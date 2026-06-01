ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mumbai Man Turns Empathy Into Profession And People Pay To Share Their Problems

Mumbai: There scarcely is a single person in this world who is entirely free of any sorrow. Often, people wonder, with whom can they unburden their grief? Would you pay a fee to a person who is not a psychiatrist, but is willing to listen to your sorrows?

One such person is Prithviraj Bohra, a Mumbai resident who is seen holding a banner 'If anyone wants to share their burdens, light ones for Rs 250, Rs 500 for bigger and Rs 1000 for something serious.' He is seen in Mumbai suburbs like Juhu and Bandra.

In today's world, where one's own people don't have time for others, here is a person who makes a living by listening to people's sorrows.

He 'listens', something that is a rarity in the modern world of Instagram reels and instant gratification. In a city where everyone is on the move, he allows a person to pause and listen to their troubles in exchange for money.

Prithviraj Bohra in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Bohra, interestingly, has become a subject of intense discussion across social media platforms. He shared with ETV Bharat his journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai.

"I am originally from Rajasthan and currently reside in Mumbai to earn my livelihood. Initially, when I came here, I did all sorts of odd jobs and even tried my hand at running businesses. During COVID-19 in 2020, a large number of people suddenly found themselves to be completely lonely. Many were consumed by sorrow since they had no one to talk to," he said.

"I observed that this isolation and loneliness caused many significant mental distress. At that time, I thought it was time to give a patient hearing to people and help them unwind their sorrows. I began doing this work out of service," he added.

Eventually, Bohra turned this around into a small-scale business. Even today, people come to him to share their troubles. "I make a living out of listening to other people's sorrows," he said.

"There are times people cannot afford to pay. It is not that I charge every single person. Many people genuinely do not have money and are tremendously sad. I do provide my services completely free of charge. Many individuals first share their sorrows, and only when they feel a sense of relief, do they pay me at a later date," he said.

Of course, in this city of dreams, there are many who also choose to pay more than Bohra's rate card. "There are people who respect this service, I do."