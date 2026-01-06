Mumbai-Based Artist Uses Water Tankers And Empty Streets To Capture The City's Unseen Realities
Through water tankers, empty streets, and everyday moments, Zainab Tambawala showcases the city’s unseen rhythms in her watercolour exhibition SEEN UNSEEN.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Mumbai's streets are alive with motion and memory, yet some of the city's most telling stories pass unnoticed. Rusted water tankers moving through the small lanes and empty streets hold moments that rarely make it into the city's chaos. It is here, in these overlooked corners, that Mumbai-based artist Zainab Tambawala finds her inspiration. She turns the city's overlooked details into quiet revelations in SEEN UNSEEN, a watercolour exhibition at 47A design gallery.
The artworks made extraordinary from the ordinary invites viewers to pause, look again, and recognise the poetry embedded in the everyday. Unlike many art shows, Tambawala doesn’t chase the spectacular skyline or the postcard chaos of Mumbai. Instead, her imaginations linger where the city usually escapes notice - on water tankers idling or crawling in lanes, labourers' mid-task, handcarts in motion, and people waiting, briefly suspended between destinations.
These water tankers dominate the visual rhythm of the exhibition. They slip through the city like familiar beasts, they are dented, painted over, scarred by use, and carrying within them the fragile promise of continuity. Their steel bodies have fading names painted, there are half-scrubbed phone numbers, and layers of blue and ochre that mark countless summers. In Tambawala’s work, they line up patiently behind buildings and in narrow gullies. They appear like elephants waiting at a watering hole.
For Tambawala, the choice of subject was almost inevitable. "The tankers are everywhere and they are impossible to ignore once you start noticing them,” says the artist. While as motifs they carry a dual meaning of functional lifelines in a city and accidental canvases, in rendering them with watercolour, Tambawala softens their industrial hardness. She allows their stories to surface gently rather than announce themselves loudly. “The water tanks have become a familiar motif within our city seen every few metres on almost every street. As an artist it becomes an inescapable topic to address as art. They are rich in the way art is used to enhance their presence and also what they mean for a city like Mumbai," she adds.
A graduate in Applied Arts and Animation Film Design, Tambawala brings a sense of narrative to her work. Each painting feels like a paused frame, a moment captured just before it mixes back into the city’s constant movement. Her practice is rooted in sketching and painting outdoors, and it is that relationship with the streets which translates into compositions on canvas that feel lived-in rather than observed from a distance.
Apart from the tankers, the exhibition also depicts a broader meditation on urban life. Labourers bend and pause, handcarts glide through congested spaces, and bus stops become sites of reflection. These are not grand narratives, but fragments, experiences that most people in the city pass without noticing. In fact, Tambawala doesn’t romanticise them while elevating them on the canvas. She allows the ordinary to retain its weight and dignity.
Asked what art means to her, Tambawala says it is the connection of noticing something that moves her and makes her think. There’s openness in her work with no singular message being imposed. It invites to engage, reflect, and perhaps recognise something familiar that many have ignored. The city remains her central muse. Mumbai, as she sees it, is an endless archive of stories. “The city has been my inspiration because that’s what I see and experience every day and there are many stories to tell,” says Tambawala.
While her artwork draws inspiration from the city’s most ignored giants, the water tanks, she says the exhibition is a result of her collective memories and experiences. She uses watercolours on paper to breathe life into her experiences with select works combining ink and wash. It took Tambawala over five months to complete this series of artwork which resulted into a fluid, layered, and responsive one, much like the city it portrays.
