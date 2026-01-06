ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mumbai-Based Artist Uses Water Tankers And Empty Streets To Capture The City's Unseen Realities

Mumbai's streets are alive with motion and memory, yet some of the city's most telling stories pass unnoticed. Rusted water tankers moving through the small lanes and empty streets hold moments that rarely make it into the city's chaos. It is here, in these overlooked corners, that Mumbai-based artist Zainab Tambawala finds her inspiration. She turns the city's overlooked details into quiet revelations in SEEN UNSEEN, a watercolour exhibition at 47A design gallery.

The artworks made extraordinary from the ordinary invites viewers to pause, look again, and recognise the poetry embedded in the everyday. Unlike many art shows, Tambawala doesn’t chase the spectacular skyline or the postcard chaos of Mumbai. Instead, her imaginations linger where the city usually escapes notice - on water tankers idling or crawling in lanes, labourers' mid-task, handcarts in motion, and people waiting, briefly suspended between destinations.

Mumbai-Based Artist Uses Water Tankers And Empty Streets To Capture The City's Unseen Realities (ETV Bharat)

These water tankers dominate the visual rhythm of the exhibition. They slip through the city like familiar beasts, they are dented, painted over, scarred by use, and carrying within them the fragile promise of continuity. Their steel bodies have fading names painted, there are half-scrubbed phone numbers, and layers of blue and ochre that mark countless summers. In Tambawala’s work, they line up patiently behind buildings and in narrow gullies. They appear like elephants waiting at a watering hole.

For Tambawala, the choice of subject was almost inevitable. "The tankers are everywhere and they are impossible to ignore once you start noticing them,” says the artist. While as motifs they carry a dual meaning of functional lifelines in a city and accidental canvases, in rendering them with watercolour, Tambawala softens their industrial hardness. She allows their stories to surface gently rather than announce themselves loudly. “The water tanks have become a familiar motif within our city seen every few metres on almost every street. As an artist it becomes an inescapable topic to address as art. They are rich in the way art is used to enhance their presence and also what they mean for a city like Mumbai," she adds.