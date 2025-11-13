ETV Bharat / offbeat

M.Tech Graduate From Raipur Turns Down Engineering Job To Fight Cancer In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At a time when most engineering graduates dream of joining reputed companies to climb the ladder of success, Sudeshna Ruhan chose a very different path. A bright student from NIT Raipur with an M.Tech degree, she refused lucrative job offers because she wanted to work for the cancer-affected and promote awareness in rural Chhattisgarh.

“I completed my M.Tech in 2012 and received an offer from a leading tech company. But since my thesis was on cancer and at that time, I met several patients, some of whom did not survive the disease, their pain stayed with me. That is when I decided I could not go back to a job where my heart would be pining for those who are suffering. I decided to work for the patients and create awareness,” recalls Sudeshna.

That decision changed her life forever. She took her research project a notch further and made patient care her lifelong mission. Through her NGO, Nirmaya Cancer Foundation, Sudeshna now travels across Chhattisgarh, from Raipur to remote tribal blocks, creating awareness about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for cancer.

“Cancer is not just a medical condition, it is a social issue,” says Sudeshna, whose research and fieldwork made her realise that oral and lung cancers are most common among men, primarily due to tobacco and cigarette use, while cervical cancer remains the leading cancer among women. And data corroborated it.

“As per 2024 data, India recorded around 73,000 lung cancer cases among men and over 2 lakh cervical cancer cases among women. In Chhattisgarh, most cases revolve around oral and cervical cancers, be it from any village or district,” she explains.

The challenge lies not only in treatment but in awareness and accessibility. “Most cancer treatment facilities, for chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation therapy are concentrated in Raipur. Patients from Bastar, Dantewada, or Surguja travel hundreds of kilometers for diagnosis and treatment. Their travel, stay, and food expenses often drain their savings before treatment even begins," explains Sudeshna.