Dimple Kapadia, was a Rudali.
In Rajasthan, Rudalis are groups of women hired to wail loudly and express grief following the death of men from upper-class families. According to this Rudali tradition, during funeral processions, these women wail loudly in front of the deceased's body.
A professional psychiatrist, Dr Shailesh Umate, said, "There is a significant distinction between simply listening to people's sorrow and being a trained psychiatrist. Psychiatrists help to solve people's problems only after completing at least 10 years of academic study and obtaining a professional degree. While it is certainly true that sharing your sorrow with someone helps alleviate the burden, if one wishes to truly understand the specific underlying psychological distress a person is experiencing, it is absolutely essential to seek the counsel of a psychiatrist."
Dr Umate cautioned against the viral reels, such as those of Bohra, because there is instant gratification involved in any video going viral.
"In the current era of social media, many things tend to go viral. However, despite this, individuals today often find themselves feeling isolated. Many people chase after whatever happens to be trending or going viral. While social media is indeed utilised for positive purposes, it is occasionally misused for negative ones. In such instances, if you simply wish to unburden your mind, you need not necessarily seek out a specific 'specialist'; instead, you can certainly open up to someone close to you. At such times, there is no need to pay money just to express your feelings," Dr Umate said.
He emphasises that if a person is suffering from a mental or neurological illness, then only a specialist can help treat it. "The reason for this is that mental illnesses are often not cured merely through psychological reassurance or peace of mind. Often, issues stem from a physiological dysfunction within the body, which subsequently manifests as mental distress. Therefore, in such cases, consulting a doctor is always the best course of action," said Dr Umate.
However, Bohra added, people feel more comfortable confiding in a stranger rather than sharing their troubles with those around them. It is also true that many individuals still fail to grasp the distinction between simply unburdening oneself and suffering from a genuine mental health issue.