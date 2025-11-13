M.Tech Graduate From Raipur Turns Down Engineering Job To Fight Cancer In Chhattisgarh
During her research on cancer, Sudeshna witnessed the suffering of patients and the gaps in healthcare accessibility. That experience changed her life.
Raipur: At a time when most engineering graduates dream of joining reputed companies to climb the ladder of success, Sudeshna Ruhan chose a very different path. A bright student from NIT Raipur with an M.Tech degree, she refused lucrative job offers because she wanted to work for the cancer-affected and promote awareness in rural Chhattisgarh.
“I completed my M.Tech in 2012 and received an offer from a leading tech company. But since my thesis was on cancer and at that time, I met several patients, some of whom did not survive the disease, their pain stayed with me. That is when I decided I could not go back to a job where my heart would be pining for those who are suffering. I decided to work for the patients and create awareness,” recalls Sudeshna.
That decision changed her life forever. She took her research project a notch further and made patient care her lifelong mission. Through her NGO, Nirmaya Cancer Foundation, Sudeshna now travels across Chhattisgarh, from Raipur to remote tribal blocks, creating awareness about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for cancer.
“Cancer is not just a medical condition, it is a social issue,” says Sudeshna, whose research and fieldwork made her realise that oral and lung cancers are most common among men, primarily due to tobacco and cigarette use, while cervical cancer remains the leading cancer among women. And data corroborated it.
“As per 2024 data, India recorded around 73,000 lung cancer cases among men and over 2 lakh cervical cancer cases among women. In Chhattisgarh, most cases revolve around oral and cervical cancers, be it from any village or district,” she explains.
The challenge lies not only in treatment but in awareness and accessibility. “Most cancer treatment facilities, for chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation therapy are concentrated in Raipur. Patients from Bastar, Dantewada, or Surguja travel hundreds of kilometers for diagnosis and treatment. Their travel, stay, and food expenses often drain their savings before treatment even begins," explains Sudeshna.
Cancer treatment, Sudeshna adds, remains among the most expensive healthcare challenges in India. “While the government provides up to Rs 5 lakh through health cards, that support comes only after the diagnosis. The initial investigations alone cost Rs 15,000 – Rs 30,000 which is a big amount for poor families. By the time they reach hospitals, they have already spent everything they had,” she further states.
She says cancer affects entire families, not just patients. “When someone is undergoing treatment, their caregiver also has to move to the city, often leaving behind work and children. These hidden costs are too much for people to handle," says she.
Cancer in most cases is genetic, but lifestyle choices also play a huge role, she says. “Smoking, alcohol consumption, processed foods, lack of exercise, and chronic stress all contribute to the rise in cases. What is most worrying is that many people do not know how important is regular screening, they only come when it is too late,” explains Sudeshna.
She suggests revamping and strengthening of treatment facility through decentralization of treatment and data-driven policy. “We need at least three cancer care centres spread from north to south Chhattisgarh. Also, our state lacks a proper cancer registry. Without accurate data, we can not design effective strategies or identify local causes,” she says.
Her Nirmaya Cancer Foundation has been regularly organising free screening camps, awareness workshops, and counseling sessions for over a decade. “We focus on women’s cancers because most women ignore early symptoms out of fear or financial worry,” she adds.
It has been 13 years since Sudeshna first stepped out to work in hospitals and villages. Today, she is recognised as a cancer awareness crusader working across Chhattisgarh. “I have an engineering degree but instead of investing time on tech-driven things, I am devoting time to build awareness so that more lives can be saved. That gives me more satisfaction than any job could,” Sudeshna concludes.
