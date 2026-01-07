ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muhammad Riyas: The Midnight Crusader Of 'Sahayi Pilathara' Serving The Living And The Dead

KANNUR: Muhammad Riyas is a compassionate crusader, available even at midnight. Riyas is often seen at funeral rites, bathes the deceased and even performs the last rituals. Whether it is tending to the bedridden or arriving at scenes of sudden death, Riyas is there in any situation.

Riyas calls his one-man mission 'Sahayi Pilathara'. Whether you have food to give or are in need of it, you can call it 'Sahayi'. Many have leftover food, now remember to dial Riyas. He arrives promptly, collects the food and delivers it to orphanages, Yatheemkhanas (destitute homes), old age homes, children's homes, and those living on the streets. Some families cover his transport costs at times, but Riyas continues his work with total dedication even when they don’t.

The services that Riyas provided in the month of December 2025 alone are simply staggering. Between December 31, 2025 and January 1, Riyas single-handedly distributed food to 57,229 people. This included 28,734 Biryanis and 28,495 meals. And, in the first four days of this year alone, he has already served 300 people.

Jacqualine Bina Stanly, General Secretary of Hope, describes him as a brother who is just a phone call away, regardless of the hour. For the past 10 years, Riyas has been an integral part of the Pilathara 'Hope' Charitable Society.

HOPE (Health Oriented Project Establishments) Charitable Trust is a philanthropic organization based in Pilathara, Kannur, Kerala. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on health, rehabilitation, and social welfare for individuals with disabilities and underprivileged communities.