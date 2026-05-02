ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh ITI Instructor Leads Students In Converting Old Two Wheelers Into Electric Vehicles

It is an established fact that the majority of the two wheelers become unusable by the time they are 15 years old. Thereafter, they are either sold as scrap or dumped otherwise as their validity is not extended by the local Regional Transport Office (RTO) in states like Madhya Pradesh.

Chhindwara : An instructor at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Chhindwara has been training his students over the last several years in innovating with old mopeds and motorcycles that have outlived their lifespan. Sandeep Kumar Jain and his students have been successful in converting these old two wheelers that are more than 15-year-old into electric vehicles. He says that this can be a solution to counter inflation, recurring petrol expenses and also rising pollution.

Keeping in view these aspects, the students of the local ITI, that is also referred to as Green ITI, have been converting such vehicles into electric ones under Jain's guidance. They purchase some essential components like batteries, motors and also exteriors from various sources and then give the old vehicles a new modification. They have achieved success in their initiative as the modified vehicles are serving the purpose of local travel very well. These vehicles can be used for commuting up to 70 km to 80 km daily after charging them once.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Jain states, “I had an old motorcycle that had been purchased in 1999. It had outlived its life and was lying as junk at home. About seven years ago, I thought of converting it into an electric vehicle and bought the required material for the conversion. Along with my students, I worked on it and successfully modified it." He further goes on to add that he has been riding it continuously for the last seven years without any problem. Besides being environment friendly, it has also helped Jain save on financial resources.

Madhya Pradesh ITI Instructor Leads Students In Converting Old Two Wheelers Into Electric Vehicles (ETV Bharat)

He disclosed that this conversion of old vehicles is very economical for the owners. "While a new electric two wheeler normally costs around Rs 1 lakh in the market, the cost of converting the old one comes to around just Rs 40,000," he says adding that the converted vehicles can be made to run for longer distances by increasing the battery capacity. However he maintains that the old vehicles are much sturdier than the ones coming out in the market at present.

Jain said that by converting the old petrol vehicles to electric ones, the students have been making a name for themselves with their new technical skill and innovative thinking. They have exemplified how waste can be utilized in the best possible manner, he says beaming with pride.